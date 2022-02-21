Though the ’90s and early aughts are having a major fashion moment right now, there’s still so many other decades to take style cues from. Case in point? The wooden clog.

This ’70s shoe trend only seems to grow more in popularity each year, and with spring temps right around the corner, there is never a better time to hop on the clog train. With a mule-style design, you can just slip into these babies and go. Sure, you might remember the trend from your mother’s wardrobe if you were a child of the ’90s, but it turns out they look pretty good as part of your modern-day wardrobe, too!

Designers have taken note on the retro shoe’s resurgence, with the likes of Celine, Hermès, Isabel Marant, and more filling collections with these clippity-cloppity slides. Though some boast more of a heel than others, the forefront of the shoe will always include a fairly substantial platform, giving you some height — without the pain.

Though you may have tucked your favorite pair clogs away in the back of the closet, it’s time to consider giving a new, updated style a try.

Ahead, find all the best clogs to shop right now for the spring season Style them with everything from mini skirts to boho flares and everything in between.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Beautiful Burgundy Burgundy Thalie Clogs Isabel Marant $430 $232 View product There’s nothing quite like the OG slip-on clog for morning, noon, and night. This burgundy pair with studs can be worn with just about anything.

2 Such Great Heights Merrill High Heel Clog with Braid in Cacao Loeffler Randall $395 View product If you’re looking for a little height, opt for a heeled style. This Loeffler Randall pair has a sweet braided detail that would look so cute with a midi skirt or dress.

3 Buckle Up mules clogs Vanessa Bruno $395 View product This twist on the classic clog boasts a lower height, a great buckle and gold hardware. They would look amazing with a pair of jeans.

4 Back to Black Legno Clogs Celine $920 View product For a timeless look, go for a pair of investment clogs like these. The all black look with gold hardware is so chic.

5 Strapped In Brown Classic Closed Clogs Ancient Greek Sandals $495 View product If you love a mule but don’t love how your feet feel in them, go for a style with a sling-back for a bit of added support.

6 Funky & Fun Khaite Lucca Leather Clogs Khaite $1,037 $777.75 View product These Khaite clogs are a funky take on the classic shape, with a round toe, a low heel and studs throughout.