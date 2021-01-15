The allure of unattainable beauty products you can only buy stateside cannot be understated. For me, it's the idea of getting my hands on something that's so illusive which is so damn appealing, and the more you tell me I can't have it, the more I want it. Such was always the case for me with the Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial, which after many years has finally arrived across the pond on British shores, much to the delight of skincare fans all over. That, along with these other new beauty products out this week, has really got me excited to add some things to my virtual cart.

I'll warn you: Drunk Elephant's beloved face mask sure isn't cheap. At £67, it can feel difficult to justify such a spend — but IMO, justify you must. I gave the formula a whirl a couple of years ago when I picked one up in the U.S. and smuggled it back over (don't @ me), and I can tell you it is a seriously impressive formula. Packed full of exfoliating acids and antioxidants, it leaves skin super soft, clear, and radiant.

Along with Drunk Elephant's much-anticipated mask, there's also a great serum concealer out this week, along with four other great buys you can scroll to find out more about here.