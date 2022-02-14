What To Wear When You Want To Look Hot Without Being Too Revealing

Sexiness isn’t always defined by how much skin you show. In fact, sometimes all you need to turn heads is a stylish outfit that fits your frame to the nines. Need a visual? I thought so — that’s why I made it my mission to find affordable staples for you that are both body-conscious yet practical enough for daily life. Not to mention, this selection is wildly wearable (all of the tops are bra-friendly, for instance) and inclusive across the board.

The result? A curated list that showcases 40 ways to look hot without being too revealing — and they all come in under budget via Amazon. (Two-day shipping is pretty appealing, right?)

Picture body-hugging turtleneck midi dresses that channel Kim Kardashian’s style or, perhaps, slinky little sweaters with a wrap fit. I even threw in the a cult-favorite matte lipstick and some truly soft lace underwear to cover all of the bases.

So, whether you’re heading off to work or off to a bar with some friends, these pieces will help you embody your hottest self in a chic and effortless way. Oh, and did I mention they’re all under $50? Shop ahead.

1 A Gorgeous Wrap Sweater In The Silkiest Knit ZESICA Belted Wrap Sweater Amazon $46 See On Amazon How cute is this wrap peplum sweater? The little ruffled hem, V neckline, and bow-tied waist belt create a beautiful shape, while long batwing sleeves balance out the femme details with a casual ease. “The pictures absolutely do not do it justice,” one shopper wrote, adding that it was “so soft” and “the material it is made out of feels high quality and warm.” In fact, that buttery sweater knit is a viscose and polyester blend that's machine-washable and easy to care for. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

2 A Long-Sleeved Midi Dress With Body-Conscious Ruching Zeagoo Ruched Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Can you believe that such a versatile body-con dress exists? See it in real life with this on-trend ruched style. You’ll find both long-sleeved and racerback tank dresses, all of which are offered in a variety of colorways. "Fit like a glove,” one reviewer confirmed of the fabric’s knit, and another shopper wrote the material was “pretty much wrinkle proof,” noting you got a lot of fashion bang for your buck: “It's cute and comfy with flats for a walk downtown, professional with paired a nice blazer for work or very chic with stacked heels and chunky jewelry for a night out!” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

3 This Chic Loungewear Set That Reveals A Sliver Of Skin Fessceruna Ribbed Knit Loungewear Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $47 See On Amazon For appeal that doesn’t try too hard and lazy days at home, consider elevated knitwear in a trendy cut. This ribbed loungewear set consists of a cropped tank, drawstring straight-legged pants, and a longline cardigan. (There are no pockets, in case you're wondering). Have nighttime plans? Just remove the duster cardigan and add an oversized blazer with ‘90s-inspired strappy heels for a fashion influencer look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

4 This Work-Friendly Pencil Skirt With A Demure Midi Hem Hybrid & Company Ponte Pencil Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Cut from a thick rayon and nylon ponte knit, this sleek pencil skirt is bound to mold to you, but the best part is how it moves with you throughout the day. The midi hemline is perfectly proper, dipping below the knee while still allowing you to stride. "This is my go to skirt,” one shopper revealed, adding that “Its stretchy and comfortable and looks very elegant” while “the slit in the back is just the right length to give you mobility but not be too revealing.” Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 32

5 A Plunging V-Neck Sweater That Reverses To An Open Back softome Knitted Deep V-Neck Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon Looking effortlessly hot is what this drapey faux wrap sweater was made for. The long sleeves and relaxed silhouette gives it a casual vibe, yet the open neckline lets you show off a pretty lace bralette. Looking for less va-va-voom? Turn the sweater around so its deep V shows off your shoulder blades instead. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

6 Buttery Lace-Trimmed Underwear Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo KNITLORD Lace Trim Underwear (5 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon There's a time and place for thongs — and then there's every other day of the week, which which calls for underwear with comfortable coverage. If you’d also like it to look pretty, these five lace-trimmed panties are for you. They won't bunch, cut into your hips, or otherwise show lines — plus, the bamboo viscose is actually healthier than cotton since it's naturally antimicrobial. "It's been a few months and no more yeast infections," one shopper revealed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

