Weird-But-Genius Shoes That Are Wildly Popular On Amazon

If you’re in the market for some exciting, brand-new footwear, make the most of it with these weird-but-genius shoe recommendations you can find on Amazon. They rate high on the style and functionality meters while each having a price point that’s *chef’s kiss.*

Regardless of what kind of shoes you’re shopping for, this roundup has tons of unique pairs with positive reviews. If you prefer sneakers, there are options both athletic and straight-up fashionable. But if you’re looking for new sandals (as outdoor gear, house shoes, or both!), there’s something sure to strike your footwear fancy. I also included accessories to keep your shoes clean.

Check the list out now and see what catches your eye. Who knows, you might find something that would make a great gift for your favorite shoe lover, too.

1 A Sneaker You Will Never Have To Lace Up Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $49 See On Amazon You can’t pass up sneakers that give you the best of both worlds when it comes to style and comfort. Say “so long” to annoying tie-up laces as these are designed with elastic cross-straps across the top. Slip your feet into these with ease and you’re ready to hit the town. And the rubber soles help give you stability and traction, while still being flexible. Available colors: 76

Available sizes: 5 - 11

2 These Slip-On Mesh Sneakers With A Subtle Platform STQ Slip On Mesh Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon These mesh sneakers pack a punch with their convenience and comfort. There are no laces, buckles, snaps, or Velcro to deal with as you just slip them on. In the heel of the extra-thick soles, there are small air pockets that provide additional cushioning for your feet. The mesh fabric creates a comfy cuff-like effect around your ankles, too. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 5.5 - 10.5

3 A Pair Of Breathable Running Shoes That Makes A Statement WONESION Breathable Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon These breathable sneakers look like a pair of athletic shoes from the future with their funky design. The soles have an asymmetrical honeycomb pattern all over. This gives some bounce and creates highly durable soles that will be able to get you through any terrain. They also help absorb the impact of your movements. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 7 - 13

4 These Comfy Slip-On Slippers With A Quilted Design KUBUA Quilted Slippers Amazon $39 See On Amazon There’s an unparalleled level of comfort in these quilted slippers. Slip your feet right inside — the dual heel lets you wear these loafer-style or as traditional slip-ons. The rubber soles help give you support as well as traction while walking around the house — not to mention, it makes them durable enough to wear if you have to run outside. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 6 Women’s/5 Men’s - 15 Women’s/13 Men’s

5 This Lightweight Walking Shoe That Slips On With Ease TIOSEBON Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $39 See On Amazon The airiness and breathability your feet will experience in these walking shoes will easily make them your go-to kicks. With the mesh material all over the outer part of the shoe, air can circulate freely in and out. Their cushioned soles help support your feet, knees, and back as you go through your day. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: 5 - 13

6 These Cloud Slides With 2 Adjustable Buckles WHITIN Cloud Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon These cloud slides feature double straps that go across the tops of your feet and are equipped with buckles, so you can adjust them for the perfect fit. The soles are much thicker than the average and feel like your feet have pillows underneath them. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 4-5.5 - 12-13 Women’s/3-4 - 10.5-11 Men’s

7 This Minimalist Athletic Shoe Perfect For Outdoor Activities WHITIN Barefoot & Minimalist Shoe Amazon $43 See On Amazon You’ll be able to wander all over different terrains in these minimalist sneakers. The heavily-treaded soles not only provide excellent traction, but they give your feet the stability you want in a trail shoe. You slip these on your feet and keep them tight and secure with the bungee cord and adjustable clasp. And despite being made for the outdoors, they’re incredibly lightweight. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5.5-6 - 10.5-11

8 These Stylish Tennis Shoes With A Platform Sole DADAWEN Platform Tennis Shoes Amazon $36 See On Amazon You’ll definitely feel like a ‘90s child in these platform tennis shoes. They’re great for giving you some additional height without the discomfort of a high-heeled shoe. It also makes them feel more fashionable than the average sneaker. You can easily wear these with a wide range of outfits with their amazing versatility. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 - 12

9 These Pillow Slides Reviewers Can’t Stop Raving About Joomra Pillow Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon You might never want to take these cloud slides off thanks to their incomparable comfort — there is probably no sandal comfier. Each step is cushioned with the extra thick padding of the soles, which absorb the shock of your movements. They’re perfect for house shoes, running errands, going for a walk, and so much more. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 4-5.5 Women’s/3-4 Men’s - 13.5-14 Women’s/11.5-12 Men’s

