Shopping
12 Workout Gear Must Haves For Exercising At Home
From yoga mats to sports bras.
At-home workouts are very much alive and well. With Covid-19 putting much of the world into deep quarantine, most exercise enthusiasts have had to bid their gyms and yoga studios adieu, in favor of at-home routines. Perhaps your living room has also become not only your home office, but the setting for your pilates courses and spin classes as you’ve hunkered down for the past few months. You’re now a zoom yoga pro, a frequenter of YouTube weight training videos, and you've even dabbled in ballet tutorials on Instagram over the course of quarantine. And for all of that and more, you need some new workout gear, right? Right.
Some must-have items for your collection?A pair of shorts that are comfortable enough to lounge in, but also can perform during the sweatiest of workouts. A tank that you can take from the yoga mat to the coffee shop. Even props, like mats or arm weights, can help aid in your workout of choice.
For all that and more, shop the below for an essential list of items perfect for working out at home. You’re going to wonder how you ever survived without them — even after you’ve re-entered that hot yoga studio.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.