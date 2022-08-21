You'd Look Effing Amazing If You Tried Any Of These 35 Clever Tricks

There’s tons of products out there that claim they can make your skin, hair, butt, etc. look way better, especially nowadays. However, it can be hard to sort through all of the noise and find the real tricks that will make you look absolutely amazing without putting forth a ton of extra effort. Luckily, I know there’s one retailer I can always trust to provide me with the best fashion and beauty products around: Amazon

Where there’s a hack that’s guaranteed to make you look and feel better, there’s a great Amazon product to help you with the task. And there’s no need to feel overwhelmed with the extensive inventory of Amazon products, I’ve got you covered with the best of the best.

For example, white eyeliner is a great way to make the inner corners of my eyes really pop, and Amazon sells the tried-and-true NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil, which comes in the perfect white shade to add to all my makeup looks. Also, this quick-dry nail polish from essie is ideal for those times where you need a perfect mani in a flash because it dries in just one minute.

Here are 35 of my best tips and tricks for looking ah-mazing, and the products that will help you make that statement.

1 Keeping Your Clothes Wrinkle-Free With This Spray The Laundress - Crease Release Amazon $17 See On Amazon You actually don’t need an iron or a steamer to get pesky wrinkles and crease out of your clothes — all you need is this wrinkle release spray. Just spritz this onto any garment of yours with wrinkles and watch creases disappear, all while making your shirts and dresses smell like fresh linens. This works on everything from coats to curtains to everyday t-shirts.

2 Using Silk Hair Ties That Leave Your Hair Damage-Free Celestial Silk Mulberry Silk Scrunchies (3-Piece) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Did you know that using silk hair ties can prevent damaging and creasing your locks when you put them in an up-do? Traditional rubber bands can pull and tear your hair, leaving uncomfortable creases and breakage behind, whereas these mulberry silk scrunchies are gentle and slip easily in and out of your strands. Available styles: 34

3 Creating Coordinated Makeup Looks With A Multi-Stick e.l.f Monochromatic Multi Stick Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you’re always on-the-go or just a bit of a lazy person that still loves to look their best, this e.l.f. Multi Stick is the makeup product for you. This cream-to-powder product has the most subtle rosy shimmer that acts as a blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, and lip product all at once, and it’s so lightweight it’ll feel like you practically have nothing on your face. It’s a product as effortless as the final look.

4 Sporting A Smooth Chest Under Clothes With Reusable Nipple Covers NIPPIES Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See On Amazon These silicone nipple covers cover a wide area on your breasts to create the smoothest look under your tops and conceal your nipples. Even the flesh-colored finishes help them blend right in even if you’re wearing a sheer top. Unlike a lot of nipple covers, these will stay on all day and the adhesive silicone is washable and reusable. Available colors: 5

5 De-Puffing & Sculpting Your Face With A Facial Roller & Gua Sha BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Amazon $15 See On Amazon Revive your puffy, post-night-out face in the morning with this jade roller and gua sha duo that promotes lymphatic drainage and sculpts your face to make it look as snatched as ever. Roll or glide these tools over your face, neck, and décolletage with some serum, oil, or lotion for a relaxing experience that will leave you feeling refreshed.

6 Keeping Your Clothes Lint & Pet Hair Free With A Reusable Garment Brush OXO Good Grips Furlifter Amazon $18 See On Amazon Don’t let lint and pet hair ruin a great outfit — keep this garment brush around to remove those pesky pieces from your clothes. This brush is constructed with micro-bristles that latch onto lint and pet hair to remove it from your clothes without damaging them or resulting in a sticky mess, and it’s more sustainable than a traditional tape roller, too. Reuse your brush as many times as you want by placing it back in its self-cleaning holder that you only need to empty out periodically.

7 Healing Your Blemishes Overnight With Clear Pimple Patches Dots for Spots Pimple Patches Amazon $13 See On Amazon Popping your pimples is so a thing of the past thanks to these pimple patches. These little stickers are made with hydrocolloid that suck the pus out of of unwanted whiteheads on your skin, healing them and protecting them from both the elements and your fingers all at the same time. Plus, they’re super thin and translucent, so you can wear them out in public and no one will notice.