7 Faux Leather Leggings That Are Hot AF — And Cozy, Too VOGUEMAX High Waisted Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking snatched is a state of mind in these glossy faux leather leggings. The thick waistband has an ultra-high rise that’ll accommodate a crop top, while the legs are long enough to disappear inside ankle booties. Not only that, your legs will also feel good, too, thanks to the snugly fleece lining. "These were surprisingly nice for the price. They fit as expected and were very similar to faux leather leggings that cost me five times as much. I’d definitely recommend as a budget option and they served my needs perfectly,” one fan remarked. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 6

8 A Goddess-Like Fitted Maxi Verdusa Long Sleeve Square Neck Bodycon Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon You're going to get more than your fair share of use out of this form-fitting maxi dress. You'll figure out real fast that it’s ultra-adaptable to your frame, and the stretch knit is even comfortable through multiple trimesters, according to reviews. "Even being 7 months pregnant it stretched just right and wasn’t the least but see through," one shopper confirmed. Have too many LBDs? The maxi dress is available in a dozen different hues. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

9 This Breezy Peplum T-Shirt With A Corset Neckline SOLY HUX Criss-Cross V-Neck Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Need a last-minute “going out” top? Consider this criss-cross V-neck tee for your next dinner date or girls’ night. You can throw it on like a T-shirt and even wear it with leggings, but the lace-up corset effect and peplum waist both bring something a little extra to the table. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X Plus

Available colors: 12

10 Reusable Pasties That Look Totally Natural MUQU Silicone Pasties (2 Pairs) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Does your new outfit require skipping the bra? Opt for these eco-friendly silicone pasties for the coverage you prefer. You’ll receive two pairs (one round, one petal-shaped) and they come with a zippered storage case for your purse or suitcase. "These worked like a charm! They’re so comfortable and so much more practical than trying to wear a strapless bra," one fan wrote in the reviews. Another plus? They’re easy to clean: Just wash each thoroughly with mild soapy water and then air-dry for best results.

11 A Pair Of Red-Hot Skinny Jeans That Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon Boasting 46,000 five-star reviews and counting, this pair of Levi’s jeans has fans raving about how amazing they are. “I’m too hot, call the police AND the fireman,” one shopper joked. Someone might literally have to, though, thanks to the denim’s legging-like construction — complete with an elasticized waistband and supportive stretch panel through the stomach. “Honestly, these jeans are my everything right now. They are soft and comfortable like your favorite pair of joggers, yet they are nice enough to be dressed up or down,” a reviewer gushed. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (inseams 28 — 32)

28 — 32) Available colors: 10

12 A Bodycon Wrap Dress That’ll Make You Feel Like A Million Bucks Verdusa Belted Bodycon Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon The wrap dress is always a winner, and you can expect nothing less from this bodycon style. The dress is, in fact, pretty low-cut in comparison to the rest of its lines: Your arms will be covered by the long lantern sleeves and your waist defined with a belt that can be knotted into a bow. Shoppers were thrilled with this design, mentioning how they got compliments left and right. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 16

13 Distressed Denim That’s Strategically Effortless Sidefeel Patchwork Raw Hem Jeans Amazon $39 See On Amazon The 2000s called, and ripped jeans are back. This stylish pair has a breezy ankle length, mid-rise, frayed hems, and intentionally destroyed broken holes throughout the leg. One shopper dubbed them "the most comfortable jeans ever" and even swore that "they are right next to sweatpants on the comfort level." Wear them to the farmer’s market on the weekend, then add a boyfriend blazer and heels at happy hour. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

14 A Silky Robe For Your Next Self-Care Night Super Shopping-zone Plus Size Satin Robe Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ready for some you time? Buy this luxurious short robe (and maybe some candles) to set the mood. The breathable satin comes in both solids and florals, and cinches in with a tie belt. “I like that there is a tie on the inside of the robe to help keep it closed in addition to the belt. Also, IT HAS POCKETS,” one fan noted. It’s also a particularly great gift, whether you’re outfitting your best friend or a bridal party. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 18

