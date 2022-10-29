If your closet is rich with sky-high stilettos and trends that seemed essential at the time (but weak in the comfort-zone department), you may have sore feet... and a desire for cushy kicks you can wear all day. Luckily, lots of footwear trends at the moment center on comfort. And while that’s a “finally!” moment for people who have invested heavily in sneakers, slippers, and boots, it’s a challenge for those of us with a closet full of pointy-toed heels and a budget to stick to. Fortunately, comfortable shoes don’t have to have designer price tags.

You can have everything — fuzzy linings, flat soles, and stretchy uppers — without counting out stacks of folding money to get there. You can even have shoes that will go into icy or wet environments while keeping your feet warm and delightfully comfy. To help you get there fast, here is a quick rundown of shoes that are so comfortable your feet will thank you. You’ll wear these cheap, comfy shoes so much you’ll wish you got them sooner.

1 A Pair Of Cute Loafers That Are On-Trend & So Comfortable Hey Dude Women's Lace-Up Loafers Amazon $44 See on Amazon When you are always on your feet but want a pair of shoes that is trending and cute, lace up these loafers from Hey Dude and bask in having everything you and your feet want, all at the same time. The stylish soles, fabric uppers, cute linings, and curated laces make for a shoe with a distinct style. But the comfy fit and supportive flat sole are all-day-on-your-feet worthy. Over 44,000 people gave them five stars. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 2 — 12

2 The Basic Leather Ballet Flat With Hordes Of Fans Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $22 See on Amazon When over 36,000 shoppers can agree that a shoe is five-star worthy, it’s a pretty good bet that you will like them, too. These Belice ballet flats in soft faux leather have hordes of fans, many of them buying them in multiple colors. They are butter soft and fit your foot like a glove, come in so many great colors you will be spoiled for choice, and the price is hard to beat. “These are seriously the best flats I've ever owned,” said one reviewer. “... These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and NO blisters! Great shoes for work or casual attire. I will be purchasing these in every color!” Available colors: 35

Available sizes: 5 — 15 wide

3 These Faux-Fur Slippers With A Comfy Cork Sole FITORY Women's Open Toe Slipper with Cozy Lining Amazon $26 See on Amazon Slide your tired dogs into the soft and cozy heaven that is these double-buckle slippers with a furry lining. The cork soles are soft, bouncy, and cute. The straps adjust to fit your feet perfectly. And the plush faux rabbit lining feels amazing against your entire foot. They are so comfy, you will probably wear them as slippers and out and about in the world, too. “Soft, warm, and very nice. I like how the bottom of the slippers are made so I can go outside,” said one reviewer. “I am one of those people who run to the gas station in house shoes and these are my best friend now.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 6 — 11

4 The Classic Croc That People Are Loving (Again) Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clogs Amazon $39 See on Amazon There was a time when you couldn’t step outside without looking at a sea of Crocs. They disappeared slightly, but are back for more. When a shoe is this comfortable, cute, and easy to personalize with snap-on bling, it’s not that surprising that it is making a (very serious) comeback. This is the Crocs classic clog, as it should be, in all its Y2K glory. As reported by one participant in the trend: “When you grew up in the 90’s and you [cried] a little inside when crocs were no longer cool ... Well, jokes on them cuz mama got a new pair and I’m so happy to find that they are the same soft foot-loving shoes I recall. My life is now complete.” Available colors: 35

Available sizes: 4 — 19

5 These Flexible Ballet Flats You Can Wear All Day HEAWISH Women's Ballet Flats Amazon $25 See on Amazon When you want to wear those dangerous heels, pack along these flexible ballet flats for that moment — you know it will come — when your feet are in pain and need to carry on. You may probably toss those heels and wear these every day. They are super cute. The flexible, stretchy body molds to fit your foot, and the soles are super soft so you can walk in them for hours. “I have found the holy grail of work flats,” said one reviewer. “I’m on my feet all day at work ... My job is physical, hard on my feet, and [I’m] expected to dress business professional … These are a godsend.” Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5 — 11

