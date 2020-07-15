You Can Now Buy Disney's Joyful AF Character Face Masks In The UK

Face coverings have become a part of daily life in recent weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And with retail spaces, restaurants, and beauty salons beginning to re-open, wearing one is more important than ever. While a face mask is hardly a fashion statement, who says they can't be cute as well as practical? There's plenty of amazing designs out there, from luxe floral Liberty designs to clear masks for those hard of hearing. And these Disney face masks have to be the cutest options I've seen so far, and are perfect for children, families, or just fans of the fantastical world of Disney.

Disney has released a range of re-usable face masks on its UK site, featuring characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Baby Yoda, and Winnie The Pooh. Their collection had originally only been available in the U.S., but is now coming to our shores and is already available for pre-order.

The cloth, non-medical face coverings come in packs of four and cost £20. They feature different 'themes,' including Marvel heroes and Pixar hits. As mentioned, pre-order is open now, and orders will be shipped from August. There is a limited number of the packs, meaning if you want some, you'll have to jump in quick.

Not only are the masks incredibly cute and available for adults and kids (in sizes small, medium, large, and extra large), they also help a great cause. As well as donating 100,000 masks to families in vulnerable communities across Europe, Disney are giving the profits from the sales of their packs to Red Cross organisations across Europe until Nov. 30. This includes the British Red Cross, and will help with the charity's ongoing work throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

There are six sets to choose from, all of which you can pre-order now online at shopdisney.co.uk — here are the best three, IMO:

