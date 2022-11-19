What To Wear When You Want To Look Hot But You Hate Wearing Tight Clothing

Let’s face it, some days, a skin-tight bodycon dress just isn’t an option. It’s a drag to be in a clingy outfit that sucks the air out of you all day long. Luckily, there’s no need to compromise looking hot for being comfortable, as these 40 sleek, sexy and super comfy pieces of clothing show.

Didn’t think knitwear could look hot? Do you only associate a crocheted sweater with a handmade gift from your sweet grandma? This gorgeous wrap sweater and crocheted oversized cardigan will totally prove that myth wrong. Both look fun and flirty, but are also ridiculously soft and cozy — pretty much the best of both worlds.

If you’re sick and tired of skinny jeans, we’ve got you. It’s all about the flowy wide-leg pants this season, and we couldn’t be more thankful — elastic waistbands, roomy plant legs and a stylish look? Yes, please. And if you’re looking for a skirt that’s flowy, easy to wear and pairs with pretty much anything (vintage graphic tee, a crop top, literally anything) this A-line midi skirt is it. So if you’re someone who hates wearing tight clothing but wants to look hot, this list is for you.

1 A Wrap Sweater With A Deep V-Neck You’ll Look Hot — & Feel Cozy In — At The Same Time softome Deep V-Neck Wrap Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon Forget wearing a tight, circulation-cutting top and get this cute wrap sweater whose deep v-neck brings the hot and loose fit brings the comfort. It’s the best of both worlds and as an added bonus, you can actually wear the knitted sweater two ways — with the cross wrap either on the front or the back. It’s made from a soft cotton-polyester blend for ultimate relaxed vibes and pairs perfectly with your favorite jeans, heels and a fun clutch for a night out when you’re really not in the mood for a super tight cami. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 6

2 This Leopard Print Skirt When You Want A Night Off From The Tight Mini Skirt CHARTOU A-Line Leopard Print Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Trade in the tight mini for this leopard print pleated midi skirt that proves a longer-length skirt can be just as sexy. It features an all-over animal print, a flowy cut and an elastic waistband for an extra relaxed feel. Add a killer pair of heels, a sleek little cami and a leather jacket, and you’ll look and feel like a million bucks. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 15

3 A V-Neck Mini Dress For An LBD That’s Actually Comfortable To Wear Amoretu V Neck Shift Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Slip on this V-neck shift dress anytime you want to look hot — but really don’t feel like making an effort. The $30 dress looks way more expensive than it actually is, and has chic lantern sleeves and a flowy tiered shirt that hits above the knee for a cute touch. It’s nice and loose, so comfort is the name of the game with this shopper-favorite LBD that also comes in 43 other colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 44

4 This Flowy Tank Top You’ll Never Want To Take Off Bingerlily Flowy Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon You’ll be reaching for this flowy tank top over and over again, just like the thousands of reviewers who say it looks great with jeans or leggings — and looks cute while being super comfy. The sleeveless top is made from a breathable polyester, rayon and spandex blend and has a crew neckline that’s perfect for a fun statement necklace. It’s relaxed and casual, but can easily be dressed up with a little jacket, dress pants and heels. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 12

5 These Wide-Leg Pants For A Hot-Meets-Chic Fashion Statement Hanna Nikole Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $21 See On Amazon Who said you need to wear super-tight skinny jeans to look hot?! These wide-leg pants are chic, comfortable and hot all in one. They’re made from a stretchy viscose and spandex material and have an extra-wide waistband for added support. Wear these elegant lounge pants with a tank top and strappy sandals in hot weather, or go for cozy in the winter by pairing them with some boots and a colorful blouse. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available styles: 7

6 A Draped Wrap Skirt For Sexy Goddess Vibes SheIn Wrap Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Wear this asymmetrical wrap skirt that has a sexy slit and beautiful draping for some serious goddess vibes. It’s incredibly soft against the skin and creates a lovely silhouette without being uncomfortably tight and sucking the life out of you. It comes highly recommended with more than 5,000 five-star reviews, and people say they get tons of compliments on it every time they wear it. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 39

7 These High-Waisted Linen Pants That’ll Make You Look Sophisticaed Without Even Trying BerryGo High Waist Linen Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon Look hot without even trying thanks to these high-waisted linen pants that are made from a soft and breathable cotton material to make them ridiculously cozy. Tuck in a tank top, add a cute hat and some strappy heels, and you’re ready for vacation mode. These palazzo pants have an elastic waist and a wide-leg cut that doesn’t just deliver comfort, but is also effortlessly elegant. Available sizes: 0-2 — 8-10

