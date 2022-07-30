You'd Feel So Much Sexier If You Tried Any Of These Brilliant Things

Whether you’ve been feeling a little meh recently, or just want to add some new beauty products to your collection and chic clothing pieces to your closet, I’ve got just what you need. Everyone deserves to feel life their best, sexiest self, and there are plenty of clever ways to do that — especially with the help of Amazon.

Amazon has no shortage of gorgeous wardrobe staples and awesome beauty products that will no doubt improve your go-to skincare or makeup routines, and I’m here to narrow down the best of the best for you so you don’t feel overwhelmed while shopping for these new items that are going to make you feel more confident, and thus, a little more alluring than you normally do.

Things like this no-fuss winged eyeliner stamp, this sultry velvet cocktail dress, and this bold lipstick that provides the perfect pop of color are sure to put a smile on your face and, in turn, give you an amazing boost of confidence. These aren’t your everyday alluring products — they’re actually quite genius, whether its in their simplicity or in their one-of-a-kind features.

Check out 40 of the brilliant products that will make you look and feel your best, all available on Amazon:

1 This Sultry Lace Bodysuit With A Deep V Avidlove Lace Bodysuit Amazon $14 See On Amazon This lace bodysuit is the perfect piece to spice up your wardrobe, and it works equally well inside and outside the bedroom. This lingerie-inspired bodysuit has an easy, pull-on closure, adjustable racerback straps, and a plunging V-neck in the front that adds a sultry flair to any of your basic jeans or skirts for nights out on the town. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 36

2 This Trio Of Serums That Are Must-Haves In Your Skincare Routine Tree of Life Vitamin C Serum Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re stuck on how to create a great skincare routine, this three pack of serums can help you. This set comes with a vitamin C serum, which aims to brighten, a retinol serum that firms, and a hyaluronic acid serum that works to hydrate and plump even on your driest days. Apply three to five drops of each a day for best results.

3 This Set Of Reusable Silicone Nipple Covers That Aren’t Bulky NIPPIES Silicone Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re worried about your chest showing through a sheer shirt, these silicone nipple covers will save the day. These aren’t just reusable, but also self-adhesive, so they’ll stick right to your breasts without sliding or peeling off easily. Best of all, the silicone provides a natural-looking, seamless appearance underneath any sort of top. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 5

4 These Textured Shorts That Make Your Workout ‘Fits Cute SEASUM Textured Workout Shorts Amazon $15 See On Amazon Looking for an easy way to spice up your gym ‘fits? Throwing on these textured biker shorts is a great start. These shorter versions of those viral TikTok leggings are ultra-comfortable, opaque, won’t pill, and have a high waistband that provide a super streamlined look on your bod that makes you feel comfy and secure even through your toughest workouts. One reviewer simply writes: “Buy the dang shorts!!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 61

5 The Stamps That Makes A Perfect Eyeliner Wing Every Time The Flick Stick Winged Eyeliner Stamp $15 See On Amazon It’s no secret that perfecting a winged eyeliner look is difficult. This eyeliner stamp is the perfect invention for anyone who loves a wing but hates the effort, and it’s also waterproof and smudge-proof so it’s sure to last all day and night. Each eyeliner in this set of two (one for each eye) has one side for flawless cat eye stamping, and another for finishing the line across your eyelid.

6 A Lacy Nightgown That’s Actually Comfortable To Sleep In Avidlove Lace Babydoll Nightgown Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s a few reasons one reviewer of this babydoll nightgown is “considering buying it in every color.” Not only is it a lacy little thing for spicing it up in the bedroom, but it’s actually comfortable and the lace is soft enough to sleep in. Some reviewers even suggest wearing this as a Y2K-inspired outfit when out on the town. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 14

7 This Highly-Rated Body Oil That Locks Hydration Into Your Skin Neutrogena Body Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon As someone with perpetually dry skin, this sesame seed body oil is a lifesaver. This is the perfect thing to either put on top of your lotioned-up limbs to lock in moisture, or can even be applied on its own to give your body a great summer glow. It’s lightweight, non-sticky, non-greasy, and fast-absorbing, so you won’t have to worry about having slippery legs all day or night. It’s no wonder this oil has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon and over 20,000 reviews.