10 A Pair Of Monochrome Fashion Sneakers That Are So Versatile DADAWEN Comfort Fashion Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon These fashion sneakers have a simple-but-elegant design that makes them the perfect accompaniment to almost any casual look you put together. The rubber platform sole is the perfect combination of support and style, while the linings are breathable. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 - 12

11 These Flexible Yoga Shoes With A Unique Crossband Top FITKICKS Crossovers Yoga Shoes Amazon $29 See On Amazon If being barefoot bothers you while doing any sort of fitness activity, consider these yoga shoes. They are made from a super thin material that allows them to be incredibly flexible in the way they move with your feet. There are two comfortable elastic straps that crisscross each other on top that replace the traditional shoelace for added convenience. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

12 A Chic Oxford Loafer With Rounded Toes & Platform Soles DADAWEN Square Toe Oxford Shoes Amazon $36 See On Amazon You can never go wrong in the shoe department when it comes to a classic Oxford. If you want to take things up a notch, check out these stylish Oxford platforms. They put a modern twist on a timeless classic with the rounded toe and elevated soles. They’re the perfect accompaniment for going to the office, out to lunch, and out on the town. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5 - 10

13 This Flat Loafer Made For Ultimate Comfort VenusCelia Natural Comfort Flat Loafer Amazon $30 See On Amazon These flat loafers give you high-end elegance without the hefty price tag. The soles are made from very durable but flexible rubber with multiple grooves running down them for superior traction. There’s also a decorative metal clip on the corner of each shoe. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: 5 - 12

14 These Unique Slip-On Water Clogs That Float Merrell Hydro Moc Water Shoe Amazon $39 See On Amazon These water shoes are reminiscent of modern art, with the bonus of ultra outdoor accessibility. They are made from a rubber sole and EVA material that makes them perfect to withstand a wide range of terrains and weather. There are also holes placed all over the shoe, which help them and your feet dry incredibly quickly whenever they happen to get wet. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 5 - 11

15 A Pair Of Slides That Look Like Actual Fish BING RUI CO Fish Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add a hilarious and unique new footwear item to your closet in the form of these fish slides. They look just like fish, and the rubber material makes them durable to withstand anywhere you may decide to wear them. You can also use these as a unique vacation gift for friends and family when the time calls for it. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 4.5-5 Wide Women’s - 13-14 Wide Women’s/11.5-12.5 Wide Men’s

16 These High-Top Sneakers That Have A Futuristic Look Hello MrLin Non Slip Sneakers Amazon $43 See On Amazon Get inspired by the funky freshness of these futuristic high tops. One of their most eye-catching features is the geometrically-patterned soles that look like a blended mix of diamonds and triangles. The top of the shoe hits above your ankle for a secure fit. And while they’re definitely made to withstand physical activity, they’re also super stylish and can be worn with any outfit of the day. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 5.5 - 11.5

17 A Walking Shoe That Feels Like You’re Wearing Air STQ Walking Shoes Amazon $39 See On Amazon Hit the trail in these supportive slip-on walking shoes. These are perfect for when you’re running out the door, as their bungee laces and stretchy material allow them to glide right onto your feet. Their simple design will match with a variety of outfits, whether you’re en route to the gym or to hang out with friends. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5.5 - 10

18 These Athletic Slip-On Shoes That Are Great For All Kinds Of Physical Activities WXQ Running Shoes Amazon $33 See On Amazon You might’ve seen couture versions of these running shoes for upwards of $100. This iteration has nearly all the same features — stretchy upper band, futuristic design, breathable construction — without the hefty price tag. For less than $35, you can own unbelievably comfy, versatile sneakers that bring the fashion. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: 5 - 11

19 These High-Top Converse With A Modern Twist On Classic Style Converse Run Star Hike High Top Sneakers Amazon $85 See On Amazon All the cool kids seem to be wearing these platform Converse high tops, and it’s easy to understand why. They bring all the beloved qualities of classic Chucks while also giving you a major boost, literally. You can’t go wrong with the simple black color, but these sneaks are also available in a wide assortment of unique prints that are bound to make you stand out. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: 3 - 13

