Your Outfits Could Look So Much More Impressive If You Had Any Of These 40 Things

My main goal when I get dressed is to look like the kind of person my childhood or teenage self would think is cool. What that actually looks like varies but involves a healthy mix of basics and bold statement pieces. Of course, I’m only human, so comfort and ease are also top of mind. For the days when I’m pressed for time or feeling more subtle, I love adding unexpected accessories to an otherwise basic outfit. With something as simple as a cute purse, eye-catching earrings, or a fun hair accessory, you can add personality and pizzazz without looking over the top. It only takes subtle changes to take an outfit from tame to thought-provoking — you just have to know what you’re looking for.

I’ve got you covered with easy-to-wear hero pieces like this satin midi skirt, as well as striking accessories like this round rattan purse to complete the vision. And fear not if you tend to lean more neutral in your fashion choices; there are plenty of sleek essentials, like this button-down tunic top, that work well for many different occasions. Don't sleep on these 40 items, because they're capable of showcasing your personal style and making you look even more impressive than you already are.

1 Block Harmful Blue Light In Style With These Stylish Glasses SOJOS Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon Even though I wear prescription eyeglasses, I still swear by my blue light specs while I’m working. These cute blue light glasses with an on-trend metal frame help reduce the headaches and eyestrain from looking at a screen, and you’ll look good while protecting your eyes. I love the subtle detail on the frames, and these glasses also have soft silicone nose pads and adjustable temples for comfort. Available colors: 9

2 Finish Your Look With This Faux Leather Belt Earnda Faux Leather Waist Belt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Reminiscent of a certain designer brand, this faux leather waist belt could be just the finishing touch your outfit needs. Match the double O-ring buckle to your jewelry, and you’ve got a surefire recipe for looking chic and coordinated. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

3 Wear This Lightweight Sweater Anywhere — It’s That Versatile Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $21 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs versatile basics like this crewneck sweater. The close-but-comfortable fit is warm yet breathable. Knit from lightweight yarn that’s easy to tuck in or leave loose, reviewers love the quality of this sweater at such an affordable price. Available sizes: 3X-Small — Slim XX-Large

Available patterns: 32

4 Add Elegance With This Satin Midi Skirt SheIn Satin Midi Skirt Amazon $38 See On Amazon For a night out, dinner with friends, or another special occasion, this satin midi skirt will be the first piece you reach for. The flirty side slit, fit and flare cut, and knee-grazing length go well with a crop top, tucked-in blouse, and heels. One reviewer reported that this skirt “makes me feel like a goddess,” while another spoke of its quality and ability to transition into other seasons. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

5 These Faux Leather Leggings Are Giving Grease In All The Best Ways Everbellus Sexy Faux Leather High Waisted Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon There are two types of people in the world: Those who can’t imagine ever wearing these faux leather leggings and those who were into them from the jump. They’re surprisingly comfortable and add an edgy flair that regular leggings or jeans just can’t. Pair with a graphic tee for a dressed-down look, or try them with boots and a blouse on a night out. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 1

6 Commuters & Frequent Flyers Will Love A Classic Tote Purse Nodykka Faux Leather Tote Amazon $13 See On Amazon When you need a lot of stuff to get through your day and don’t want to be stuck hauling around something as utilitarian as a backpack, this faux leather tote bag will be your best friend. Large enough to fit a laptop, notebooks, your wallet, makeup bag, and more, this chic tote is a fashionable commuter’s dream come true. It has reinforced stitching and a magnetic closure, plus a timeless design that you’ll be able to use for years. Available colors: 157

7 Add A Pop Of Pattern With These Colorful Hair Ties Aileam Hair Scrunchies (12 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon When yesterday’s curls turn into today’s ponytail, jazz up the look a little with one of these ribbon hair ties. The printed chiffon accessories come with a variety of prints and colors, so there’s something to pair with every outfit. You can even separate the scarf from the tie itself, or creatively wrap the ends around your hair to make it work for different hair styles and lengths. Either way, you get 12 fun options in one set.

8 Update Your Neutrals With This Unexpected Off-The-Shoulder Top Romwe Off Shoulder Wrap Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon This sophisticated and sultry off-th-shoulder wrap top is a no-brainer purchase. The modern take on a vintage silhouette is one of those rare pieces that is both easy to style and just interesting enough for a first date, a concert, or happy hour meet-up. The ribbed fabric, asymmetrical neckline, and slim fit make it ideal for tucking into a pair of high-waisted jeans or a flowy skirt. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 24

9 Put On Falsies Easily With This Magnetic Lash Kit easbeauty Magnetic Eyelashes Kit Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don’t underestimate the power of these magnetic eyelashes – the pack of five reusable falsies are naturally alluring, and bring a level of glamour to even a simple makeup look. Plus, they’re easier to apply than traditional lashes: Apply eyeliner as you normally would with the magnetic formula included in the kit, then place the lash band on top of your liner while it’s still tacky. That’s it.