Available styles: 9

8 A Deep V-Neck Bodysuit That Looks Great & Doesn’t Constantly Need To Be Tucked In WDIRARA Deep V-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you haven’t jumped on the bodysuit bandwagon yet, consider this your sign. You’ll love the way this deep V-neck bodysuit looks with a pair of jeans, and you’ll love the fact that you won’t keep having to tuck it in like you would a regular top. The wrap-front creates beautiful ruching that elevates this basic — and also keeps it from being annoyingly skin-tight. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available styles: 44

9 This Ruffled Mini Dress That Everybody Needs In Their Closet Amoretu Long Sleeve Ruffle Hem Wrap Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Everybody needs a good wrap dress in their closet, and this ruffled mini wrap dress checks all the boxes. You’ll feel like an A-lister stepping onto the red carpet every time you don this little number that hits above the knee and has elegant lantern sleeves. It also happens to be very comfortable to wear thanks to the ruching, ruffles and tie-waist that adds structure to this dress. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 24

10 A Floral Ruffle Sleeve Cardigan That’ll Jazz Up Any Plain Outfit Caitefaso Ruffle Sleeve Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon Give a plain jeans-and-tee outfit an upgrade with this floral print cardigan that has ruffled sleeves and a front tie closure. The half-sleeves, asymmetrical hem and mixed print design make it one of those stand-out pieces that you always feel good in, and we all need something like that in our closets. The cardigan is also super lightweight and flowy for all day comfort. Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

Available styles: 9

11 A Loose Jumpsuit That’s Effortlessly Stylish Dokotoo Loose Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Put on this loose spaghetti strap jumpsuit, and you’ll immediately feel effortlessly stylish. It’s also an instant outfit, so there’s that. The one-piece is made from a polyester-spandex blend so it’s got some stretch to it while feeling soft, smooth and perfectly lightweight. Go casual by layering it with a cozy, chunky cardigan and some sneakers, or dress it up with a statement necklace and heels for a night out. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available styles: 41

12 These Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants With More Than 8,000 5-Star Reviews To Prove How Good You’ll Look In Them Made By Johnny Casual Comfy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Don’t sacrifice comfort for style thanks to these chic wide-leg pants that’ll make you look hot even if you’re just lounging around the house. They come in 32 colors, including a cool tie-dye pattern, and are made from a rayon-spandex blend so they’re stretchy and buttery soft on the skin. They have a fold-over waist for added support and comfort, and are truly versatile as this shopper points out — “I wear them all the time. Around the house and at work and still look professional.” Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available styles: 32

13 A Striped Crop Top For Loungewear That Looks Hot Instead Of Frumpy SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Striped Cropped T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon This striped crop top was made for lazy weekends when you want to feel relaxed but still want to look hot, because isn’t that the best combination? This crewneck top features a ribbed neckline and cuffs and comes in 15 different striped versions. Stripes are timeless yet playful, so you can’t go wrong there. Pair this cute cropped top with joggers, shorts or jeans, and at this price, you may want to snag it in more than one color. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 15

14 This Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt So You Never Have To Choose Between Style & Comfort MEROKEETY Pleated A-Line Swing Midi Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon This pleated A-line midi skirt is one of those closet staples you can wear anytime, anywhere — pair it with a cropped top and sandals for a sexy summer look, or add a vintage-style graphic tee and sneakers for a relaxed Sunday vibe. The flowy skirt has a lining for extra coverage and comes in a this trendy animal print, as well as polka dots and pretty florals. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 21

15 A Midi Ruffle Dress That’s An All Season Closet Staple PRETTYGARDEN Midi Ruffle Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon Get this midi ruffle dress, and you’ll find yourself wearing it year-round, whether with flip-flops and a sun hat or boots and a chunky sweater. It has a puff-sleeve detail and a ruffled tiered hem — oh, and more than 4,000 perfect ratings from people who say it’s cute yet comfy, loose but not frumpy and that they get compliments every time they wear it. If you’re looking for a Little House on the Prairie meets casual-sexy vibe, this is it. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 15

16 This Pullover Sweater With A Trendy Side Slit MEROKEETY Pullover Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This loose pullover sweater features a side slit that begs to be paired with distressed jeans or cutoff shorts for a casual, chic look. The sweater has a tunic length so it’s amazingly cozy. Its oversized fit and dropped shoulders make it comfortable, while details like exposed seams and a ribbed hemline, cuffs and neck add some unique detailing. Put on some jeans, your favorite ankle boots and a hat for the ultimate cool and comfy outfit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 25

