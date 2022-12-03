What To Wear When You Want To Look Hot But Don't Want To Freeze Your Ass Off

When it comes to chilly weather, I get to a point where I can’t even think about pulling on another chunky knit sweater. I get tired of fluffy crew necks and wide-leg pants with warm leggings layered underneath. I mean, that’s all nice and cozy sometimes, but I’ve found the best pieces to wear when you still want to look hot but don’t want to freeze your ass off.

These are the things to grab when you’re seriously tired of oversized sweaters. Even when it’s a bit cold, you can totally make a trendy square-neck bodysuit work. It’s simply all about grabbing the long-sleeve version with the sleekest fabric, so you can easily layer it. You can even reach for your cutest pajamas (instead of your flannel pajamas) if you layer a satin robe or a velvety robe on top.

I’m all about fluffy sweaters, but adding in a few of these fiery pieces into your wintertime wardrobe means we all won’t get tired of our cold-weather fits.

1 These Cozy Knit Headbands That Are A Cuter Alternative To Beanies DRESHOW Knit Crochet Headbands Amazon $10 See On Amazon With this pack of four cozy headbands, you can totally avoid wearing a bulky beanie. Each one is made of a sweater-like material with a knit finish that’s not too chunky, so they’ll look chic and keep your ears toasty. There’s also a little twist-front detail and plenty of stretch for a comfortable fit. Available styles: 19

2 An Off-The-Shoulder Tee With A Layer-Ready Length Halife Long Sleeve Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon This stretchy T-shirt is the long-sleeve option to reach for when you still want a playful neckline. The wide neckline is versatile enough to wear off-the-shoulder or as a classic boatneck for a little more warmth. This tee also has a longer length with a fitted hem, so it’s a great choice for tucking and layering. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 A Long Lace Cardigan That Gives You A Sheer Mesh Moment AILUNSNIKA Lace Crochet Open Front Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon This open-front lace cardigan gives you a sweater-style layer, but you don’t have to reach for another fluffy knit. Instead, it’s made of see-through mesh with a bunch of delicate lace on top for a sweet and stylish look. It has an open-front design and a long length, so it’s as easy to style as a classic cardigan. Available styles: 27

Available sizes: One Size

4 These Classic Sheer Tights With Hidden Fleece Aobiono Fake Sheer Fleece Tights Amazon $12 See On Amazon These tights give you that sheer moment under a skirt or dress, but they’re secretly so cozy. It’s all about the lining that keeps these tights looking sheer, even though there’s actually hidden fleece inside. This plush lining also makes these practical yet fiery tights extra-durable for a night out. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: One Size

5 This Playful Mini Skirt With A Cozy Velvety Finish Urban CoCo Velvet Mini Flared Skater Skirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon With the velvety finish, you can totally wear this stretchy pull-on mini-skirt when it’s chilly outside — when paired with some tights, it’ll be so darling. The chic, cozy fabric is paired with a classic skater skirt fit. Plus, it’s completely zipper-free, and it has a simple flared fit, so it’s super easy to style. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 A Waffle-Knit Sweater With An Open-Back Feature That’s Still Super Secure Asvivid Criss Cross V-Back Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not only is this sweater made with on-trend waffle-knit fabric, but it also has a plunging open-back design. The eye-catching back has a wrap-style with criss-cross accents, so it still feels super secure. Plus, these criss-cross straps match the soft knit fabric of this 100% cotton sweater. Available styles: 50

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 This Classic Jacket With Sheer Lace & Comfy Details Floerns Sheer Floral Lace Jacket Amazon $29 See On Amazon This jacket fits just like a collarless bomber with a zipper on the front, but it’s made with sheer lace to make it a bit cuter and prettier. This lace jacket is finished with a knit collar, waistband, and sleeve cuffs to give it a slight sporty edge. Available styles: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

8 These Oversized Earrings With A Bunch Of Geometric Rhinestones Kelmall Rhinestone Rectangle Dangle Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon If it’s way too cold to switch up your cozy sweaters, simply add on these 2.6-inch long statement earrings. The nickel-free pieces are covered in rhinestones with a bunch of different geometric and sparkly shapes. These unique gems perfectly pair with the geometric shape of these trendy oversized earrings. Available colors: 25