6 This Ankle Boot With Chunky Heels That Is Everything Your Wardrobe Needs Soda Glove Ankle Boot with Lug Sole & Chunky Heel Amazon $30 See on Amazon Pull on this ankle boot with a lug sole and chunky heel and whatever outfit you have on will be the best thing you’ve worn in ages. The wide, 3.5-inch heel feels stable and is offset by the thick lug sole so they look higher than they wear. The elastic gore makes these easy to get on and fit like a glove. “I’ve never had so many people stop me and ask where I got my shoes from,” shared one reviewer. “They’re beautiful and are so comfortable.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

7 These Canvas High Tops That Are So Affordable ZGR Women's Canvas High Top Sneakers Amazon $23 See on Amazon If you love canvas high-top sneakers but don’t have the budget to own every color you crave, here is the affordable version with over 8,000 five-star ratings. Go ahead and sew patches on them, draw on them, and have fun. “If you don't care about having the name brand Chuck Taylor, get these,” said one reviewer. “I like variety in colors and it's just not financially feasible to get them all name-brand,” confirmed another. “These are a near-perfect dupe of Converse high tops.” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5 — 11

8 These Water-Resistant Hiking Boots That Are Cute & Comfy Mishansha Water Resistant Hiking Boot Amazon $30 See on Amazon When your day calls for walking on difficult terrain with the potential for water, these water-resistant hiking boots will protect your feet and look good doing it. There are several options for the shape and tread of the sole so you can pick the one that works best for your needs. They lace up and have a soft and gentle collar so your heel feels cozy. And the colors are so varied you will find a look that suits your style. “Bought them for hiking waterfalls in North Carolina,” said one reviewer. “Dry comfy feet thru water and mud. Would definitely recommend!” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 6.5 — 14

9 This Pair Of Walking Shoes That’s Like Wearing Socks TIOSEBON Women's Slip On Walking Shoes Amazon $39 See on Amazon If you took a pair of socks and fused memory foam soles to them, you would have something approximating this slip-on walking shoe. The uppers are stretchy and comfortable. You don’t have to tie the laces but they are elastic so the shoes stay put on your feet. The memory foam insole is dreamy. And the sole — contrast in some colors and monochrome in others — has plenty of traction. “The material is so lightweight I barely remember that I'm wearing them,” said one reviewer. “It feels like wearing socks.” Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 5 — 13

10 A Pair Of Ankle Boots That Are Comfy Like Sneakers Soda Pilot Lug Sole Low Heel Chelsea Ankle Boot Amazon $49 See on Amazon Somewhere between a boot and a sneaker, this lug sole, low-heel ankle boot is comfortable to wear and brings easy boots into your cool-weather wardrobe. Just pull them on and go. They work with everything from jeans to a skirt and reviewers are loving them. “I love these boots!” reported one reviewer. “They seem like a dupe for more expensive brands...! They’re super comfortable and they go with everything in my fall wardrobe. I liked them so much I ordered them in black too!” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

11 These Slides That Are Like Walking On Clouds BRONAX Cloud Slippers for Women & Men Amazon $28 See on Amazon They call these cloud slippers for good reason. The soles are so soft and dreamy that you will walk as if you have soft, billowy clouds strapped to the bottom of your feet. What else could you ask for in a comfortable house shoe? Oh, that you can wear them out to take out the trash or check the mail? Yep. You can do that, too. “[After] working on my feet all day these feel like a dream,” reports one reviewer. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 4 — 14.5

12 A Pair Of Lightweight Knit Flats With A Flexible Sole Frank Mully Women's Pointed Toe, Knit Ballet Flat Amazon $40 See on Amazon The stretchy knit of these breathable ballet flats makes wearing them so easy. They comfortably stretch over every point on your foot and look good doing it. The sole is soft and super flexible so walking is easy and you can fold them up and stash them in a bag in case your dress shoes hurt. But there’s also no need because these are so pretty, they can also be your dress shoes. “I’m a wedding planner and I’m on my feet at functions for 8-12 hours,” reports one reviewer. “I need gorgeous but super comfortable shoes. I wanted Rothys for their washable factor, but the price tag was too high for me to really take the plunge. Enter these beauties.” They are also washable. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: 5 — 11

13 A Pair Of Platform Oxfords Without The Designer Price Tag DADAWEN Women's Platform Lace-Up Wingtip Oxfords Amazon $36 See on Amazon These platform oxfords with wingtips are right on trend and comfortable enough for all-day walking — and the price will make you smile. They are so cute and easy to wear that they might even outlast the platform trend and become your daily walking and travel shoe. “I've had my eye on a pair of Stella McCartney platform oxfords but could never justify the outrageous price,” said one reviewer. “[These are] super comfortable and appear to be very well made! The insole is cushiony and the shoe itself is lightweight.” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5 — 10