8 These Seamless Undies That Will Look Invisible Under Your Bottoms FINETOO No Show Underwear (12-Pack) Amazon See On Amazon It’s always a good idea to keep a few pairs of no-show undies in your top drawer, and the pairs from this 12-pack are simply adorable. With a classic bikini cut, these stretchy, seamless undies are ideal for wearing underneath any thin or tight-knit bottoms, given they won’t look bumpy or strange from bulky seams. Available sizes: X-Small-Small — X-Large-XX-Large

Available styles: 7

9 This Refreshing Essence That Gives Your Skin An Instant Glow SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Beauty Spray Mist Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give your skin an instant glow in just a spritz or two with this essence spray. Made with hydrating, soothing, and brightening ingredients like marine minerals, organic aloe, cucumber extract, and tamarind, this mist is the perfect product to keep around the house or in your purse for a quick skin refresh throughout the day.

10 A Pack Of Cute Silk Scrunchies That Are Gentle On Your Hair CELESTIAL SILK Mulberry Silk Scrunchies (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon It’s no beauty secret that silk scrunchies are way better for your hair, which is why this set of mulberry silk scrunchies is a must-have for anyone with long locks. This set of three comes in 34 different color combinations that will add a chic element to an otherwise boring up-do, alongside keeping your locks smooth and breakage-free.

11 This Bold Liquid Lipstick That Lasts All Day Long Maybelline SuperStay 2-Step Liquid Lipstick, Amazon $6 See On Amazon No matter what your go-to lip shade is, this liquid lipstick is sure to make it bolder and better. This cult-favorite lipstick from Maybelline comes in 45 amazing shades like ruby red and bright magenta, and will actually last for 24 hours on your lips. Plus, the applicator is dual-sided, with one side being the liquid lipstick and the other side being a moisturizing balm that goes on top.

12 A Satiny PJ Set That You’ll Want To Sport Every Night Ekouaer Satin Pajama Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon The PJ set couldn’t be cuter — and it’s so soft too. Made from silky, soft satin that’s lightweight and actually comfortable to sleep in, this two-piece tank and shorts set is the perfect combination of sweet and saucy that’s perfect for any wine night, sleepover, or even bachelorette trip. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 43

13 An At-Home Gel Manicure Kit That’s So Easy To Use Beetles 2-in-1 Nail Tips & Glue Gel Nail Kit Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re tired of spending tons of money every few weeks at the nail salon, this at-home gel mani kit will become your new best friend — and the whole thing’s so cheap. This set comes with everything you’ll need for producing gorgeous nail tips at home, including 500 trendy coffin nail tips, nail glue, and the UV lamp to seal everything in place. You’ll never spend on overpriced manis again!

14 This Universal Perfume That Is A Viral Sensation Pure Instinct Pheromone Infused Essential Oil Roll-On Amazon $17 See On Amazon This perfume is the definition of attractive — the word “pheromone” is in its name, after all. This roll-on scent went TikTok viral for a reason: it has a sultry, enticing scent that mimics and elevates your body’s natural pheromones — you know, those things that make you attracted to someone else? — and makes you practically irresistible to anyone in sight. Wear it alone or layer it with your go-to fragrance.

15 A Chic Bodysuit With Flowy Bell Sleeves SheIn Long Flare Bell Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Is there any sleeve more fun than a bell sleeve? This chic bodysuit says no, there’s not. With an alluring deep V-neck and gorgeous, flowy bell sleeves, this bodysuit adds some flair to an already-sultry outfit staple, and is even made with spandex for some stretch that ensures you’ll feel comfy all night long in it. Available sizes: Large Plus – 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 13

16 These False Eyelashes That Look So Natural DYSILK 6D Mink Eyelashes Faux Lashes (5-Pairs) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Applying fluffy, long, and voluminous false lashes is the perfect way to take your look to the next level, and these give you that extra oomph while still looking natural. You’ll get five pairs of lightweight falsies in your order, each of them reusable for up to 15 times as long as you take care of them properly. Plus, the lash band is hypoallergenic, so you never need to worry about irritation with these sets.

17 A Supportive Bra That Comes Without Uncomfortable Wiring Warner's Cloud Wireless Comfort Bra $25 See On Amazon Can anyone these days tolerate the poking, prodding, and discomfort of wires in bras? I know I can’t, which is why this wireless “cloud” bra is such a wonder. This bra is lightly lined with subtle contour cups that smoothen our your chest area and provide ample support — no wires needed. The straps are adjustable, too, and the adjusters are in the front for easier access. Available sizes: 32A — 40C

Available colors: 9

18 This Pack Of Hoops That Add A Simple, Stylish Touch To Any Outfit 17KM Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings (6-Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon It’s no secret that hoops go with everything, making this six-pack a must-have for your everyday wardrobe. Each of these gold pairs is chunky yet simple, with six different shapes and sizes to choose from. In addition to adding a little glam to every outfit, you’ll feel good in these 100% hypoallergenic earrings — even if you have sensitive ears. Choose from gold, silver, rose gold, or black pairs when your order.

