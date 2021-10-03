Where To Get A TikTok-Approved Welded Bracelet In The UK

Welded bracelets are all over TikTok at the moment, after being introduced by a small store in New York. But what about those of us wanting to hop on the trend from the other side of the pond. Short of buying a soldering iron and DIYing it, how can you get your hands on welded bracelets in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know.

What are welded bracelets?

Welded bracelets are, in short, bracelets that are fitted onto your wrist permanently. There is no open and close clasp to take them on and off; instead, they are a continuous chain that has been welded together by a specialist laser welding machine. The process is super simple, pain-free, and relatively quick.

And fear not; if you get anxiety over not being able to take things off, the bracelet is usually made out of such fine metal that you can remove it with pliers yourself, or return to where you had it put on for a professional removal.

While bracelets have become most popular, you can have other jewellery welded onto you, including anklets and necklaces.

Getting a welded bracelet can mean many things; you can go in with a friend or family member and get matching bracelets to mark your relationship, or make a wish or promise to yourself when getting one alone. The piece of jewellery can really carry meaning as well as looking great.

Where has the trend come from?

Like most things these days, it was TikTok that took this trend to new heights. New York brand Catbird was arguably the one to make them super popular, with social media users heading to its store in the Soho district and sharing their experience getting an item of welded jewellery online.

TikTok user @prezleyparker’s original video (posted back in July 2021) has already reached 1.6 million likes, with followers going wild for the super cute chain bracelet she had welded around her wrist at Catbird.

Other prominent TikTok users like Anna Sitar also have had a bracelet from the cute store, which caught the attention of not only her followers, but jewellery fans everywhere.

So why now? Kirstie Gibbs, Buying and Brand Director at The Alkemistry, who offer their own welded bracelets, believes it has something to do with new ways we want to invest our cash. “More recently, I believe people are becoming far more mindful and are investing in jewellery that truly does last a lifetime; hence the growth of the trend,” she says.

“It is the experience itself that the person has when receiving the welded jewellery and the feeling of celebrating a wish, secret or a memory with this specific piece,” add Atelier VM brand founders, Marta Caffarelli and Viola Naj Oleari, who also do welded designs.

Where can you get a welded bracelet?

This is still a relatively new phenomenon in jewellery, so nationwide availability is a little limited, but this is something that will surely continue to spread across the UK.

Atelier VM

In the mean time, there are selected destinations where you can get yourself a welded bracelet, along with other welded items. These include options from the following brands:

Atelier VM: Atelier VM offers welded designs in its L’Essenziale collection, which features 18k gold anklets, necklaces and bracelets, designed to last a lifetime. The service is available at the Liberty London counter.

The Workshop: Based in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, The Workshop’s gorgeous simple chain bracelets start at £60. You can book via the website.

Astrid & Miyu: Demi-fine jewellery brand Astrid & Miyu now offers welded bracelets (with optional charms) in 9k yellow or white gold for £120 in London and Manchester. You can book an appointment via the website.

The Alkemistry: Super cute Covent Garden jewellery store The Alkemistry (which stocks only women-owned brands) offers welded bracelets in its Hive collection. You can get a range of materials there (including rose gold), and can have an anklet, ring or necklace if you’d prefer. Book via the website. Prices start at £95.

Ashes With Art: Ashes With Art offers its welding service in Worthing, West Sussex. The Forever Bracelets come in 9ct Yellow, Rose or White gold, and cost £195 each, with an additional cost for extra charms.

Monarc: Prices start at £110 for a welded bracelet from Monarc’s ‘Bonded’ collection. You have the option of 9k yellow or white gold, and classic and diamond-set chains. Book an appointment at the London boutique online.