15 These Throwback Bell Bottoms With A Cult Following Sidefeel Bell Bottom Jeans Amazon $39 See On Amazon Do bell bottoms conjure images of Paris Hilton circa the noughties? That’s what you’ll be channeling in these Sidefeel jeans, which feature an elastic waistband and a wide leg with a distressed frayed hem to boot. Don't write these off as a trend so quickly, because stretchy flares tend to look incredible on all types of bodies. One shopper wrote, "I felt hot as hell AND like I was wearing pajamas at the same time! What could be better!?" And, after more than 14,000 ratings, they have four glowing stars. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 31

16 This Midi Pencil Skirt With A Hip Belt SheIn Knot Front Midi Pencil Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stretchy, soft, and statuesque, this midi pencil skirt pretty much makes you look expensive. The dramatic tie front gives it a body-hugging shape with some movement, while the smooth back ensures it’s still functionally easy to sit down. Styling tip: Find a burgundy turtleneck for a monochromatic ensemble that’ll mimic fresh-off-the-runway designer looks. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: Burgundy (as shown)

17 An Assymetrical Wrap Skirt With Goddess Vibes SheIn Asymmetrical Draped Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon PSA: This maxi skirt is going to be your secret weapon for day to night looks. It falls longer in the back and has a striking asymmetrical wrap that tucks into the front, which lets you wear it with almost any heel height. Meanwhile, that high waist will suit any crop top or turtleneck stashed in your closet. It comes in a bunch of eye-catching brights and neutrals, including this beige-apricot along with a few floral options. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 42

18 This Sophisticated Sweater Dress With A V-Front — And Back Selowin V-Neck Sweater Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This polished midi dress has a sweater-like feel and looks so luxurious for something under $40. You'll stay snug yet stunning at any cocktail party or work event with some heels on your feet. Notice how the wrap style continues along both front and back, with other key details including a detachable bowknot belt, batwing sleeves, and side slits for a peek-a-boo leg. " I’m in love with the batwing sleeves! Curvy girls, this dress hangs perfect!" one shopper gushed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

19 A Slinky Lace-Trimmed Cami And Shorts Set CHYRII Satin Pajama Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon This sweet little pajama set includes a lace-trimmed cami with matching sleep shorts for lavish lounging around. The bedtime duo feels like the highest-quality silk satin from your local department store, but it's actually a polyester blend that keeps the price accessible. In fact, you can wear these pieces from the bedroom to brunch — just call it pajama dressing, naturally. The cami looks gorgeous with a pair of jeans, and you can slip on the shorts with some sneakers and a crop top. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

20 This Romantic Blouse With An Obi Belt Romwe Tie Waist Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon This chiffon top is soft and romantic with a gauzy finish that ties and drapes. The wide obi-style waist belt can be knotted into a lovely bow, creating a skirted hem that’s almost like a peplum. Oh, and did you spot the flutter sleeves? They’re not only dreamy but also eminently breathable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 10

21 A Strappy Camisole That’ll Make You Feel Like “That Girl” Romwe Lace Criss-Cross V-Neck Cami Amazon $19 See On Amazon This foxy camisole is slightly risqué if you're feeling bold, mainly because of its plunging lace-trimmed V-neck and crossover straps. Click through all the colorways (there are 14, to be exact) and you'll find slightly different versions, some with lower necklines than others depending on what you're comfortable with. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

Available colors: 14

22 A Turtleneck Dress Worthy Of Kim Kardashian GOBLES Turtleneck Bodycon Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Constructed from a hyper-elastic fusion of polyester and spandex, this turtleneck midi dress is practically a body sculpting machine and molds to every curve you got. Scroll through the reviews to confirm this with comments like “it fits like a glove” and “I got so many compliments.” You can never go wrong with basic black, but there’s an array of hues including olive green, wine, white, and royal blue available if you want to mix things up. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

23 Soft Jammies With Sheer Lace Trim XAKALAKA Soft Lace Cami And Shorts Pajama Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon On the hunt for some attractive pajamas to replace your baggy T-shirts and sweats? There's no shame in wearing your cozies, but sometimes you want something a little sexier. In that case, look no further than this softly sultry pajama set. You’ll receive a spaghetti-strap camisole with a floral lace neckline and pair of lace-trimmed booty shorts, both made even more adorable with a small bow in the center. Bored with black? You’ll also find a myriad of hues and prints, including trendy tie-dye and cottagecore florals. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 23

