You're About To See These Target Swimwear Pieces All Over TikTok

Summertime is on the horizon, and after months of cold weather, you’re probably about to spend a ton of time in the water. Whether it’s a weeklong beach vacation or a swim sesh at your best friend’s pool, you’ll need an arsenal of cute swimwear pieces at the ready.

If you’re wondering where to go on your quest for stylish bathing suits, Target is the answer. The retailer has a vast assortment of stunning swimwear that will tempt you to turn that weeklong vacation into a month-long holiday! But a large variety of swim styles isn’t the only thing that makes shopping for bathing suits at Target exciting — it’s the fact that they’re super affordable, too.

With so many cute styles under $35, don’t be surprised if you start seeing these bikinis and one-pieces all over your TikTok FYP. Get a head start on the trend by heading to Target now and shopping for ruffled bikini tops, darling one-pieces, stylish cover-ups, and more. Who knows, maybe you’ll even be inspired to do a try-on video yourself!

Ahead, shop our favorite swimwear styles at Target.