17 A Boat-Neck Dress For Days When You Don’t Feel Like Suffering In A Tight Bodycon Amazon Essentials 3/4 Sleeve Boat-Neck Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon For those days when a tight bodycon is just not an option, get this boat-neck dress with three-quarter sleeves that’s still a great contender for a night out. It’s designed with a slightly fitted top and a flared skirt for a relaxed feel, and made from a soft jersey material that enhances its comfort. The lovely draping makes it easy to wear and a dress that will quickly be on weekly rotation. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available styles: 7

18 A Wrap Sweater That Shows Knitwear Can Be Sexy KIRUNDO Wrap Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon Don’t write knitwear off as a drab winter necessity, this tie-front wrap sweater proves that’s just not the case. It creates a beautiful silhouette and looks totally hot with a pair of leather leggings, boots and a necklace that accentuates the deep V-neckline. It’s warm and soft, thanks to the viscose and nylon construction, and such a statement piece with balloon sleeves and a built-in waist tie. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 19

19 This Short-Sleeve Mini Dress With Polka Dot Detailing KIRUNDO Short Sleeves Mini Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This short-sleeve mini dress with polka dot detailing is a sweet, vintage-inspired piece at an affordable piece. It has a flowy, loose cut, a sheer overlay and sleeves that make it feel extra special. Reviewers say it’s absolutely gorgeous, and the perfect special occasion dress that feels comfortable and guarantees tons of compliments. It hits above the knee and comes in 17 colors, from classic black and white to a deep forest green and blush pink. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 17

20 A Short-Sleeve Tunic If You Hate Wearing Tight-Fitting Tops Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve Crewneck Tunic Amazon $21 See On Amazon Wear this short-sleeve tunic with leggings or French tuck it into high-waisted jeans for a stylish look that doesn’t stick to your skin. The rayon-elastane blend shirt is a timeless basic that’s soft and comfortable, and comes highly recommended by more than 7,500 shoppers who have given it an overall 4.3-star rating. It has a simple silhouette that looks good on everyone and is versatile enough to dress up or down. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 32

21 This Mock-Neck T-Shirt Dress That’s Sleek & Sophisticated Milumia Mock Neck T-Shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This mod little number channels the sixties while bringing a touch of sophistication and being so easy to wear. Pair this mock-neck T-shirt dress with a leather jacket and chunky heeled boots for an edgy vibe, or go sleek and minimalist with a simple pair of hoops and some mules. The cotton dress has added spandex for slight stretch and the mini length of the flowy skirt shows off your legs without being too short. Get it in classic black or go for a pop of color with a bold green or purple; it’s a versatile piece you’ll get so much wear out of. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 18

22 A Button-Up Floral Maxi Dress That Shows Off A Beautiful Neckline Milumia Button-Up Split Maxi Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Throw on this gorgeous button-up split maxi dress, and you’ll feel like the life of the party. The stunning, bold floral print is such an eye-catcher, and the button-up detail and plunging V accentuate your neckline. It’s an Amazon fave with over 4,500 five-star ratings. One person wrote, “This may be the best impulse buy I have ever made!” while another shopper said, “I LOVE this dress, I will be ordering several!” Tons of reviewers comment on how roomy the skirt is, so if you hate wearing tight-fitting clothes, this one’s for you. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 12

23 This Sexy Tunic Dress With A Vintage-Inspired Print Milumia Geometric Tunic Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon A cold-shoulder design and vintage-inspired print gives this tunic mini dress an effortless sexy vibe. The billowy three-quarter-length sleeves and short skirt make it feel perfectly relaxed and incredibly comfortable. Add a choker necklace, a stack of bangles, a pair of cute ankle boots, and a felt Fedora hat, and you’ll look hot whether you’re headed to a festival or to dinner with your bff. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 19

24 A Crocheted Cardigan Because Who Knew You Could Look This Hot Wearing Knitwear Ermonn Womens Crochet Cardigan Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you think the words “crochet” and “hot” don’t go together, this crocheted cardigan sweater is here to tell you otherwise. Wear it with a simple white tee and a pair of cutoff denim shorts, and you’ll feel like a million bucks. The loose knit open-front cardigan adds great texture, while its softness and oversized cut make it super comfy and not too heavy to wear on warmer days. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 28