9 A Tie-Front Cardigan That You Can Wear Alone Or Layer ACEVOG Lightweight Draped Cardigan Amazon $28 See On Amazon Grab this lightweight tie-front sweater when you need a sweater but can’t decide between a cardigan or a classic top. This versatile piece has an open-front cardigan style with a matching belt on the front to tie it up like a fiery V-neck blouse. Use this as a layering piece for work or wear it on its own for a night out on the town. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10 This Cozy Classic Turtleneck With A Surprising Shoulder Cutout The Drop Long Sleeve Cutout Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $45 See On Amazon Turtlenecks are a cold weather classic, but this chic number adds an extra something-something thanks to the breezy one-shoulder cutout. Not only does it help to break up this sweater, but it also allows you to show a little skin even during the most frigid times of year. The turtleneck is made of a super soft material and had a longer cut, making it just as comfortable as it is cute. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: XX-Small – 5X

11 A Pack Of Tall & Cozy Socks For Trendy Layering Chalier Thigh High Socks (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon This extra-warm set of tall socks means you can wear mini skirts, shorts, or even those lightweight and trendy trousers without worrying about freezing. This set has a unique length that sits right above the knee, so they’re super versatile and can look so cheeky when paired with a mini skirt. Plus, these breathable socks have cozy and stretchy fabric that’s also great for lounging. Available styles: 8

Available sizes: One Size

12 This Expensive-Looking Pajama Set With A Smooth Satin Finish Alexander Del Rossa Satin Pajama Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon This matching pajama set might have long sleeves and long pants, but it also has a satin finish that feels way chicer than classic cotton PJs. Not only are they silky, but these machine-washable pajamas have a lightweight fit and comfy elastic waist. Plus, there’s a matching eye mask to complete the set. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

13 These Glossy Faux-Leather Leggings With Plush Lining ATTRACO Fleece Lined Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $27 See On Amazon Wearing leggings on a chilly day is way trendier with these high-waisted faux-leather leggings. This unique and stretchy faux leather has a glossy finish that looks super elevated. Plus, these trendy and shiny leggings have a secret fleece lining inside, which is always a cozy plus. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 A Soft Beanie With Over 9,000 Five-Star Reviews C.C Exclusives Cable Knit Beanie Amazon $13 See On Amazon This knit beanie proves that a cozy hat can actually be super trendy, especially when you consider it has nearly 180 different designs, colors, and styles. Options include a timeless leopard print, trendy teal, and timeless taupe. Of course, this stretchy beanie has other cute options, like a playful puff ball, sweet glitter, or chic two-tone yarn. Available styles: 179

15 This Plunging-Neckline Tunic With Lots Of Stretch TIANZHU Long Sleeve Pleated V Neck Tunic Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon With long sleeves and a drapey design, this machine-washable tunic is an easy thing to wear if you want to be a little alluring yet totally comfortable. It has a wrap-front design, so you get a plunging V-neck, and the material is super stretchy for a body-hugging fit up top. This flowy tee also has a built-in belt detail to give it a bit of simple pleating. Available styles: 28

Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

16 A Warm, Velvety Bathrobe With A Nice Long Length PRODESIGN Long Velvet Robe Amazon $30 See On Amazon This bathrobe with pockets keeps you cozy with its longer length, but it still won’t ruin the vibe of your silky pajamas. It’s made of velvety fabric with a shiny finish that looks so luxe and expensive. This velour robe is also durable enough to reach for after every shower. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 A Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit With A Daring Neckline SxClub Elegant Long Sleeve Straight Pant Jumpsuit Amazon $38 See On Amazon This button-down jumpsuit has warm (and trendy) lantern sleeves to balance out the flowy trouser-like fit. As if it isn’t already overflowing with a ton of trendy details, it also has a daring deep V-neckline — depending on how much you unbutton it, so it’s easy to take this look from day to night. There’s also a tie-up belt to customize the fit of this stretchy jumpsuit. Available styles: 44

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

18 A Dainty, Trendy Necklace Set That Begs For A Deep-V Estendly Dainty Gold Layered Bar Moon Pendant Neckalce Amazon $13 See On Amazon This 14-karat gold plated necklace set amps up whatever cozy sweater or jacket you’re bundled up in. It has a layered design with minimalist geometric details that are so versatile. This dainty style also means this set feels super lightweight, and you can always style one on its own. Available styles: 25