10 Take Loungewear Up A Notch With These Flared Yoga Pants That Are Incredibly Comfortable YOHOYOHA High Waisted Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you live in leggings, you’ll love these high-waisted bootcut yoga pants. The streamlined silhouette elongates legs with a smoothing waistband and side pockets that make these pants ideal for lounging or working out. “These pants are very comfortable and the waist sits a bit higher than my natural waist, which I like,” one reviewer wrote. “The fabric is very supportive and smooth.” Available sizes: X-Large – 4X-Large

Available colors: 1

11 Mix & Match With This 2-Piece Set Lexiart Stretchy Two Piece Top and Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This stretchy two-piece top and skirt set makes getting dressed for the evening an absolute breeze. The timeless crop top and pencil skirt combo is effortlessly chic, and the tie at the front of the skirt adds some subtle movement with a waist-defining effect. Available sizes: XX-Large – 5X

Available options: 30

12 Try On A 90s Trend With This Chic Shoulder Bag JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag Amazon $39 See On Amazon Chanel the pre-millennium era with this 90s-inspired vegan leather bag in a chic crocodile print purse that’s just the right size to tuck over your shoulder or in the crook of your elbow. “It’s the perfect size for my phone and wallet to do errands or just as a smaller bag if I don’t feel like carrying a big thing around,” one reviewer wrote. “I was really surprised at how good the quality was.” Available colors: 7

13 Block The Rays in Style With This On-Trend Bucket Hat The Hat Depot Bucket Hat Amazon $13 See On Amazon This adorable bucket hat is the ultimate warm weather accessory. It’s just as easy to toss in your beach bag as it is to wear, and it’ll add some Y2K flair to all your summer adventures. This medium-weight hat is made from cotton with subtle metal grommets for ventilation. Available sizes: Small-Medium – Large-X-Large

Available patterns: 42

14 Take Your Outfit Into Spring Or Summer With This Structured Rattan Bag Natural Neo Handwoven Rattan Bag Amazon $32 See On Amazon A little touch of boho never hurt an outfit, especially not this handwoven rattan bag that’s just large enough for your phone, wallet, and other small essentials. The body of the bag is 100% rattan fibers, while the magnetic closure and strap are a complementary camel brown and the interior is lined with a colorful floral fabric. “If I had a dollar for every compliment I received today I would be able to purchase two more bags,” one reviewer gushed. “The bag is gorgeous!” Available colors: 2

15 Elevate A Basic Top With This Statement Chain Necklace CLOACE Chunky Chain Necklace Amazon $10 See On Amazon For a necklace that will go with nearly anything and instantly give your outfit a bolder, more stylish take, look no further than this chunky chain necklace. The thick links makes a big statement all by themselves, but I think it’d look particularly cool with an oversized blazer and biker shorts. It’s made from high-quality alloy and measures about 10.6 inches with an included 3.9 inch extender. Available options: 8

16 Create A Seamless Look With A Mock Neck Bodysuit MANGOPOP Mock Neck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This mock neck bodysuit will quickly become one of your most-worn pieces. I’m a big fan of long-sleeve bodysuits because they seamlessly tuck into jeans or a skirt, and they’re great to layer underneath a sweater or graphic tee. This bodysuit has a snap closure and tanga bottom, with a form-fitting cut throughout the torso. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available patterns: 32

17 Upgrade Your Wallet To This Chic Leather Version With An Important Safety Feature Travelambo RFID Blocking Wallet Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can store cards on cards on cards in this RFID blocking wallet, which is IMO one of the sleekest ways to store all your essentials safely against identity theft. With a leather lining and gold hardware, this bifold wallet has 16 card slots and two zippered pouches for cash, checks, receipts, and other important papers. There’s even a snap closure to keep it compactly closed when not in use. Available colors: 32

18 Start With A Classic Levi Jean That Amazon Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Nothing quite compares to these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label skinny jeans with a stretchy mid-rise fit and light distressing. Available in both straight and plus sizes in three different inseam lengths, these jeans boast over 34,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. “Very comfortable, incredibly stretchy, and doesn't ride down when I sit,” one reviewer wrote. “10/10, would recommend.” Available sizes: 2 – 28

Available colors: 14

19 Layer Up With A Classic Jean Jacket Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket Amazon $37 See On Amazon You simply can’t go wrong with this Riders by Lee denim jacket. It makes the perfect light jacket for casual outings, whether it’s paired with a sundress or with leggings and a sweatshirt. The jacket has a true-to-size fit, complete with contrast stitching, two button-flap chest pockets, and long sleeves that are easy to roll up. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 10

20 Jazz Up Your Usual Hairstyle With A Pearl Headband Allucho Pearl Headband (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Forget the Girl with a Pearl Earring and be the girl in a pearl headband instead. This pack of four pearl-adorned headbands are dreamy and perfect for dressing up an otherwise basic hairstyle, or for concealing the fact that you haven’t washed your hair in three days. They come in four colors, all made of velvet with a center knot detail and scattered faux pearls.