25 A Loose Tunic Top If You’re Tired Of Tight, Clingy Shirts LARACE Loose Fit Tunic Amazon $23 See On Amazon Wear this loose tunic top with a pair of leather leggings and boots, and you’ll feel like such a hottie without feeling uncomfortable in a tight-fitting top. It has a flowy handkerchief hem that takes it from just an oversized T-shirt to an elegant top, and it’s roomy enough where you don’t need to worry about it constantly clinging to you. The tunic is made from a rayon-spandex blend for ultimate softness and a little bit of stretch. For under $25, go grab it in more than one color while it’s in stock. Available sizes: Small — 6X

Available styles: 43

26 This Corduroy Button-Down Shirt For A Hot — & Cozy — Look Astylish Corduroy Button Down Top Amazon $35 See On Amazon Tuck this corduroy button-down shirt into your favorite distressed jeans, roll up the sleeves, layer a couple of cute necklaces, and put on some boots — bam, you’ve nailed the casual-sexy look. It’s oversized, has a classic front-pocket detail and is really comfortable to wear. This shirt is so versatile, it also works as a shacket layered over a simple tee or cropped top. It comes highly recommended by more than 8,000 reviewers who gave it a perfect rating, and one even wrote, “So so so cozy, so soft, so comfortable! I ordered in 3 different colors and will probably order more. I bought them for friends and family as gifts too!” Yeah, we’re gonna need one of these. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 41

27 These Wide-Leg Flowy Pants That Look So High Fashion Eteviolet Wide Leg Flowy Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon Go for high-fashion-chic with these wide-leg flowy pants that are as trendy as they are comfortable. Made from soft, breathable viscose, they have a wide elastic waistband that can be layered with a fun chunky belt for an added accent. Tuck in a tank top or a sleek boat-neck long-sleeve shirt, grab a pair of slide heels and your favorite clutch, and you’re ready for whatever the day has in store. Available sizes: X- Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 18

28 A Crisp White Button-Down Shirt Everyone Should Have In Their Wardrobe BIG DART Casual Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Amazon $21 See On Amazon A crisp white button-down shirt is one of those wardrobe staples everybody should own. Sure, you can pair with a black pencil skirt and a blazer for days when you need to look professional, but if you’re going for hot, wear it open with a cute bralette or tube top and a pair of denim shorts. This white button down is perfect because it’s slightly loose fitting and looks great with the sleeves rolled up, so it’s the perfect blend of cool and casual. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 26

29 This Striped Scoop Neck Dress Because Nobody Said You Need To Wear A Tight Bodycon To Look Hot Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Nobody said you had to wear a skin-tight bodycon to look hot, and this striped scoop neck swing dress is proof. The viscose dress has added elastane for stretch and comfort, not to mention it looks great layered under a denim jacket with white sneakers for the perfect lazy weekend outfit. It also has rave reviews — as in, an overall 4.4-star rating from more than 9,000 shoppers — so you know it’s a winner. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available styles: 24

30 A High-Neck Chiffon Blouse That’s As Hot As A Plunging Neckline Floerns High Neck Georgette Chiffon Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon Sometimes, the sexiest look is the most understated, as is the case with this sheer high-neck chiffon blouse. The sweet all-over floral print and long lantern sleeves make it super chic and the perfect top to tuck into a high-waisted mini skirt. It works just as well for work when worn over a cami (because reviewers confirm it really is sheer!) as it does for dinner and drinks afterwards, and tons of shoppers say it’s gotten them so many compliments every time they’ve worn it. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 43

31 A Ruffled Hem Blouse That’s Loose-Fitting Without Compromising Style Romwe Loose Ruffle Hem Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon Wear this soft and loose-fitting ruffled hem blouse when you want to look dressed up but don’t have the time or feel like putting in the effort. Pair it with some distressed jeans and cute flats, or up the hotness factor with leather leggings, stilettos and a fun statement clutch for a splash of color. The peplum-style top has an irregular hem to give it an extra detail and looks super cute but feels just as comfy as that worn-in T-shirt we all love. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 31

32 This Gorgeous Lace Top With A Deep V You’ll Want To Wear Every Time You Go Out Dokotoo V-Neck Lace Crochet Top Amazon $28 See On Amazon For the perfect going-out top, get this beautiful lace shirt with a deep V-neckline that’s as sweet as it is sexy. The intricate crocheted detailing, pompom fabric and loose fit make it look way more expensive than it actually is, and you’ll love that you won’t feel constricted in it all night. The fabric is sheer to add to the top’s alluring look, but it has a liner so you don’t need to worry about it being see-through. Thousands of reviewers say it’s absolutely beautiful and comment on the attention to detail, one shopper saying, “Great detail for the price.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 15