14 These Platform Chelsea Boots That Are Cute & Wear-All-Day Comfy Soda PIONEER Lug Sole Mid Heel Ankle Boot Amazon $36 See on Amazon If you love a chunky heel, you will want to add this comfy ankle boot to your collection. There’s a chunky 1-inch platform with a 2-inch heel that wears like a near flat while giving height and style. They go on easily due to the elastic side panels, and reviewers love them. “I’ve been looking for a bootie that is comfortable, can be easily slipped on, and can be dressed up or down,” said one. “These boots fit the bill perfectly. I can wear them all day and my feet don’t hurt and they’re so versatile that I’ve been wearing them every day since I bought them.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

15 A Pair Of Lace-Up Combat Boots That Are Comfy & Affordable Amazon Essentials Women's Lace-Up Combat Boots Amazon $39 See on Amazon Some days call for combat boots. If your closet lacks the resources to respond to this call, this pair of lace-up combat boots is here to help with that. They are classic, comfortable, and — the best part — super affordable. “These boots are fantastic!!” said one reviewer. “I wanted a pair of black ankle boots to pair with some outfits and these do not disappoint!! I wore them for eight hours, constantly on my feet, and they never hurt!” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 13

16 These Fashionable Running Shoes With All-Day Comfort UMYOGO Running Shoes Amazon $37 See on Amazon If you run, hit the gym, or work on your feet, keeping a supply of comfortable, supportive, running shoes on hand can get expensive. Add some style to that mix and you could be spending multiple paychecks on this effort. Not with these, though. They look good, feel good, and keep you moving fast all day — or all through your run. “Literally every day someone in the hospital [asks] about my kicks,” said one reviewer. “They are so cute ... [and] super comfy all day.” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

17 These Eye-Catching Knit Flats That Have Thousands Of Fans Amazon Essentials Women's Knit Ballet Flat Amazon $27 See on Amazon Your search for a pair of flats that fit is over. This knit ballet flat stretches so it’s comfortable on your feet and easy to walk in. And with wide widths and sizes that go up to 15, this is your flat if you have struggled to find the right size in a dress shoe. “I’ve spent months trying to find a cute pair of business casual women’s shoes that actually fit my large feet,” said one reviewer. “It is almost impossible to find women’s shoes in larger sizes, so I was ecstatic to receive these in the mail and have them fit perfectly.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 15

18 A Pair Of Fuzzy Slippers That Will Become Your Go-To WFH Shoes ULTRAIDEAS Women's Fuzzy House Shoes with Memory Foam Amazon $25 See on Amazon When you are working from home — or spending a lot of time at home — the shoes you wear every day are not the same as your everyday office shoes. These fuzzy house shoes will become your go-to wear because you can step into them easily, kick them off easily, and the fuzzy lining will keep your feet warm and happy while they are on. The sole is up to a trip outside and the soft memory foam is a dream to walk on. “These slippers are cozy and yummy!” reported one of over 46,000 five-star reviewers. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5 — 12

19 The Slip-On Sock Shoes With A Springy Platform Sole STQ Slip On Mesh Walking Shoes Amazon $39 See on Amazon Pull on these mesh walking shoes the way you would pull on a pair of socks. The loafer styling looks amazing. The wedge platform gives you height and offers extra cushion and bounce as you walk. And the stretch of the uppers means your feet won’t feel pinching, rubbing, or pain. “I feel like I'm wearing slippers to work,” said one reviewer. “I've gotten tons of compliments on how unique they are.” Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

20 A Pair Of Comfy Canvas Sneakers In Lots Of Cute Colors Adokoo Women's Low Cut Canvas Sneakers Amazon $25 See on Amazon These low-cut canvas sneakers are a classic cut with a wide midsole and laces so you can cinch them to fit your foot the way you like. Some colors have contrasting colors and laces while others are monochrome but they are all stylish and cute. Reviewers report that they are comfortable to wear and they are so easy on the wallet. “They are comfortable & look great with jeans,” said one reviewer. “I love them. I call them my dress sneakers but you can wear them for anything and you can wash them.” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 5 — 11