21 For A Smooth Look Under Tops, Try This Full-Coverage Bra For All-Day Comfort & Support Olga No Side Effects Underwire Contour Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon One surefire way to feel confident about your look from the inside out? A well-fitted, comfortable bra. This underwire contour bra offers full-coverage support with enhanced side coverage for supporting larger chests. There’s no elastic on the sides for a smooth look under T-shirts, and reviewers report that it’s super comfortable with no digging in or spillover. Available sizes: 36C – 44DD

Available colors: 8

22 Make A Retro Statement With A Pair Of Oversized Aviators With Tinted Lenses YDAOWKN Retro Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon These retro aviator sunglasses will make you feel like the coolest person you know. Those yellow-tinted UV protected lenses give off all the 70s vibes, and that classic aviator silhouette suits basically any face shape. Available options: 22

23 Go For The Layered Look With These Golden Chain Necklaces BaubleStar Link Layered Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon That subtle flash of gold peeking out of your shirt collar thanks to this link layered necklace will give just the hint of elegance you need to elevate your look. The set of two necklaces, each with their own chain and clasp, are super chic and can be worn together or separately. Both gold-plated necklaces come with a 2-inch extender, and the paperclip link chain measures 17 inches long while the snake chain measures 14. Available options: 5

24 Take Any Outfit Up A Notch With These Strappy Sandals Amazon Essentials Thin Strap Heeled Sandal Amazon $33 See On Amazon It’s easy to see why these heeled sandals are such a popular style right now: They give the lift and sophistication of a heel with the comfort of a casual shoe. They pair well with casual outfits, taking them instantly from zero to 100. Honestly, you’ll want them in all three hues — black, beige, and snakeskin — so you can match any warm-weather outfit. Available sizes: 5 B US – 13 B US

Available patterns: 3

25 Make Your OOTD A Bit Dressier — Or Casual — With A Stylishly Oversized Button-Up Riders by Lee Indigo Long Sleeve Tunic Amazon $25 See On Amazon White button-up shirts are a classic for a reason, and this long sleeve tunic-style one is no exception. It’s easy to dress up or down for work or for play, can be layered under a sweater or jacket, and even works as a casual swimsuit cover-up on beach days. It’s made from wrinkle-resistant cotton with an elongated cut and drop hem in the back that reaches about mid-thigh. Available sizes: 1X – 2X

Available colors: 3

26 Make Shorts Instantly More Fashionable With This Faux Leather Pair SCHHJZPJ Faux Leather Shorts Amazon $28 See On Amazon I’m a sucker for anything with a paperbag waist, and these faux leather shorts are no exception. I love the elevated take on an essential warm-weather piece; they’re a little more fashion-forward than denim cutoffs and other styles of casual shorts, and they look great with a crop top or tucked in blouse. “If you're on the fence, just try them,” one reviewer gushed. “I feel confident that these could be winners in a lot of people's closets, no matter what shape or size.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 2

27 Stay Cozy Yet Cute In A Set Of Coordinated Loungewear Basics ZESICA Sweater and Shorts Set Amazon $37 See On Amazon Enter your cozy era with the help of this sweater and shorts set. The set, which includes a boxy cropped sweater with bubble sleeves and matching pair of high-waisted, drawstring shorts, is as effortlessly chic as it is laid-back. Perfect for WFH or a lazy Saturday, it pairs well with your favorite pair of fuzzy slippers and a mug of coffee. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available patterns: 19

28 You’ll Always Have Something To Wear With This LBD In Your Closet SheIn Sleeveless Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This sleeveless dress is an LBD that can easily skew more casual or dressy; just change the shoes and accessories. The wrap-front skater cut breathes new life into a timeless silhouette, and it features adjustable straps for the v-neckline. Available sizes: Large Plus – 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 2

