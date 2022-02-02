What We Know About The UK Launch Of Hailey Bieber’s Skincare Line

Stop what you’re doing. The elusive model glow may finally be within our reach. Yes, it is true, rumours of a Hailey Bieber beauty brand – which started circulating back in the summer of 2021 when the model revealed she’d been working on a “business venture” during an appearance on Demi Lovato’s podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato – are true. Bieber is joining the list of celebrity names launching their own brands with a beauty and skincare range. But when exactly is Hailey Bieber’s skincare line Rhode launching in the UK? Or how can British shoppers get their hands on it?

First things first: the brand. The 25-year-old model reportedly filed a trademark for 'Rhode', her middle name, last year with a view to launching her own beauty brand. According to TMZ, the trademark covers “wellness merch, bath and shower products, beauty creams, personal cleaning products, cosmetics, makeup, fragrances, haircare, and skincare”, but if Bieber’s Instagram posts are anything to go by, expect skincare-first products at the launch.

Posting a series of makeup-free shots on the social media platform, Bieber captioned the glowing pics: “glazed 🍩🍩 skin all 2022. Tell a friend.” She tagged ‘rhode’ in the post, an account with no current posts, that follows only beauty influencers and skincare experts, including Bieber's go-to skin saint, Dr Barbara Sturm. Makeup artist Nina Park has also been sharing images of Hailey Bieber’s beauty details on Instagram, and tagging the ‘rhode’ account. If the “glazed donut’ glow is anything to go by, fans will certainly be queuing up to get their hands on anything Rhode has to offer.

“I'm going to step into the beauty world and I'm starting a company which has been really exciting,” Bieber told told Lovato back in 2021. “We've been working on it now [for] almost two years... I feel like for the first time ever I know this is where I'm supposed to be and this is what I'm supposed to be doing.”

Here’s everything we know so far about Hailey Bieber’s skincare line Rhode launching in the UK.

Where Can You Buy Hailey Bieber’s Skincare Line Rhode In The UK?

With no official word on when or where the Rhode line will launch, all eyes and ears are on Bieber’s social media for any further hints. Celebrity lines like this tend to launch in the U.S first, before often exclusively launching with a stockist in the UK, and then finally widening to the public. This piece will be updated as soon as we know more.

When Will Hailey Bieber’s Skincare Line Rhode Be Available In The UK?

In November 2021, Bieber took to her YouTube channel to host a question and answer session, it didn't take long for one fan to ask the question on everyone’s lips: “When are we getting Rhode?” The model smirked and pretended to move on from the question before revealing what fans have been waiting for.

“OK, I'm not going to be shady about it,” she answered. “Rhode has been in the works for a very long time, and it is getting so close. It is coming in 2022, and I am very excited. That’s all I can say for now.”

As is the case with most of these celebrity brands, launches tend to happen in the U.S. first, before making the journey across the pond. Watch this space.