24 This High-Neck Top With Pretty Ruffled Accents Romwe Slim Fit Ruffle Shoulder Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon Available in more than two dozen colors, this ribbed turtleneck is jazzed up with ruffled accents at the neck and shoulders. The polyester and spandex material is thick enough that you don't need to wear a camisole underneath, but shoppers were quick to report that it wasn’t suffocating, either. Styling tip: Tuck it into some wide leg palazzo pants for an ultra-professional look. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 26

25 A Retro-Chic Wrap Dress Nemidor V-Neckline Midi Plus Size Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon In a buttery-soft knit, this jersey wrap dress is an absolute dream to wear. “Ever find a piece of clothing and suddenly you want to wear it as your ‘uniform’? Yeah, that's what happened here,” one shopper wrote. “I put the dress on, looked in a mirror, and was like... yup, this is it. This dress is basically my favorite style AND POCKETS!” Concerned about showing too much cleavage? Some shoppers felt better pinning it, while another fan noted it layered well over a camisole. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 25

26 A Cult-Favorite Matte Lipstick That’s Majorly Moisturizing Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick Amazon $7 See On Amazon One easy way to amp up a minimalist outfit is to swipe a little pigment to your lips with Maybelline’s Color Sensational Lipstick. The shade range runs the gamut, from peachy beige to a deep navy blue for the bold types. Its velvety, hydrating matte formula delivers intense color but can be dabbed on for more subtle tint. Even better? It only costs $7 so you can test out a few to find your go-to shade. With 29,000 ratings, it’s beauty guru-approved. Available colors: 29

27 A Shoulder-Baring Mock-Neck Bodysuit That Feels Expensive MANGOPOP Mock Neck Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon One shopper suggested that “before you buy SKIMS you should try this one first and compare,” and I wholeheartedly agree. Not only does this sleeveless mock-neck bodysuit sell for a fraction of the cost, but the modal and spandex fabrication is also incredibly smooth on the body. Not to mention, the two snap closures at the crotch keep it functional for in-and-out bathroom breaks. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

28 This Cocktail-Ready Pencil Skirt With A Faux Wrap Kate Kasin Wear to Work Pencil Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon The classic pencil skirt is a closet staple that'll last you forever (or at least until it falls apart) but this wearable twist on the style is slightly different from the rest. It has an asymmetrical hem and a knot detail in front that draws the eye, with a concealed zipper in the back that keeps everything secure. "It has a built-in slip that has a spandex quality and allows the skirt itself to look extremely smooth and flat,” a shopper noted, and it already has more than 3,000 enthusiastic ratings from fans. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 66

29 A Free-Spirited Top With Artsy Bell Sleeves luvamia Tie Knot Button Down Amazon $26 See On Amazon Cropped bell sleeves and a knotted hemline give this flowy V-neck button-down blouse a hippie-chic aura, but it can still be worn with a pencil skirt to the the office — just add a camisole if your workplace errs on the conservative side. Curious what you're really getting for $26 in terms of quality? "It is very well made and the fabric feels and looks expensive," one shopper affirmed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

30 This Effortless Fit-And-Flare Dress That’s A Fabulous Basic Lark & Ro Three Quarter Sleeve V-Neck Fit and Flare Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon This fit-and-flare dress has dainty three-quarter sleeves to show off a stack of bracelets, and the knee-length hem is nearly universal for year-round wear. Made from a lightweight rayon, nylon, and spandex blend, it’s still airy enough to wear during the warmer months. Just pop it in the washing machine after a long day out: "The fabric breathes well and is not too clingy," one shopper wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 12

31 This Body-Skimming Unitard With A Velvety Lining LAGSHIAN Bodycon Jumpsuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Kim Kardashian, is that you? Cut from breathable and stretchy blend of cotton and spandex, this bodycon tank jumpsuit will look so hot on you while keeping you cozy at the same damn time. Style it with knee-high boots and a long wool coat for your very own Kardashian-approved street style moment. One reviewer "was delighted to find the fabric is just the right thickness, and has a cozy, slightly fuzzy interior that feels great against your skin.” In that case, wear this on the sofa for your next streaming marathon, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