19 These Invisible Patches That Heal Zits In Just 6 Hours Dots for Spots Acne Pimple Patches (60-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Any method of pimple removal is better than picking at your face, which is why these pimple patches are a must-have for your skincare stash. Not only are these practically invisible on your skin, but they’re made with 100% hydrocolloids that work to extract pus and heal your blemishes without breaking skin or drying out the area. Best of all? They work in just six hours.

20 This Alluring Cocktail Dress Made From Soft Velvet SOLY HUX Velvet Cocktail Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Talk about a statement dress! This velvet cocktail dress is one you need in your closet for any fancier occasion on your calendar, and I promise it’s comfortable enough that you’ll actually want to strut around in it all night. With thin, adjustable straps, an elegant cowl neck, and body-hugging cut, this velvet dress will never let you down. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 17

21 This Brow Soap That Keeps Your Eyebrows In Place All Day Ownest Eyebrow Soap Kit (2-PCS) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’re tired of your brow hairs budging all day and looking out of whack 24/7, you need this eyebrow soap in your life. This clear pomade comes with little spoolies that scoop the product and apply it to your brows to give you trendy fluffy brows and keep them in place all day long. The best part is they won’t get crunchy, sticky, or irritated. Along with some water, a little goes a long way with this product, so you know you’ll have it forever before needing to replenish.

22 A Ring Light That Improves The Lighting In Your Selfies Or Zoom Calls GearLight LED Selfie Ring Light $20 See On Amazon Elevate your Instagram selfies or Zoom meetings with this ring light. This rechargeable LED light can clip right onto your device and provide either warm light, natural daylight, or a white light that will illuminate you in a flattering light to make you look way better, and it lasts two hours on just one charge.

23 A Sleek Bodysuit That’s Perfect For Hitting The Town MANGOPOP Mock Neck Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon This mock neck bodysuit is no doubt a closet staple, and definitely not one of the boring ones, either. With a stylish mock neck and an eye-grabbing cutout right above the chest area, this bodysuit is the perfect piece to pair with anything from a sleek skirt to your go-to pair of jeans. It comes in both long and short-sleeve options that you can switch depending on the season. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 11

24 This Foot Peel Mask That Gives You Baby-Soft Feet Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Give your feet the TLC they deserve with these foot peel masks that give you incredible, baby-smooth results in two weeks. These foot peel masks come in the form of botanical-filled plastic booties that you keep wrapped around your feet and heels for 60 minutes, giving them the exfoliation they need to peel any callouses and dry skin and reveal gorgeous feet in around 14 days.

25 This Hair Spray That Gives Your Locks That Gorgeous Beachy Texture Sun Bum Sea Spray Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you feel your best after a day when the ocean air was in your hair, this sea spray is for you. This texturizing spray is infused with Hawaiian black lava sea salt and sea kelp to give you those beachy waves that you crave, even if you spent all week indoors. In addition to giving your hair volume and texture, this spray also helps battle humidity.

26 This Chic Sarong That Looks Good With Every Suit Ekouaer Sheer Beach Wrap Amazon $13 See On Amazon Wearing a chic sarong like this is the most effortless way to look like a boss at the beach or pool, especially if you have a stylish bathing suit to wear with it. This wrap is made from lightweight and quick-drying chiffon, has an easy tie closure, and comes in tons of fabulous colors and prints. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 43

27 These Under-Eye Masks Made With 24-Karat Gold DERMORA 24K Vegan Gold Eye Masks (30-Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking to feel the bougiest you’ve ever felt on a budget, you’ll need these 24-karat gold eye masks to help you do it. Made with 24-karat gold, collagen, and hyaluronic acid, among other hydrating, rejuvenating ingredients, these masks will brighten your under-eye area, helping battle dark circles. These under-eye masks especially make a difference after a late night, so they’re great to have on hand.

28 This Sheer Blouse With A Chic Embroidered Detail SheIn Rose Embroidered Sheer Blouse Amazon $13 See On Amazon This blouse is totally sheer — perfect if you’re going for a sexier look for a night out or a fun date — yet the floral embroidery is sweet enough to make it feel a little less risque. The chic peplum hemline just adds to the fun of this top, which is ideal for layering with your favorite cami or bralette. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available styles: 6

29 An Exfoliating Face Mask That Brightens Your Complexion Era Organics Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sometimes our skin just needs a good facial scrub to help revitalize our complexion and leave it glowy and fresh, and this Era Organics scrub aims to do just that. This scrub is made from ingredients like manuka honey, walnut, and aloe vera that helps to gently cleanse, exfoliate, brighten, and soften your skin. You’ll feel like you’re getting an expensive facial each time you slather this on.