21 A Pair Of Flashy Athleisure Slip-Ons With Air-Cushioned Soles LUCKY STEP Air Cushion Sneakers Amazon $41 See on Amazon These are the kind of athletic shoes you can wear anywhere. They are stylish — in a variety of colors and lace styles — and have an air cushion sole that’s bouncy and comfortable. The slip-on style is easy and the uppers are breathable and have a fashionable knit fabric look. “These sneakers are fire!!!” said one reviewer. “They are cute, comfortable, and extremely well made.” Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 6 — 11

22 These Fuzzy Slippers That Wear Like Socks With Soles Hayeabi Lightweight House Slippers Amazon $20 See on Amazon If bare feet are your preferred footwear but it’s too cold for that, these lightweight slippers are the next best thing. They are like wearing socks but they have sturdy soles with traction that’s outdoor-ready and stay-home comfortable. The knit upper is soft and breathable. The sole has traction so you are safe on the hardwood floors. And you can wash them. “I love these puppies and I hate wearing shoes,” said one reviewer. “... It's just like being barefoot, almost. They're attractive and comfy enough to wear out, in place of heavier shoes. And, so easy to slip on, in case you need to get outside quickly, say, racing to beat that garbage truck.” Available colors: 34

Available sizes: 4.5 — 13.5

23 These Lightweight Running Shoes With Lots Of Traction STQ Lightweight Running Shoes Amazon $37 See on Amazon Pull on these stretchy and lightweight running shoes and hit the trail. They have a sole with super grippy nubs that grab the ground to give terrific traction and a sole that’s soft with great recovery so your feet don’t feel the pavement. The bungee laces make it easy to cinch them up, too. “This pair of sneakers are extremely comfortable!” said one reviewer. “It’s like walking on air! They are very lightweight, extremely comfortable, and easy to put on.” Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

24 A Pair Of Classic Keds For Kicking Around In Keds Women's Champion Canvas Sneaker Amazon $39 See on Amazon Remember these classics from when you were a kid? Perfect for skipping rope or skipping school (according to your jam) these Keds sneakers were essential attire. You are still that kid, though, right? The adult ones are just as comfy, and just as perfect for enjoying your time off. They also look great with a skirt and fit in a suitcase so they are awesome travel wear. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 4 — 13 X-wide

25 A Pair Of Airy & Comfy Walking Shoes In So Many Colors TIOSEBON Women's Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $43 See on Amazon With an airy fabric upper that lets breezes through and is so much like a sock that you don’t really need to wear socks with them, this walking shoe will be on your feet in seconds. You know, so you can log all your steps, see all the sights, and forget all about your feet while you do it. “Top part is some kind of knit mesh fabric that feels very sock-like,” said one reviewer. “It doesn't put any pressure on any part of the top of the foot, which means no blisters or rubbing anywhere.” Available colors: 36

Available sizes: 5 — 13

26 These Knit Loafers That Are A Cheaper Alternative For That Expensive Knit Flat Sketchers Cleo-Sherlock Knit Loafer Amazon $55 See on Amazon If you need a shoe you can wear with jeans or a skirt and that is comfy enough for a walk through the city — and you don’t want to drop all that coin for Rothy’s — try these knit loafers. The stretchy uppers mold to your foot. The memory foam sole cushions your feet from the hard ground. And the cut of the vamp is like a loafer so you get more foot coverage and less ballet-shoe look. The geometric patterns are fun, interesting, and go with everything. “Love these shoes. I have gotten tons of compliments...(most people ask if they are Rothy's). Very comfy, even after 10 hours at work,” said one reviewer. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 5 — 11 wide

27 A Basic Flat At A Buy-In-Every-Color Price Amazon Essentials Pointed Toe Ballet Flat Amazon $26 See on Amazon Flats are a wardrobe essential. You can wear them to elevate jeans or with a suit or dress when you want to be able to walk all day. These are the perfect, affordable pointed-toe ballet flat. They come in every color you are likely to need, are affordable, and have plenty of cushion for comfort. “Right out of the package these fit great and were super comfortable,” reported one reviewer. “They have more cushion and support than expected and don’t require a break-in period.” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 5 — 12 Wide

