Your Dog Would Be So Much Easier To Take Care Of If You Had Any Of These Genius Things

A Kong is a classic treat puzzle you’ll find yourself reaching for over and over when your dog (and you) could use a little down time. The rubber toy is available in six sizes to accommodate different sized and aged pets, and it has a hollow interior that you can stuff with peanut butter and other treats for a fun challenge for your pup. If your dog is a chewer and you can’t bear the thought of another destroyed pair of shoes, get this toy with over 57,000 five-star ratings to help solve the chewing issue. The Kong also helps with separation anxiety and teething, and works as a great training tool. Bonus tip: put a treat-stuffed Kong in the freezer for an hour or so and it’ll extend your dog’s interaction time with it.