8 Ensuring Your Makeup Lasts All Day With A Matte Setting Spray Elizabeth Mott - Thank Me Later Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you don’t have a makeup setting spray in your beauty stash already, you’re missing out. This spray locks your makeup in place so it can last all day and night, all while giving your look a matte finish that even helps to control shiny spots. Its weightless formula is not just paraben-free and sulfate-free, but cruelty-free as well.

9 Fixing The Hems Of Your Clothes With This Iron-On Adhesive HeatnBond Hem Iron-On Adhesive Amazon $2 See On Amazon There’s nothing more frustrating than buying the perfect dress, only to realize the length does not suit your height. This iron-on hem adhesive is the perfect thing to keep around the house, given it allows you to fix the length of your shirts, bottoms, jackets, or dresses with just the use of a standard iron. The double-sided adhesive does most of the work for you, and the hemming is 100% permanent.

10 Making Your Eyes Pop With White Eyeliner NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Jumbo Eye Pencil Amazon $4 See On Amazon Looking to make everything from your eyeshadow to your inner corner really pop? Using white eyeliner is the way to go, and this jumbo pencil from NYX is the best option around — and it’s so cheap. This creamy pencil will glide onto your lids or water line with practically zero effort, and you won’t need to swipe your pencil multiple times for color payoff — once is enough. If white isn’t your vibe, get creative with this pencil, which is available in 17 different shades.

11 Taming Annoying Flyways With This Hair Finishing Stick BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $7 See On Amazon Taming your flyaways has never been easier than it is with this finishing stick. This genius hair product has a wand like your favorite mascara, which is used to apply a finishing cream to the top or sides of your head to smooth down loose pieces and flyaways, giving you the sleekest up-do ever. It’s even compact enough to bring on-the-go with you for touch-ups while you’re out.

12 Securing Your Deep-V Tops & Dresses With Styling Tape Fearless Tape - Double Sided Tape (50 Strip Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Prevent wardrobe malfunctions when you’re sporting a deep V-neck top or dress with this styling tape. This double-sided tape is perfect for securing your clothes onto your body, and luckily this pack comes with 50 strips that are 1/2-inch-by-3-inches long, which makes them ideal for everything from tops to socks. This skin-safe double-sided tape is an Amazon shopper favorite with over 16,000 five-star reviews.

13 Refreshing Your Tired Under-Eyes With These Hydrating Masks DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask Amazon $18 See On Amazon Didn’t sleep well last night and need a quick refresh? These under-eye masks can help you look awake in no time. These eye masks are unique in that they have 24-karat gold infused in them, which helps to firm the under-eye area, as well as glycerin and hyaluronic acid for hydration, and collagen for elasticity. Put them under your eyes for 20 minutes to look rejuvenated — and if you really want the soothing benefits, keep these in the fridge.

14 Transforming Your Hair Into A Cute Up-Do With Claw Clips TOCESS Claw Clips (4-Piece) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This four pack of trendy claw clips have a matte design that looks sleek in your hair. The almost 5-inch construction can hold even longer or thicker hair in place without any strands slipping out, allowing you to have an effortless up-do in an instant. Available colors: 17

15 Adding A Touch Of Glam To Your Ears With These Chunky Hoops 17KM Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings Set (6-Pair) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your outfit is missing that perfect finishing touch, you need these chunky hoops around to tie everything together. These actually come in a set of six pairs, with each hoop offering a different shape and style so you can really mix and match them with your looks. Each hoop is 14-karat gold plated, won’t flake, and is hypoallergenic so not to bother sensitive earlobes. Available colors: 4

16 Eliminating Dry Skin From Your Lips With A Handy Exfoliator e.l.f. Lip Exfoliator Amazon $5 See On Amazon The best way to ensure the perfect pout? Use this lip exfoliating stick, which comes in a lipstick-like tube that you can roll up and down for mess-free application. The formula is infused with nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil, vitamin E, and shea butter to give you not only super smooth, but super moisturized lips. Just rub this over your lips in small, circular motions for the best results.