33 A Babydoll Blouse So You Don’t Have To Change Between Work & Happy Hour Drinks Angashion Cap Sleeve Babydoll Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon This cute babydoll blouse works just as well for professional wear with black pants and heels as it does with a pair of jeans and some wedges for a casual dinner out. It looks hot without being uncomfortably tight and has some fun accessorizing details: a fun, flared silhouette, a ruffled neck and a frilly sleeve. Made from a lightweight cotton-polyester blend, it’s super popular on Amazon as you’ll immediately see from the countless (like, thousands!) of five stars. One shopper said, “It’s the best clothing purchase I’ve made yet on Amazon. I plan to buy more!!”, another wrote, “Got to be one of the best Amazon purchases I’ve made”, and the rave reviews go on and on. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 28

34 A Casual Wrap V-Neck Tunic That Has Pleats In All The Right Places TIANZHU Pleated Casual V-Neck Tunic Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon You know that outfit that always gives you a boost of confidence? This V-neck top is one of those pieces that’ll make you feel good (and look even better!) as soon as you slip it on. It has pleats in all the right places to create a lovely silhouette and make you feel comfortable, and it has added spandex so it’s nice and stretchy. Plus the wrap-style V-neck is perfect for some statement jewelry or a trio of dainty layered necklaces. Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

Available styles: 18

35 This High-Waisted Paper Bag Skirt For A Twist On A Classic Mini KANCY KOLE High Waist A-Line Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon Give a classic mini skirt a comfortable twist with this high-waisted A-line skirt with a tie waist detail that accentuates your figure without being constricting. The paper bag style skirt is made from a blend of polyester and spandex so it’s really stretchy, and speaking of stretch, it has an elasticated waistband. This versatile piece can be worn in so many ways and with any style of top and shoe, from a patterned blouse and heels to a graphic tee and chucks. Oh, and it has pockets. We’re sold. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 24

36 These Wide-Leg Pants For A Sexy ‘80s Look Tronjori Casual Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $21 See On Amazon For a chic ‘80s-business vibe, go with a pair of these wide-leg pants that have a high waist for comfort and are made from silky, flowy fabric that won’t make you feel like you need to change into sweats the second you get home. They have side slant pockets and the back of the waistband is elasticated to make them extra easy to wear. These palazzo pants have more than 7,000 five-star reviews, and it sounds like tons of shoppers have bought multiples, one even wrote, “I lost count on how many colors I bought in these.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large and in Short and Long Sizes

Available styles: 32

37 A Silky Slip Skirt That’ll Always Make You Feel Your Best The Drop Silky Slip Skirt Amazon $45 See On Amazon You can always count on this silky slip skirt to make you feel sexy and effortlessly chic. Whether you wear it with a sleek cami and sandals in the summer or boots and a thick turtleneck in the winter, it’ll always make you feel your best — and that’s priceless. It’s also a great deal for a high-quality item that looks like it was a major luxury splurge and that reviewers have high praise for. If you’re wondering if you should add it to your cart, this shopper wrote, “If you’re thinking about it- just buy it!” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available styles: 23

38 A Maxi Dress That’s As Comfy As A Nightgown Without Looking Like One Amazon Essentials Maxi Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you want to look hot — but feel as comfortable as if you were wearing a cozy nightgown — this maxi dress will do the trick. The soft rayon blend dress has an empire waistline that creates a beautiful shape and loose skirt that drapes for a flowy, relaxed look. It’s an elevated basic you’ll find yourself reaching for on a regular basis, and it’s an Amazon favorite that thousands of customers recommend based on its fit, softness and quality. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available styles: 19

39 This Turtleneck Sweater Dress Because There’s No Reason Cold Weather Should Stop You From Looking Hot ANRABESS Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon Look hot whether there’s a blizzard raging outside or not, thanks to this turtleneck sweater dress that brings all the cozy vibes. The oversized fit makes it as comfortable as a warm blanket but oh-so-much-more stylish, and the short length, lantern sleeves and ribbed texture dress it up so it’s perfect for holiday parties and dinners out all winter long. Add a chain or wide leather belt if you want to change up the look, and pair it with knee-high boots if you really want to go all out. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 21