30 These Hippie-Chic Rings That You Can Stack On Your Fingers 17 MILE Alloy Stackable Rings Amazon $7 See On Amazon These stackable rings are not your average jewelry pieces. They’re still simple enough for everyday wear, yet have a more unique look on your fingers thanks to their differing sizes that allow you to stack multiple on one finger. Each ring in this 10-piece set is made from quality alloy that looks super luxe, and the design on each is completely different so you can mix and match them any way you please. Available finishes: 3

31 This Silky Cami That Goes With Any Outfit Wantschun Silk Satin Camisole Amazon $19 See On Amazon Is there any ‘fit that this gorgeous satin camisole won’t go with? I don’t think so. With dainty, thin spaghetti straps and a relaxed fit, this tank is elegant, trendy, sweet, or sassy — all depending on how you style it, and the options are endless. It’s also machine washable, so you won’t have to worry about bringing it to the cleaners after every wear. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available styles: 45

32 This Vegan Nail Polish That Dries In Just 1 Minute Essie Expressie Quick-Dry Nail Polish Amazon $9 See On Amazon While doing your own nails at home is less expensive than a salon trip, waiting for them to dry can feel endless. This quick-dry nail polish from Essie will totally change your at-home mani/pedi game, needing only one, singular minute to totally dry on your fingers or toes — no base or top coat necessary. Plus, there’s dozens of amazing polish shades to choose from, all of them free of eight major harmful toxins, including formaldehyde and toluene.

33 This Cozy & Comfy Dress With An Alluring Midriff Cutout Acelitt Sleeveless Twist Bodycon Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for the perfect dress, your search can stop at this trendy bodycon dress that has a subtly hot midriff cutout. Made from a comfortable, soft, and stretchy polyester and spandex blend, this dress is the easiest thing to throw on for a night out on the town. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 45

34 These Stretchy Lace Thongs That Come In A 10-Pack Delcroix Low Waist Lace Thong Amazon $20 See On Amazon Wearing a lace thong everyday is a great way to feel hot 24/7 without actually putting in much effort. These low-waisted thongs are lacy and seamless, so they can give you that “barely there” effect under your clothes that’s comfortable yet still super alluring. Plus, they come in a pack of 10, so you’ll have more than enough to get you through each week. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 10

35 The Easy-To-Apply Brow Tint That Comes In 5 Shades Elizabeth Mott Queen Eyebrow Tint Gel & Brow Filler Amazon $14 See On Amazon Filling in your eyebrows is one of the easiest ways to transform your everyday makeup look, and this eyebrow gel is the tool you need to do it. This cruelty-free formula comes in five hair-like shades that glide onto your brows smoothly with the spoolie applicator to make them look fuller yet still totally natural. “Great coverage and blending at a price that can’t be beat,” wrote one happy reviewer.

36 This Long Sleeve Blouse That Has So Many Trendy Elements Blooming Jelly Mesh Polka Dot Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you have a date night planned or you need a new piece for your office wardrobe, this long sleeve blouse is the perfect option. The sheer polka dot sleeves with a cinched wrist cuff add appeal, yet this top is still yet still appropriate enough for a more any environment. Meanwhile, the rest of it is simple enough that you can pair it with practically anything in your closet. Plus, the neck has a chic ruffle detail that is sure to get you compliments. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

37 A Bold Faux Leather Choker With Tons Of Charms To Choose From FJ Black Leather Choker Necklace Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re looking to switch up your usual dainty silver or gold necklaces, this leather choker is a great swap. Perfect for anyone with an edgier personal style, this synthetic leather piece comes with a dangly, gold-plated charm that ties together any outfit with a little gothic touch that’s so Y2K-approved. Available styles: 19

38 This Powder Blush With A Subtle Shimmer Elizabeth Mott Natural Glow Powder Blush Amazon $16 See On Amazon Powder blushes are a must-have beauty product, and this gorgeous light peachy pink shade will give your cheeks that natural sun-kissed look without the sunburn. This blush is totally buildable and has a subtle shimmer that adds the perfect finishing touch to any lowkey makeup look.

39 A Body Brush That Leaves Your Post-Shower Skin Soft & Smooth Dylonic Exfoliating Body Brush Amazon $14 See On Amazon This body brush is a must-have shower tool, especially if you shave your body or self-tan. This brush works on both wet and dry skin and has an ergonomic handle for easy, efficient, and gentle exfoliating. Use this pre-shave or pre-tan for minimal razor bumps and ingrown hairs or a more even tan.