17 Getting Effortless Curls Overnight From These Heatless Rollers Tifara Beauty Salon Heatless Hair Rollers (42-pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you love the look of bouncy curls but hate putting in the work with an iron, you’ll love these heatless hair rollers. You can wear any from this 42-pack of foam rollers while you sleep to wake up with the curls of your dreams — just determine how big or small you want them, choose the corresponding roller thickness, and voila! These rods are flexible, lightweight, and soft, so they’ll give you bouncy hair without damage or discomfort.

18 Using This Fancy Steamer For An At-Home Facial Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer Facial Steamer Amazon $40 See On Amazon This facial steamer is a must-have if you have unwanted blemishes or blackheads, or simply if you’re looking for a new way to relax. It can offer 30 minutes of continuous ionic steam that helps to unclog your pores, and it even has a chamber for warming up towels for a real spa-like experience. This steamer even comes with five stainless steel tools if you want to extract anything after your steam session.

19 Toting Around A Trendy Crocodile Shoulder Bag lapsting Shoulder Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Chances are you’ve seen this faux leather shoulder bag everywhere, and that’s for a good reason. It perfectly fits in with the Y2K aesthetic that’s oh-so-trendy these days thanks to the small size and crocodile texture. Not only does it come in chic colors like white and trendy hues like green and lavender, but the zipper closure keeps your belongings safe inside and the shoulder strap keeps your hands free. Available styles: 30

20 Getting A Matte Look With This Reusable Face Roller Revlon Oily Skin Control Face Roller Amazon $11 See On Amazon You won’t need disposable blotting papers anymore when you have this reusable and compact face roller instead. This roller is made from real volcanic stone that absorbs oil from your face throughout the day to mattify your look, whether you’re wearing makeup or sporting a fresh face. Just clean it with a gentle cleanser and air dry at the end of the day and use again as needed.

21 Adding Some Sparkle To Your Look With A Gold-Plated Necklace PAVOI Gold Plated Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon Looking to add some sparkle into your life? Look no further than this gorgeous crystal necklace made with a gold-plated chain and crystal clear cubic zirconia. It’s the perfect expensive-looking necklace to add to your collection and even makes a statement sitting solo on your neck. Plus, it’s made from 100% recycled materials — we love an eco-consciousness piece! Available colors: 3

22 Softening Your Locks With A Hair Treatment That Works In 8 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $8 See On Amazon Want softer hair? It’s possible with hair treatment, which literally transforms your locks in just eight seconds. Apply to your wet hair after shampooing with the correct dose for your hair type, massage through your strands for eight seconds, then rinse — your hair will feel silkier, smoother, and shinier than ever before. If you don’t believe me, maybe you’ll believe the 23,000 five-star reviews.

23 Lifting Your Lashes Without Falsies With This Curler Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $13 See On Amazon If using mascara alone isn’t doing the trick for you when it comes to adding length and volume to your lashes, try this eyelash curler. Made of durable stainless steel, this curler has ergonomic handles and gentle pressure that make it easy to curl your eyelashes without tugging or irritation. Plus, unlike other eyelash curlers, this one comes with two pad replacements, which makes this a worthy investment.

24 Adding A Pop Of Color To Your Look With These Pointed Toe Flats Ollio Ballet Shoe Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your outfits have been looking a little meh lately, try adding a pop of color with these chic ballet flats. These are not only office-appropriate shoes, but also adorable enough to wear out on the town, no matter if it’s day or night. They’re made from faux suede that looks super luxe, have a pointed toe that elongates your legs, and come in over a dozen different colors and prints — choose the pair that best suits your personal style. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available styles: 15

25 Repairing Your Damaged Locks With This Nourishing Collagen Treatment Elizavecca collagen coating hair protein treatment Amazon $8 See On Amazon With over 22,000 five-star ratings, there’s a reason this hair treatment is such a favorite on Amazon. This hair treatment will transform your dry, tired, over-processed locks into the shiny, strong strands of your dreams because it’s infused with collagen and ceramides. Just apply it in your wet hair after shampooing, wait five to 20 minutes, then rinse for softer, smoother hair.

