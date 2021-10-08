Missoma’s Sell-Out Advent Calendar Is Back & It’s Time To Treat Yourself

A favourite among celebs including Megan Markle, Dua Lipa, and Bella Hadid, Missoma is fast becoming one of the UK’s most successful jewellery makers. Followers of the brand will know that the Missoma advent calendar is one of its most coveted items and sold out quickly in the lead up to Christmas 2020. Not it’s back for its third year – and here are all the details you need to know about it.

Missoma announced the arrival of their latest advent calendar on October 5 across social media. “You've been waiting all year for this…” the brand wrote. Available for a limited time only, Missoma fans will have to act fast to get their hands on it. But what can the lucky expect from the Missoma advent calendar?

For this year’s calendar, Missoma opted for what they describe as a “sophisticated and gender-neutral” design. The calendar itself is gold and black and measures 185mm x 220mm x 185mm. It comes complete with 12 drawers containing a mix of jewellery and non-jewellery pieces, including the brand’s beloved Ridge Padlock Necklace, their Filia Chain Bracelet, and their Molten Hoop Earrings. Other items you’ll find in there are:

Unsurprisingly, this calendar with a hefty price tag of £395. However, it’s worth noting that the total value of all the pieces clocks in at £812.

OK, now onto the really important stuff. Where exactly can you get your hands on this calendar? It’s being sold in two places: on the Missoma website and at Selfridges.