19 A Faux-Leather Belt To Elevate Oversized Sweaters FASHIONGEN Leatherette Waisband Obi Belt Amazon $18 See On Amazon Popping this faux-leather belt over your oversized sweater is super quick and easy. It gives your go-to knit a fitted look, and there aren’t any annoying buckles — so it won’t ruin the comfiness of your look. Instead, this wide statement belt has a simple tie-up design. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — XXX-Large

20 This Sheer-Sleeve Blouse That’s Made With A Soft Knit Fabric OLRIK Lace Sleeve Waffle Knit Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon This long-sleeve top has the comfy waffle-knit fabric that’s so on-trend right now in the body so you know it’ll keep you warm and comfy. The delicate lace sleeves give you an exciting sheer moment without huge cutouts and help this soft piece stand out. It even has a cozy crew neck, which helps to make this shirt a new classic. Available styles: 20

Available sizes: Large — 4X

21 A Cropped Faux-Leather Jacket With Tons Of Chic Metal Detailing Tanming Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket Amazon $44 See On Amazon This faux-leather jacket is the perfect swap for sherpa jackets if you’re tired of the super fluffy vibes. It still gives you the en vogue cropped look, and it has a bunch trendy metallic snaps, zippers, details, and even a few real pockets to finish off this classic jacket. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 This Knit Mini Dress With A Unique Wide V Neckline Mansy Batwing Backless Wrap Mini Sweater Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon This mini sweater dress has a wide V-shaped neckline that is so seductive. This neckline is also paired with a fitted bodycon style to add to the allue, but it’s all made out of a comfy knit fabric. The coziness of this dress truly comes out thanks to the lantern sleeves and adjustable waist belt. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

23 A Silky Skirt With A Bunch Of Ruching & A Thigh-High Slit SheIn Asymmetrical Side Split High Waist Satin Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’re tired of cozy pants and leggings, grab this silky skirt. It comes with an extra-high slit, and it has a midi length, so it’s still a bit warmer than a mini skirt, while still bring all of the appeal. Plus, this asymmetrical skirt has a bunch of ruching at the top of the slit and on the back for a drapey fit. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

24 These Lug-Sole Boots With A Cool Chunky Heel Soda Glove Chunky Heel Ankle Boot Amazon $45 See On Amazon Reach for these faux-leather Chelsea boots when you need a cozy shoe option, but you’re seriously tired of flat and boring boots. They might have a chunky 3.5-inch heel, but the lug-sole design means they’re just as durable and comfortable as your go-to combat boots, all while giving you total rock ‘n’ roll style. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

25 This Satin Long-Sleeve Shirt With A Sleek Design IN'VOLAND Button Down Satin Blouse Amazon $33 See On Amazon This satin shirt is just like your usual button-up layering piece, but it has a silky look to it that gives this a totally luxe finish. The functional buttons on the front let you control how low the V-neck is on this chic breathable top, and you can also tie it up for a further skin-baring moment. Plus, there are zero bulky pockets on the front of this satiny shirt to make it extra sleek. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

26 A Soft Sleep Shirt Shirt With A Classic, Cozy Look Fruit of the Loom Flannel Sleep Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Yes — you can totally sleep in a cute little shirt and be warm at the same time with this flannel sleep shirt. It has functional buttons on the front, so it’s quick to pop on before bedtime, and you can show as much skin as you want up top. Plus, this soft cotton-blend shirt has a midi-length that’s way cozier (and cuter!) than an old T-shirt. Available styles: 5

Available sizes: Small — 4X

27 These 14-Karat Gold-Plated Ear Climbers With A Geometric Design PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Ear Crawler Earrings Amazon $12 See On Amazon These gold-plated earrings are studded with geometric cubic zirconia accents that stand out even if you have a knit beanie on. It helps that they have a cool ear climber design that covers more of your ears than plain studs, so these hypoallergenic earrings will add even more glam to even the most mundane outfits. Available styles: 27

28 A Layer-Ready Bodysuit With The Chicest Neckline MANGOPOP Square Neck Bodysuit Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon This minimalist bodysuit proves that layered looks can still be so chic, because it has a square neckline that’s so on-trend. You still get classic long sleeves, seriously stretchy jersey-blend fabric, and a comfortable, easy snap closure, so you can layer away with this bodysuit. Available styles: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 A Classic Cable-Knit Scarf With An Elevated Fit NEOSAN Thick Ribbed Knit Infinity Scarf Amazon $15 See On Amazon This infinity scarf is made from a super soft fabric and features a chunky cable knit design that you want from a cozy scarf, but it feels a bit more elevated. You won’t have to deal with the annoying ends of your scarf — and there will be zero bulky tassels sticking out of your jacket. Available styles: 40

