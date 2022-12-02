Your Home Would Look So Much Better If You Tried Any Of These Genius Things

You deserve a stylish, Instagram-worthy living space as much as the next person. But unless you’re a DIY expert with a lot of time and money on your hands, a complete home makeover might be out of the question. All hope is not lost: There are several simple-but-genius things you can do to make your home look so much better.

I’ve assembled a list of the best tips that will immediately update and improve your living space without breaking the bank. Sometimes a solution is as simple as throwing a beautiful new duvet on your bed or easily transforming a countertop with a roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper. There are products and devices here that will spruce up every room in your home — from basements to bathrooms. No matter your budget or level of DIY experience, this list has something for everyone. Try these genius things to make your home look instantly better, without spending a lot of money.

1 Organizing All Your Tech Devices In One Place With This Charging Station Hercules Tuff Charging Station Amazon $34 See On Amazon Remove the unsightly clutter of tangled electronics with this convenient charging station. With adjustable dividers and multiple ports, it can quick-charge up to six smartphones, tablets, headphones, and smartwatches at one time. It even has built-in protectors to prevent overcharging.

2 Serving Appetizers On A Classic Cheese Board Dynamic Gear Cheese Board Amazon $25 See On Amazon Beautifully elevate even the simplest fare by presenting it on this natural bamboo cheese board. Durable and easy to clean, with a grooved rim that prevents refreshments from rolling off the edge, it even has a slide-out drawer containing sophisticated stainless steel cutlery. They say we eat with our eyes first — using this board for thoughtful presentation will undoubtedly lead to a more scrumptious meal.

3 Adding Colorful Pizazz To Your Fireplace Magical Flames Packets (12-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon A decorative fireplace mantle is a holiday staple, but did you know you can take it one step further and decorate the fire itself? Paint the flames over your yule log in vibrant rainbow colors with a packet of this cosmic flame powder. Vivid, mesmerizing, and suitable for indoor use, they cause a fire to burn in multiple magical colors for around an hour.

4 Replacing Faux Flowers With An Unexpected Bonsai Plant Plant Theatre Bonsai Tree Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Find your zen with this bonsai tree kit. It contains everything needed to grow your favorite tree — including pots, peat, seeds, propagator bags, and a handy guide — at a size small enough to display on your coffee table. Decorative and meditative, it’s an excellent addition to your home.

5 Create A Dedicated Spot In Your Home For Mixing Cocktails Modern Mixology Bartender Kit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Fit an entire bar into your home with this mixology kit. It comes with an 18-ounce shaker, Hawthorne strainer, double jigger, ice tongs, bottle opener, and mixing spoon, all presented on a beautiful wooden stand. Avoid cluttering up countertops and keep your bar organized with this beautiful dishwasher-safe set.

6 Replacing Old & Tired Bedsheets Danjor Linens Bed Sheet Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon Crisp new linens offer a quick and easy way to elevate your bedroom and instantly make it feel fresh and chic. Made of breathable soft microfiber and available in seven classic colors, this bedding set comes complete with four pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a deep-pocketed fitted sheet. Replace your pilling or threadbare linens with this luxurious set to make your boudoir look (and feel!) like a five-star hotel.

7 Adding A Luxurious Duvet To Your Bed Beckham Hotel Collection Comforter Amazon $25 See On Amazon A new duvet is an easy way to elevate and freshen up any bedroom. Sporting an elegant and smooth box-stitch design and available in a range of classic colors, this down-alternative comforter provides an opportunity to play with color and texture, making your boudoir look like something straight out of a lifestyle photoshoot.

8 Protecting Precious China Dishware With A Padded Storage Set storageLAB China Storage Set Amazon $60 See On Amazon Quilted and with a fully padded interior, this five-piece set of sturdy and chic containers is just the thing to keep your fine China dust-free and protected when not in use. Four circular plate cases hold up to 12 plates each of varying sizes, and a rectangular cup and mug case holds 12 individual cups. Hardshell exteriors make them stackable and felt dividers help keep items from banging into each other.