28 These Adorable Slippers That Can Go Outside Or Even To The Store Jessica Simpson Micro Suede Moccasin Slipper Amazon $36 See on Amazon The perfect shoe, for those of us who love to stay home, is one that’s comfortable like a slipper (because it is a slipper) yet durable and presentable enough to go outside to check the mail or even to the store for a late-night cookie run. This moccasin slipper is just that versatile. The inner fuzzy lining and memory foam sole feel amazing. The nonslip sole is fine with the outdoors. And the micro suede, moccasin-styled upper won’t draw shade in the supermarket. You can even run them through the washing machine to clean them up. “Since I work from home and basically wear leggings and t-shirts 24-7,” said one reviewer, “I wear these from the time I get up til the time I go to sleep.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 A Pair Of Air-Cushioned Platforms That Are Beyond Comfortable DOUSSPRT Slip On Mesh Walking Shoes Amazon $35 See on Amazon Pull on these stretchy mesh walking shoes and go through your day walking on a cloud of comfort. The stretchy uppers conform to your foot so there is no pressure on your unique foot shape or any sore areas. The air-cushion platform sole gives you a bit of height as well as a soft and bouncy layer between you and the hard ground. They are cute, too! “Thrilled to find comfort support and style in one pair of shoes,” said one reviewer. “Lightweight easy to wear all day ... Seems like you are wearing socks because they are so light.” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

30 These Ballet Flats With A Super Cute Ankle Strap Jessica Simpson Mandayss Ballet Flat Amazon $39 See on Amazon The ankle strap on these ballet flats elevates their style and adds a bit of stability. The heel will not slip off because the elastic ankle strap holds the shoes on firmly. The rounded toe is cute while giving tootsies plenty of room to wiggle. And the low cut is chic, making for a stylish flat you can wear with jeans or to a formal event. “I really love these shoes!” said one reviewer. “Very versatile. [I] wore them to a formal event and [they also look] cute with leggings and skinny jeans. I need another color now!” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5 — 11

31 These Warm, Fur-Lined Slippers That Are So Much Cheaper Than Uggs Donpapa Fluffy Memory Foam Slipper Amazon $26 See on Amazon When the weather is cold and your feet are craving the soft, warm comfort of a pair of fur-lined slippers, you do not have to go broke to provide this. These memory foam slippers are soft and furry on the inside, cute and stylish on the outside, and lined with a memory foam sole on the bottom. “These slippers are wonderful ... They look clean and [bougie] for a 1/3 the price of Uggs,” said one reviewer. “They are warm and soft.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

32 A Pair Of Cute & Classic Rain Boots That Look Great With Any Outfit Asgard Ankle Rain Boots Amazon $38 See on Amazon When the weather calls for rain, these ankle rain boots are the cute and comfy option you can afford to keep on hand. The elastic panels on the sides make them easy to pull on, as does the pull tab at the heel. The flat and flexible sole is easy to walk in and super comfortable. And, when you don’t want the rain to totally dictate your outfit, these are a great option — the matte finish and simple styling look terrific with everything from jeans to a dress. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 4 — 12

33 A Chic Mule With A Striking Gold Chain Across The Vamp EasySmile Metal Chain Flat Mules Amazon $40 See on Amazon Slide your feet into these elegant mules and go. You will look pulled together for any event and you don’t have to put your bag down or bend over to get them on. You will be comfortable, too, as you walk through your day. And kicking them off is so easy you will do it when you sit at your desk, walk in the door, or visit a shoe-free zone. The colors range from monochrome black with a black chain to linen with a gold chain to a vivid floral with a bee-adorned chain. “These shoes are stunning and perfect!” said one reviewer. “I was so pleasantly surprised with how comfortable they were as well.” Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 6 — 10

34 A Pair Of Snow Boots That Feels Like Slippers Hsyooes Fur Lined Winter Snow Boots Amazon $41 See on Amazon When you want to wear slippers but you have to go outside where it’s cold, wet, and the ground might even be frozen, slip on these snow boots. The inside is warm and furry like a pair of house slippers. But the soles are ready for the great outdoors, they are waterproof, and they are cozy and warm. “I love these boots,” said one reviewer. “... They are very warm and have good traction in snow. It was 10 degrees this morning and my feet were nice and warm.” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 5 — 10