30 This Soft, Silky Robe That Makes You Look Like A Present Corset Satin Kimono Robe Amazon $20 See On Amazon This machine-washable satin robe with a simple belt adds a little silky accent to your pajama set and an extra layer of warmth. The luxe fabric is classic enough to layer — or you can just rock this tie-waist robe on its own as a daring pre-bed look. Available styles: 17

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

31 These Simple High-Waisted Jeggings With A Cozy Lining heipeiwa Fleece Lined Jean Jeggings Amazon $44 See On Amazon Yes — these high-rise jeggings have a fleece lining inside, so you can totally wear chic fitted bottoms without worrying about layering leggings or something else underneath. On the outside, they have a classic fit with stretchy cotton blend fabric, real pockets on the back, and a skinny jean style. Available colors: 47

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

32 These Above-The-Knee Boots That Are Made With Sleek, Chic Suede N.N.G Over Knee Long Suede Boots Amazon $49 See On Amazon These tall boots are a great go-to when it’s chilly outside — especially with the comfy block heels. They’re made with a soft fabric with a luxurious suede finish. This flexible design also gives these zip-up boots a super-fitted look that’s so easy to style. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

33 A Waffle-Knit Top With A Cute Tie-Up Option OLRIK Waffle Knit Tie Front Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon This top might feel like cozy loungewear with the waffle-knit fabric, but it definitely doesn’t look like a lounge top. It has a tie-front detail to create a draped look on the front. Plus, this super soft V-neck blouse has buttons on the front, so it’s easy to adjust for a custom fit. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

34 This Glam Jacket With Layers Of Wrinkle-Resistant Faux-Fur Inorin Shaggy Faux Fur Parka Jacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon This faux-fur jacket is the thing to reach for when you’re tired of your everyday jackets that are super versatile — but a bit plain. For a glam option, this breathable and wrinkle-resistant coat has a ton of faux-fur layers to add the trendiest texture to your outfit. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 These Practical Suede Gloves With Chic Details Dsane Winter Touch Screen Gloves Amazon $22 See On Amazon These chic gloves have all of the practical things you want, like handy touchscreen pads, plush fleece lining, and a cozy wind-proof design thanks to the sweater-like opening. On top of these cozy features, they have elevated accents including a suede-like finish and dainty little buttons. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

36 A Chic Tasseled Shawl With A Flowy Fit Moss Rose Open Front Plaid Shawl Amazon $33 See On Amazon Reach for this machine-washable shawl when you want a bit more trendiness than a classic cardigan because it has a chic oversized fit. Of course, there are also a ton of adorable tassels lining the bottom of this plaid look. The blanket-like style creates plenty of draping and a flowy fit, and it feels super cozy. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: One Size

37 This Set Of Statement Belts To Balance Out Thick Sweaters Geyoga Double O-Ring Buckle Faux Leather Waist Belt (4 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This trendy four-pack of belts gives you a bunch of different patterns and vibes for belting oversized sweaters or adding a touch of glam to even a basic pair of jeans. Each one has a trendy faux-leather finish, and the wide design easily balances out chunky knit fabric. Of course, these belts are also gold-tone buckles to make this set even more versatile. Available styles: 3

38 This Comfy, Soft Sweater Dress With Eye-Catching Cutouts IN'VOLAND Bodycon Sweater Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This sweater dress looks like a trendy cold shoulder blouse on top, but it still has a classic bodycon fit throughout the skirt. The real surprise of this piece comes from the cutout on the back underneath delicate criss-cross knit straps. When combined, all of the cutouts on this soft, machine-washable dress give it a comfy neckline with a halter-like fit. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

39 A Velvety Blazer With A Shiny Finish & Cozy Fit futurino Long Sleeve Velvet Open Front Jacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon This is the chilly-weather blazer to grab because it’s made of a unique velvety fabric that looks so chic. This shiny fabric easily takes your other go-to cozy pieces to the next level. Even with this velvet-like fabric, the lightweight design and 3/4-length sleeves mean this blazer isn’t overwhelmingly warm. Available styles: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large