9 Hanging Clothes On Stylish Velvet Hangers Zober Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon A cluttered closet is not just an inconvenience, it’s ugly to look upon. Ultra-thin, non-slip, and available in seven different colors, these beautiful and functional velvet clothes hangers keep your clothes organized and look good while doing it. Contoured velvet shoulders provide friction to prevent clothes from slipping off and a horizontal bottom bar makes them suitable for pants as well.

10 Placing Small Trash Cans In Each Room To Stay Tidy Greenco Mesh Trash Cans (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keeping a small, nondescript wastebasket in each room is much more convenient and discreet than having one big, unwieldy trash can in the kitchen. The steel wire mesh of these small trash cans makes them durable and sleek and they boast a lovely silver finish, so they will discreetly tie in with any decor.

11 Storing Purses In An Over-The-Door Organizer ZOBER Door Purse Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Purses are an essential part of any outfit, but they take up a lot of space when not in use. Keep your handbags and clutches out of the way and beautifully displayed with this handy over-the-door organizer. Clear plastic gives you a clear view of the contents of each slot, so there is no more digging through the closet for the perfect accessory. It has a hook that allows it to slide over any door and six shelves that are also great for storing towels, shoes, umbrellas, sweaters, or hats.

12 Protecting Floors From Shifting Furniture Legs iPrimio Bed Risers (8-Pack) Amazon $41 See On Amazon Nothing draws the eye like an unfortunate scuff mark on an otherwise beautiful hardwood floor. The full rubber bottom of these anti-skid furniture risers will protect your floors from unsightly scratches, and they have a fully-padded top to prevent caster wheels from rolling. Available in white, black, or brown, there’s a color option that will blend seamlessly with any decor.

13 Replacing Moldy Bath Mats With This Bamboo Pick Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $35 See On Amazon Cloth bath mats are a hotbed of mold and mildew. Avoid musty buildup by replacing those tired old bacteria-breeding grounds with a beautiful, water-resistant bamboo bath mat. Three protective coats prevent dirt build-up and this sleek, nonslip mat’s elevated slatted design allows for water flow, bringing a touch of spa-like luxury to your bathroom.

14 Storing Seasonal Items So They Look Great Year After Year Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Protect your seasonal items like thick sweaters and fluffy blankets when they’re not in use with these waterproof and air-tight space-saving vacuum storage bags. Not only do they reduce unnecessary clutter and increase storage space by 80%, but they can also lengthen the life of your products by keeping them safe from moths, dust, and mildew.

15 Preventing Your Expensive Mattress From Ruin SafeRest Zippered Mattress Protector Amazon $53 See On Amazon Mattresses are costly — protect your investment (and the sanctity of a good night’s sleep) with this premium mattress protector. It has a breathable, noiseless terry cotton surface that prevents spills from staining your mattress and defends against dust mites and other allergens. It’s even certified bedbug-proof by trusted third-party testing.

16 Deep-Cleaning Hard Floors & Tile So They Sparkle Turbo Microfiber Mop Cleaning System Amazon $27 See On Amazon This reusable microfiber mop has an extendable handle and rotating swivel head that reaches all the hard-to-clean spots. It can be used as a wet or dry mop on everything from tile, cement, stone, vinyl, wood, and laminate, and features protective edges to avoid scratching the walls and floor.

17 Taking Advantage of Wall Space To Show Off Decor Greenco Floating U Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Cute shelves are an excellent way to declutter with style. These floating shelves offer a clean and neutral option for displaying your favorite decorative furnishings and make good use of empty wall space for storage. These solid and lightweight shelves (which hold up to 17.5 pounds each) are simple to install and are available in nine different colors.

18 Creating a Cozier Living Space With A Fuzzy Throw Blanket Genteele Sherpa Blanket Amazon $29 See On Amazon A plush throw blanket is a fantastic way to add texture and color to a space. Available in 18 different colors, this reversible blanket is easy to clean and won’t fade or shed. With microfiber cashmere on one side and cozy faux sheepskin on the other, it makes for the snuggliest of beautiful and functional decor.

19 Giving Walls Rustic Vintage Appeal With Wood Frames Greenco Wooden Rustic Window Frames (Set of 2) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Enjoy a country farmhouse aesthetic in your home without having to move with this set of two rustic-style window frames. Made from premium quality wood that is charmingly knotted with natural knots and grooves, these frames come finished in three different colors. The set can be hung horizontally or vertically and includes all the necessary hardware to easily hang on your wall.