26 Making Your Feet *So* Soft With This Foot Peel Mask Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re tired of having super dry feet that are thick with calluses, you need this foot peel mask. Just slip these slipper-style masks onto your feet, keep them on for 60 minutes, and watch over the next six to 11 days as your feet begin to peel and reveal the most baby-soft feet you’ve ever felt. These masks use a mix of natural ingredients like fruit acids to work hard so you don’t have to work away your calluses with a pumice stone.

27 Improving Your Skin’s Brightness With A Derma Roller Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon Kiss your dull complexion goodbye once you have this derma roller — a tool that saves your skin and you a trip to a fancy facialist that drains your bank account. The 540 titanium microneedles on this roller don’t hurt, they simply exfoliate your skin deeply, brighten up your skin, and even help your serums better sink into your skin.

28 Giving Yourself An At-Home Mani With This Quick-Dry Polish essie expressie Quick-Dry Vegan Nail Polish Amazon $10 See On Amazon This essie nail polish will give you perfect;y painted fingernails in a flash thanks to its vegan formula that dries in just about one minute. There’s no base or top coat needed for this polish, just apply two coats of any of the 40-plus shades available. Applying this nail polish is easier than other brands too, because the brush has an angle that even makes applying on your dominant hand a breeze.

29 Giving Your Strands That Beachy Look With This Texturizing Spray SexyHair Texture Surfer Girl Dry Texturizing Spray Amazon $20 See On Amazon This texturizing spray can give you great, post-beach texture just a few spritzes — no need to sit by the ocean all day. Add this spray to your already-styled hair for added volume and a “lived-in” texture that even has 24-hour humidity resistance that keeps your hair shiny — a must for summer.

30 Making Your Brows Look Fuller With This Micro-Tip Pencil NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Micro Brow Pencil Amazon $8 See On Amazon Filling in the sparse spots of your eyebrows is the perfect way to complete any makeup look, and this NYX pencil does the task well at a fraction of the cost of other eyebrow pencils. One side of this pencil is a spoolie that brushes through your brow hairs, allowing you to shape your brows, while the other side has a super thin retractable pencil tip for filling in and adding color to your brows. It comes in 12 hair-like shades.

31 Adding These Timeless Studs To Your Jewelry Collection PAVOI Gold Plated Pearl Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Is there anything more timeless than a pair of pearl earrings? These classic studs are 18-karat gold-plated with freshwater pearls attached, adding a classic touch to any look without breaking the bank. These earrings will become your new everyday staple, and they even come with hypoallergenic posts. They’re also made from 100% recycled materials, so this is a purchase you can feel good about. Available sizes: 5.5 mm — 10.5 mm

Available colors: 2

32 Toning Your Blonde Hair Without The Help Of A Salon With A Purple Mask Bold Uniq Purple Hair Mask Amazon $27 See On Amazon This purple hair mask helps to remove brassy and yellowy tones from your color, ensuring your platinum, blonde, gray, or silver hair remains looking as fresh as it did when you first left the salon. It’s even formulated with coconut and marula oil to nourish your color-treated locks, and this fan-favorite mask is made without parabens or sulfates.

33 Appearing Cool & Mysterious With These Oversized Sunnies TAOTAOQI Vintage Oversized Sunglasses (2-Pair) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Play out your fantasies of being a mysterious and boujee celebrity with these oversized sunglasses that come in a pack of two. These affordable pairs have thick polycarbonate lenses, a comfortable nose rest, and UV400 protection for your eyes. They come in classic colors and modern styles, including trendy pink and brown tints. Available styles: 20

34 Blending Your Concealer Seamlessly With Makeup Sponges BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5-Piece) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These makeup sponges come in a cheap five-pack and seamlessly blend your coverage products just the same as high end, pricey makeup blenders. They double in size when you get them wet, too, making them easier to bounce around your face to ensure your foundation and concealer look smooth. Perfect for so many uses, these sponges have a pointed tip, rounded center, and flat bottom for all of your blending needs. Available colors: 4