32 A Slouchy Sweater To Tug Off One Shoulder Lacozy Off Shoulder Pullover Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon Here’s the lowdown: This best-selling sweater has an off-the-shoulder neckline, long sleeves, and a relaxed tunic silhouette that can be worn with all the leggings your heart desires. It’s made from a comfortable cotton blend, and more than 14,000 Amazons hoppers have added it to their carts already. "This shirt is so comfortable and cute-sloppy. Easily worn with leggings and sneakers and just as cute dressed up a little with boots and jeans," wrote one of many five-star reviewers who were enthusiastic about this cozy top Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 33

33 High-Waisted Trousers For The Ultimate “No-Legging Leggings” SweatyRocks High Waisted Work Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon Want to wear leggings around the clock, even to work? These high-waisted trousers are a happy compromise between stretchy yoga pants and classic tailoring. They’re made with an adaptable polyester and spandex blend fabric complete with an elastic waistband and a breezy ankle length. "We aren't officially allowed to wear leggings in the office, but these are a great alternative! They are stretchy and comfy without being skin tight, and overall are professional looking,” one shopper commented, noting, “The waist is gathered elastic at the back, so it's something I would always want to keep covered either with a loose or long shirt, but they have a high enough rise that almost every shirt I own will cover it.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 41

34 An Elegant Sheath Dress With Siren-Like Ruffles AISIZE Ruffled Sheath Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This sheath dress reminds me of something Joan Holloway would wear on Mad Men. It’s chicly tailored with ruching along the midsection, and there's a statement ruffle that runs vertically down the right side of the skirt that’s equal parts striking and sinuous. This knockout number is made from polyester-spandex blend (so you can expect tons of stretch) and there’s even a hidden zipper on the back for easy removal. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

35 This Bodycon Midi Skirt In Razor-Sharp Plaid Verdusa Bodycon Midi Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Available in every plaid under the sun, this form-fitting midi skirt is an actual showstopper. It’s just the thing for the office, and its extra length makes it a natural in cold weather. If you are on the petite side, though, this bodycon bottom might be too long for you. One solution? Wear it as a summer tube dress instead, and accessorize it with some strappy sandals and a petite baguette bag. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 34

36 A Portrait-Style Sweater That Looks So Expensive Romwe Off Shoulder Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Obsessed with your ribbed knit turtlenecks and tees? Here's a cross-wrap version with a shoulder-hugging neckline that’s just as fabulous. I’m loving this crisp white colorway but there are also cheetah prints, stripes, and other solids to consider. Even though it's made with 30% spandex, many reviewers advised taking a size up or two, as "the stitching where the sweater crosses doesn’t stretch." Noted! Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 25

37 Clip-On Faux Camisoles For Weightless Coverage In Seconds YWTAENOH Lace Clip-on Mock Camisole (3 Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon For low-cut dresses and tops, these clip-on mock camisoles will come in handy on so many occasions you’ll lose count. I’m a big believer in dressing confidently whenever you deem fit, but sometimes you want to tone it down for church, a family get-together, or a work event. These are ridiculously easy to use: just clip one onto your bra and voilà! Modesty in seconds. There are four different color and lace combinations available to match all of your best basics. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 4

38 The Sheath Dress That Makes You “Look Like A Bond Villain,” According To Reviews Floerns Pencil Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Sometimes, the simpler the better. Case in point: This high-neck pencil dress has no bells or whistles but will cut a sharp silhouette nonetheless thanks to the elasticized bandage material. Buyer beware, it doesn't look like much on the hanger, but trust me — this is winner: "A glorified potato sack that has no right to look this hot,” one fan gushed. “Get ready to look like a Bond villain." Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 10

39 Sheer Lace Boyshorts You’ll Want To Live In Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Panties (6 Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Nearly a full week’s worth of lace boyshort underwear for $24? Name a better deal than that. This must-have pack of lacey undies comes in two sets of tonal colorways crafted from a super-soft nylon and spandex blend with a breathable cotton gusset to keep things fresh. “These are SO pretty and comfortable. They look so delicate, but the [cotton] lining on the bottom is thick enough and soft. After several weeks of wear and washing, I'm very happy with them,” one fan remarked. Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large Plus

Available color combinations: 2