20 Clearing Off A Cluttered Vanity And Organizing Your Makeup AMEITECH Cosmetic Organizer Amazon $35 See On Amazon Can’t find the right shade of lipstick? This 360-degree makeup shelf can help. Compact but with a large storage capacity, it will keep your cosmetics organized so that you can find exactly what you want when you need it. This revolving shelf is sturdy, convenient to clean, and will help make your space look put together.

21 Bringing Beauty & Order to Your Tupperware Cabinet Joseph Joseph Nest Lock Food Storage Containers (Set of 5) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Prevent an avalanche of mismatched containers and lids every time you open your kitchen cabinets with this colorful set of nesting storage containers. The BPA-free containers are safe in the microwave and dishwasher and are available in various sizes with lockable, leak-proof lids. This set saves space and looks good at the same time.

22 Utilizing Corner Space To Store Shampoo & Soap LUXEAR Corner Shower Caddy Amazon $23 See On Amazon Corner shelves are a total life hack —they allow you to utilize awkward, previously unusable space for storage. This corner shower caddy can hold up to 22 pounds, giving you a firm place to keep all your shower goods. The hollowed bottom design effectively drains any water, and nifty suction cups mean an easy no-tools-required installation.

23 Redecorating Walls & Furniture On A Budget With Removable Wallpaper practicalWs Removable Wallpaper Amazon $7 See On Amazon Upgrade almost any smooth surface without breaking the bank with this removable wallpaper. It’s customizable to any shape and marked with helpful guiding grid lines, making it super easy to apply. The paper’s beautiful, high-quality vinyl design provides a fast and effective way to achieve the aesthetic of marble countertops at only a fraction of the cost.

24 Covering Food Before You Microwave It To Prevent Splatters Bezrat Microwave Splatter Cover Amazon $29 See On Amazon A dirty, spattered microwave is a nightmare to clean: Avoid the headache and mess with this vented microwave food cover. Made of tempered glass and food-safe silicone, this splatter cover is heat-resistant up to 450 degrees (yay for not burning your hands touching it). The BPA-free cover is durable yet chic, so it won’t ruin the aesthetic of your kitchen.

25 Giving Toilet Paper Holders More Function By Adding A Convenient Shelf mDesign Toilet Paper Holder And Tray Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you want to declutter your vanity a little, add decoration to your restroom, or just need somewhere to safely set your phone while you go about your business, you can hang toilet rolls in style with this multi-purpose shelf. Its open-arm design means there’s no fuss of fiddling or unscrewing when replacing a roll and the holder and tray are rust-resistant and simple to install.

26 Freeing Up Counter Space With A Magnetic Fridge Organizer XIAPIA Magnetic Fridge Organizer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Keep spices, condiments, and paper towels conveniently close at hand without cluttering up your counters with a stylish and sturdy magnetic fridge organizer. This high-capacity storage item features strong magnets that can support up to 45 pounds. The multi-level design includes a spice rack and paper towel holder, and its rust-proof finish is easy to clean and aesthetically pleasing.

27 Doubling Your Ability to Store Shoes With Genius Shoe Slots PENGKE Shoe Slots (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon No more rifling around in the bottom of your closet to find your sneakers’ sole-mate — organize and optimize space in your wardrobe with these shoe-storing brackets. These space-savers are nonslip and adjustable to three different heights so you can store twice as many shoes without squashing them or getting them dirty.

28 Swapping Old Bulky Clocks For A Slick Digital Alarm Clock JALL Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $22 See On Amazon This stylish digital alarm clock is available in six different color combinations, so there’s one to fit every decor. Its minimalist design is not only an aesthetic —you can set up to three different alarms at once, removing the need for multiple clocks. The elegant clock features different display styles and adjustable brightness settings, as well as the ability to monitor indoor temperature and humidity levels.

29 Slipping A Colorful Cover Over A Worn-Out Sofa Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover Amazon $37 See On Amazon So your favorite comfy couch is a little, shall we say, tired? Protect your beloved sofa from judgemental eyes (as well as pet hair, food spills, and daily wear-and-tear) and give it renewed life with a beautiful new sofa slipcover. These stretchy microfiber covers are beautiful, soft, durable, and easy to clean. They come in 26 colors so, no matter what your room decor is, you can save yourself the heartache (and financial cost!) of replacing a beloved piece of furniture.

