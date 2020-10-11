When someone mentions Wilko, the words "cruelty-free beauty buys" probably don't spring to mind initially. However, Wilko's new vegan beauty brand, stocked exclusively at the retailer, may just be up to the job. Body Collection England is being sold exclusively at the store (as well as on its own website), both in store and online, and it sounds verrry intriguing.

First off, the price point is certainly something to get excited about. Products start at just £1, and nothing is more than £10. Not only are the prices appealing, but the formulas are too, given that everything is both vegan and cruelty-free.

The range is full of everything you'd need to re-vamp your makeup collection, from face bits to lips and eyes. There are some great eyeshadow palettes for delightfully low prices, along with pretty liquid lipsticks, highlighters, and a tinted moisturiser that is selling for just £4. Yep, a face base for under a fiver; you read that right.

The range has already been spotted on the Instagram pages of influencers such as Sophie Piper and Emma McVey, and it's predicted the products will do well both in store and online.

You can check out the full range here, and shop my chosen seven products below.