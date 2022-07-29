Style
You'll Be Shocked You Can Get These Impressive Home Upgrades For Under $35 On Amazon
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
An elegant $20 silverware set that’ll dress up your table whether you’re eating a holiday meal or greasy takeout? A custom door mat that looks like you spent a ton of money when it only cost you $25? And a $35 wireless picture light to make your living room look like you’re an art collector? That’s right, this list features amazing finds you won’t believe are under $35.
Home upgrades can be pricey, but we’ve done the work for you and found the best products Amazon has to offer that won’t break the bank. From a cool 16-color motion sensor night light that attaches to a toilet to a smart plug that turns any regular outlet into a voice-controlled smart one so you can tell Alexa to turn the coffee pot on, these affordable updates will make a huge difference. Just keep scrolling.