30 Illuminating Dark Hallways And Under Cabinets With Adhesive Lights PEAKPLUS LED Motion Sensor Night Light Amazon $21 See On Amazon Under-cabinet lighting is a great way to (literally) brighten up your living space. Not only will it help prevent stubbing your toe when you get up in the middle of the night, but it instantly makes your home look more expensive. These motion sensor night lights are simple to install, made of durable aluminum alloy, and can be mounted in just five minutes. They come with a one-year warranty.

31 Upgrading Your Old Shower Curtain AmazonBasics Shower Curtain Amazon $10 See On Amazon A new shower curtain is the easiest way to give your bathroom a major makeover without breaking the budget. This pick is made with washable, water-repellant fabric and you can freshen up your space with over 18 different colors and patterns to choose from. One five-star reviewer gushed that it is “stylish and expensive-looking.”

32 Giving Your Windows Texture & Color While Protecting Your Privacy With Window Films rabbitgoo Window Privacy Film Amazon $8 See On Amazon These stained glass window decals are a privacy game-changer — one that casts a beautiful, soft rainbow light when the sun shines through them. Installation is easy —simply peel off the transparent backing and let static cling do the rest (it won’t leave sticky residue behind, either). Creating the appearance of frosted patterned glass, they offer added privacy while also filtering out harmful UV rays.

33 Replacing A Low-Pressure Showerhead With This Spa-Like Version SparkPod Shower Head Amazon $30 See On Amazon This luxury high-pressure showerhead can be installed easily with no tools in under just five minutes. The low-maintenance pick is chrome-plated and features 90 easy-to-clean rubber jets that bring the spa experience to you, creating a high-pressure rain of rejuvenating hot water over your whole body. The only downside? You won’t want to leave your shower ever again.

34 De-Pilling Furniture & Blankets With A Fabric Shaver Conair Fabric Shaver Amazon $27 See On Amazon Just because your favorite sweater is pilling doesn’t mean you have to throw it out: give well-loved and worn items new life with this rechargeable fabric shaver. With three adjustable depth settings and a honeycomb mesh design over the blades, you can safely remove the fuzzies from your favorite furniture and blankets without damaging them (or yourself). It’s compact, cordless, and great for travel or home use.

35 Beautifying A Sofa With New Pillow Covers hpuk Decorative Pillow Covers (4-Set) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Add a splash of color and completely update your living room with these machine-washable pillow covers. They’re made of durable polyester and are available in 26 beautiful color and geometric pattern options. Their elegant design can brighten up any room in the home.

36 Keeping Plants Alive With A Self-Watering Planter Window Garden Self Watering Planter Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re prone to forgetting to give your plants the TLC they require, this self-watering planter is a convenient and stylish tool to keep them thriving despite your lack of a green thumb. The planter has a handy indicator that tells you when the built-in aquifer is running low, so you’ll never under (or over) water your plants again. It comes in five chic colors.

37 Hiding Cords & Cables In A Management Box Changsuo Cable Management Box Amazon $17 See On Amazon If tangled cords are your nemesis, you can keep them in one place and out of sight with this sleek and fashionable cord management box. The fireproof box has room for a small power strip and features several ventilation holes to aid in heat dispersion. This modern and elegant cord solution offers a simple way to keep your desktop neat and tidy.

38 Replacing Lightbulbs With Color-Changing Smart LED Bulbs LUMIMAN Smart Light Bulbs Amazon $19 See On Amazon With 16 million colors to choose from (you read that correctly, 16 million) these smart wifi LED bulbs allow you to customize brightness and color temperature in your home to get exactly the vibe you want. Compatible with most smart devices (including Alex, Echo, and Google Assistant), you can even control these bulbs with your voice.

39 Sprucing Up Old Furniture With Wood Markers Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers Amazon $15 See On Amazon No need to discard a beloved piece of wooden furniture just because it has a minor ding: Repairing scratches and dents is easy with this set of furniture repair markers. This 17-piece kit comes with wax filler sticks and touch-up markers in eight different colors, so there’s a shade to make any damaged furniture piece as good as new.