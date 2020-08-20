12 Workout Gear Must Haves For Exercising At Home

At-home workouts are very much alive and well. With Covid-19 putting much of the world into deep quarantine, most exercise enthusiasts have had to bid their gyms and yoga studios adieu, in favor of at-home routines. Perhaps your living room has also become not only your home office, but the setting for your pilates courses and spin classes as you’ve hunkered down for the past few months. You’re now a zoom yoga pro, a frequenter of YouTube weight training videos, and you've even dabbled in ballet tutorials on Instagram over the course of quarantine. And for all of that and more, you need some new workout gear, right? Right.

Some must-have items for your collection?A pair of shorts that are comfortable enough to lounge in, but also can perform during the sweatiest of workouts. A tank that you can take from the yoga mat to the coffee shop. Even props, like mats or arm weights, can help aid in your workout of choice.

For all that and more, shop the below for an essential list of items perfect for working out at home. You’re going to wonder how you ever survived without them — even after you’ve re-entered that hot yoga studio.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Air Force 1 Shadow Nike Size 5-12 $110 See on Nike A colorful pair of kicks to make you feel better about working out in your studio apartment.

2 Bala Bangles Classic 1lb Bala $49 See on Bala Amp up your workout with a pair of ankle or wrist weights.

3 Wonder Woman Power House Sports Bra In Black Eleven by Venus Williams Size XS-XL $79 See on Eleven by Venus Williams Mix and match prints in Venus Williams' selection of leggings and bralettes for your every workout need.

4 Alo Aura Short Alo Size XXS-L $56 See on Alo The most comfortable shorts you'll own — for work or play!

5 Apple AirPods with Charging Case Apple $159 See on Apple For those doing an at-home workout with others in the room who might not want to hear your teacher walk you through each and every move.

6 Tory Burch High-Rise Weightless Chevron Leggings Tory Burch Size XS-XL $128 See on Tory Burch Leggings that are both chic and functional.

7 Criss-Cross Sports Bra in Purple Ankara Culture Fit Size XS-XL $30 See on Culture Fit A gorgeous sports bra you're going to want to show off long after quarantine is over.

8 Gaiam Tie Dye Yoga Mat Gaiam $22 See on Gaiam A yoga mat for every type of at-home workout, be it weight training or true vinyasa flow.

9 Free People Astro Onesie Free People Size XS-L $78 See on Free People If you want an easy one-and-done piece to exercise in, this onesie will be your favorite item in your closet.

10 Live the Process Ribbed-Knit Shorts MyTheresa Size XS-L $158 See on MyTheresa Shorts that are perfect for lounging and running on the treadmill.

11 Manduka Cork Yoga Block Target $20 See on Target A block that will help you get deeper into your every yoga pose.