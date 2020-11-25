8 Fashion Brands To Support On Giving Tuesday

The days that follow Thanksgiving have become well-popularized as days to shop. There are deep discounts on products that you’ve been eying for yourself and for others for the coming Winter holidays, often shopped on Black Friday as well as Cyber Monday in years past. Eight years ago, however, Giving Tuesday was born. And, while the other two days might be dedicated to consumerism, Giving Tuesday is the exact opposite, created to harness the power of Thanksgiving at its core.

Giving Tuesday is full of shopping opportunities for gifts that give back. From Stella & Dot to La Ligne, there are so many options for participating in the holiday that centers and celebrates generosity. Though in-person shopping options will be rare this year, brands are filling the void with alternative celebrations, like Gap's social dance challenge where the company will donate $10 for every uploaded video (up to $50,000) to Boys and Girls Club of America. Read on for more information on how to participate in Giving Tuesday.

What is Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday is a day to give back. Brands honor the holiday by supporting organizations, whether they create a product and give a portion of the proceeds, or make a separate monetary donation. Though the effort is on an individual basis at its core, each year has also garnered the power of larger corporations, like UNICEF, Google, Microsoft, Save the Children, and more.

When is Giving Tuesday?

Always five days following Thanksgiving, the date of Giving Tuesday this year will be Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

When did Giving Tuesday start?

Giving Tuesday was initially the brainchild of New York’s 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation. It was launched in 2012 in an effort to promote donations towards important social causes. It was a way to give back following the shopping days that have traditionally fallen immediately before it.

Where can you donate on Giving Tuesday?

Anywhere and everywhere. While you can head to the official Giving Tuesday website for ideas of how and where to donate, feel free to support the cause of your choice on the donation-based holiday.

Below, find some brands who have partnered with charities for Giving Tuesday.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 La Ligne Mini Marin Sweater La Ligne Sizes XS-XL $250 See on La Ligne La Ligne has partnered with the Lower Eastside Girls Club's entrepreneurial program, La Tiendita, for an in-store pop-up on Giving Tuesday in NYC and Dallas. 100% of all sales on that day will be donated to the charity.

2 Fossil Pack of 3 Assorted Print Unisex Face Masks Fossil $14 See on Fossil On Giving Tuesday, Fossil will donate 100% of face mask sale profits to Team Rubicon for Covid-19 relief efforts.

3 Gap Sherpa Jacket Gap Sizes XS-XXL $98 See on Gap Gap is kicking off a Social Dance Challenge on Giving Tuesday, during which the company will donate $10 for every uploaded video (up to $50,000) to Boys and Girls Club of America.

4 Hanro Lingerie Bag (On Sale December 1) Hanro $15 See on Hanro Hanro has partnered with The Little Market on a $15 lingerie bag, of which 100% of sales will be donated to the charity, a nonprofit organization that aids in the economic empowerment of women in need around the world.

5 The Rode 14K Gold Simple Moon Necklace with Diamonds The Rode $320 See on The Rode The Rode has launched a campaign titled "Indiegogo" with the intention of helping to expand and open workshops at Hope Gardens, which is a family center in Sylmar that aids in women achieving their independence.

6 Ordinary Habit Community by Shanee Benjamin Ordinary Habit $20 See on Ordinary Habit Ordinary Habit is donating 10% of all net profits on Giving Tuesday to The Loveland Foundation, an organization that brings opportunity and healing to communities of color through fellowships, residency programs, listening tours, and the like.

7 Stella & Dot Star Struck Mismatch Studs Stella & Dot $24 See on Stella & Dot Stella & Dot is going to donate a unite of jewelry to Project Glimmer on Giving Tuesday for every product purchased across their brands (Stella & Dot, Ever, and Keep Collective).