29 For An Instantly Cool Vibe, Try These Streetwear-Inspired Slides Litfun Platform Pillow Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon The cloud-like comfort of these platform pillow sandals will keep you coming back for them. They’re ergonomically-designed with an extra-thick sole (1.7 inches thick), with plenty of arch and toe support to go around. Though they’re designed as shower shoes, these slides fit in well with the chunky sandal trend, and you can actually afford to stock up on every color if you so desire. Available sizes: 5.5-6.5 Women/4-5 Men – 12-13 Women/10.5-11.5 Men

Available colors: 7

30 Tie This Silky Scarf Around Your Neck, Hair, Or Handbag FONYVE Silk Feeling Scarf Amazon $8 See On Amazon You may not be a 1950s move star cruising around Hollywood with the top down, but you can certainly pretend with this satin scarf. The soft square neckerchief can serve so many purposes in your wardrobe: You can fold and knot it around your neck, use it to hold your hair back, or even tie it around the handle of your purse. No matter your preference, this accessory will make you stand out with a pop of pattern. Available patterns: 45

31 Go For A Boho Or 70s Vibe With This Bell-Sleeve Top Floerns Bell Sleeve Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon Stevie Nicks would surely approve of this bell-sleeve top with its dramatic ruffles and just-right draping. Pair it with slim-fitting pants to balance out the silhouette, or lean into the ‘70s vibes with a pair of flared jeans and boots. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 16

32 Go Fashion-Forward With An Oversized Sweater Dress Pink Queen Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Spring is right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean some of us aren’t still in the throes of frigid temperatures. Manifest sunnier days while staying warm in this turtleneck sweater dress; doesn’t it just look like the coziest thing ever? The oversized fit and chunky knit fit keep it looking very fashion-forward. Plus, it has pockets. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available patterns: 25

33 Add Texture To An Outfit With A Sherpa Fleece Zip-Up Jacket MIROL Sherpa Fleece Jacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon This sherpa fleece jacket is the perfect textural twist on a classic bomber jacket. It’s also cozy, chic and easy to throw over a T-shirt and jeans on an overcast day. Reviewers report that it’s even softer than it looks, and that it’s lightweight but surprisingly warm. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available patterns: 14

34 For A Put-Together Look To Any Occasion, Get This Knit Dress R.Vivimos Tie Waist Sweater Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Take this tie-waist sweater dress just about anywhere for a look that fits in for so many occasions. The high neckline and long sleeves give it a classic look that can keep you comfortable if it gets chilly, and the mini length and fun lantern sleeves still make it feel youthful and stylish. You can even tighten or loosen the waist tie to suit your tastes, making this dress adaptable and impressive for so many year-round events. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 31

35 Go Monochromatic For A Gym Outfit That Looks More Expensive Than It Is Jetjoy Workout Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon The coordinated sports bra and high-waisted leggings in this Instagram-ready workout set feature a ribbed waistband and compression that helps them maintain their shape. One reviewer wrote that the nylon blend leggings were “totally squat proof,” and said “The price and quality is amazing and I love all the beautiful colors they come in.” Available sizes: X-Small-Small – Medium-Large

Available options: 18

36 Add Drama With A Drapey Boho Dress With Ruffles For Days MITILLY Ruffle Long Sleeve Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon It’s hard to choose the best part of this ruffle long sleeve dress. Is it the cascading ruffles and flowy silhouette? The subtle polka dot pattern? The notched collar? Hopefully you love this boho dress as much as I do, and rock it with booties or a low heel at a fancy brunch spot or your next family gathering. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available patterns: 10

37 Wear Minimalist Gold Hoops Every Single Day PAVOI 14K Gold Open Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These 14K gold-plated hoop earrings closely resemble another pair in my jewelry collection that cost a lot more than $14 but they look just as good, IMO. The pared-back open hoop design is a classic, and they come in four different sizes depending on how much of a statement you’re looking to make. They’re hypoallergenic with a stainless steel post and have substantial thickness without feeling heavy on your lobes. Available sizes: 20.0 Millimeters – 50.0 Millimeters

Available colors: 3

38 Dress Up A Simple Tee With This Sleek Midi Skirt Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Look instantly more stylish with this high-waisted leopard midi skirt. The bold print is surprisingly versatile: Make it casual with a graphic T-shirt and your favorite sneakers, or dress it up with a coordinating blouse and some strappy heels. The shiny satin fabric makes this standout skirt look way pricier than it actually is, so you’ll definitely want to snag one for yourself. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 1

39 Go Big Or Subtle With Blingy Studs Wssxc Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings (5 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This set of cubic zirconia studs makes it easy to instantly refresh your earring collection. It’s the perfect set for those with multiple piercings looking for a way to coordinate their jewelry, or for those who just love this classic style of studs. Each one has a stainless steel post, and the set includes five different sizes of studs with made with sparkling inlaid cubic zirconia. Available colors: 3