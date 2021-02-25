As much as I love occasionally popping on a pair of false lashes (or at least I did, pre-Covid), I have to admit I'm too skilled when it comes to applying them. Strip lashes are hard enough, and let's not even start on those fiddly little singles. The good news is that TikTok users have recently brought Falscara by Kiss to my attention and, after seeing the lashes in action on the platform, I can't wait to get my hands on them.

TikTokers have been raving about Falscara as a brilliant way to get lash extension results during COVID lockdown times – when going into a salon is just not possible. As well as their great results, they've been hailed as the new way to wear falsies due to their unique under-lash application. While normal fake lashes are traditionally applied above the lash line, these are popped on underneath, right above the water line. The advantage of this is both a more natural finish and an easier application.

Where To Buy Kiss Falscara Lashes In The UK

To apply Falscara, you'll need two things from Kiss: the Bond and Seal double ended mascara and your choice of lashes (all of which come in individuals rather than strips).

You can pick these up either individually or in a starter kit at Superdrug.

How To Apply Kiss Falscara Lashes

To apply, first you use a layer of the bonding mascara. This preps the natural lashes for your lash application, which then simply pop on under the normal lash line. You can use tweezers to do this, or Kiss actually sell a Falscara Applicator, which looks as though it makes everything ten times easier.

After applying your chosen lashes, you then take the other end of the Bond and Seal product, to 'seal' in the connection between your natural lashes and the false ones. This formula also contains nourishing biotin and Vitamin E to condition the lashes too.

How To Remove Kiss Falscara Lashes

When it comes to removal, the brand recommends picking up their Remover, which when applied to a cotton pad and held over the eye, allows the lashes to simply slip away. If you're gentle, you can continue to re-use your individual lashes to pro-long their life and get more for your money.

If you want a tutorial of the whole application and removal process, check out this one on Kiss Beauty's Youtube page:

Note to self: buy these before June 21.