20 A Silicone Cover That Keeps Your Shoes Clean From The Elements Binggle Silicone Shoe Covers Amazon $15 See On Amazon Shoes are meant to be worn without constant fear of getting a little dirt on them. But on wet and muddy days, there’s nothing wrong with making sure they remain as well-preserved as possible. Keep your favorite footwear dry and stain-free with these smart silicone shoe covers. Their tight-fitting material slips on in seconds and features a textured sole to maintain traction. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Medium - X-Large

21 These Modern Chuck Taylors With A Chunky Lug Sole Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged Hi Sneakers Amazon $80 See On Amazon Converse sneakers look good year-round, but these lug-sole Chuck Taylors really sing in fall and winter thanks to their fashionably bulky design. These will also give any outfit a bit of an edge, providing a much-needed departure from the conventional tennis shoe. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 2 - 11

22 A Pair Of Crocs Lined With Fur For Extra Comfort Crocs Classic Lined Clog Amazon` $45 See On Amazon These lined Crocs take that comfort to the next level with their faux-fur insides. It doesn’t matter if you’re out on an errand run or walking to the driveway to help with groceries; they’ll quickly become your new best friends for everyday wear. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: 4 Women’s/2 Men’s - 17 Women’s/15 Men’s

23 A Shoe Specifically Designed To Be Worn In The Water FitKicks Sporty Water Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can help prevent cuts, bites, and slips at the lake with these sporty water shoes, which have rubber soles to help keep you steady and a lightweight design that many reviewers called “flexible.” Really, these can be worn on a variety of occasions, including walking, yoga, and other light activities. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

24 These Classic Croc Clogs You’ll Wear All The Time Crocs Unisex-adult Classic Clog Amazon $40 See On Amazon The classic Crocs, which are made of soft, squishy EVA material with breathable cutouts along the tops and sides, boast a looser fit than many other clogs while remaining supportive. They’re available in dozens of different colors as well as designs and can be decorated with the brand’s popular collection of Jibbitz. Available colors: 61

Available sizes: 4 Women’s/2 Men’s - 17 Women’s/15 Men’s

25 These Bubbles Slides That Blend Far-Out Style & Ultra Comfort BRONAX Bubble Slides Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a funky design that looks like it was crafted by the hands of Kanye West himself, these eye-catching bubble slides will have you lounging in style. They might not look practical at first glance, but each bubble offers cushion-like support — and the ridged texture provides a little massage with every step. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 4-5.5 Women’s/3-4 Men’s - 15-16 Women’s/13-14 Men’s

26 A Pair Of Velcro Shoes That Help Aid Orthopedic Issues Git-up Orthotic Lightweight Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon Whether you work as a nurse or just want to embrace your inner comfort-seeker, these lightweight orthotic shoes are perfect for the job. You can adjust their top straps for a not-too-tight fit, and their breathable mesh material means no overheating. If your feet have a tendency to swell or ache, this is the footwear for you. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5.5 - 11

27 These Mesh Sneakers With A Mary-Jane Aspect To The Design SAGUARO Mary Jane Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon These single-strap Mary Jane sneakers might’ve been designed for comfort, but they’re surprisingly cute, especially in a sweet cranberry color. These are great if you walk to school or work; their mesh foundation will tide you over in the heat until temperatures really begin to drop. The “fashion” logo is a cheeky little addition. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 4.5 - 5.5

28 These Slip-On Loafers That Are Incredibly Lightweight poemlady Slip on Loafer Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you want something cute, uber comfy, and breathable, these slip-on loafers make a marvelous choice. Scalloped edges and knit mesh fabric that almost looks like lace add a delicate quality to these otherwise sturdy flats. No matter where and for how long these are worn, they’ll remain intact and crease-free. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: 6 - 10.5

29 A Shoe Made For Trail Running That Will Feel Like You’re In Bare Feet Joomra Minimalist Trail Running Barefoot Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re not into the chunky hiking boot look but want something suitable for the trail, check out these minimalist running shoes, which quite literally mold to the shape of your feet without adding extra bulk. Their rubber soles are riddled with grooves to provide plenty of friction and balance in any kind of environment. In other words, they’re a solid choice for the outdoors. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: 5.5/6 - 11.5/12