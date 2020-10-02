Halloween might look very different this year, with much of the world still social distancing, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t slip into your finest costume and hit a Zoom party in style. Sure, you can always opt for Halloween classics — like a skeleton, witch, pumpkin, or the like — but you don't have to. Why not go for some of your favorite on-screen characters that take nothing more than an iconic top or a wig to pull off? Not convinced? Scroll through the below Zoom Halloween costumes for proof.

What exactly does it take to nail a Halloween costume on Zoom, you might ask? Well, besides incorporating makeup and hair into your look, you want to pay extra attention to your accessories. Think a cat-ear headband, a Wonder Woman-themed cuff, or a witch hat. They will all make a bold statement, even through your computer screen. Also, look for costumes that you can nail with just a top like Britney Spears from the "Oops!...I Did It Again" music video or a skeleton with a glow-in-the-dark, X-ray shirt.

You can even wear a Zoom Halloween costume inspired by current popular culture. There’s David Rose from Schitt’s Creek, Carole Baskin from Tiger King, and any one of your favorite characters from Cheer.

Shop all that and more, ahead.

Wonder Woman H&M Costume Dress H&M Size XS-XL $30 See on H&M It doesn't hurt to feel like a superhero right about now. The Wonder Woman logo and bright red color on this costume make it totally Zoom-worthy.

Wonder Woman Wonder Woman Cuff, Gold Tone, Mixed Metal Finish Swarovski $229 See on Swarovski For a Zoom-friendly splurge, pick up a glamorous cuff with the Wonder Woman logo to really nail your costume from the waist up.

Carole Baskin from Tiger King Tiger King Carole Baskin Costume Amazon Size S-3XL $40 See on Amazon Dress as the cat-obsessedTiger King star whose 15 minutes of fame lasted all quarantine long. With her signature blouse and flower crown, people will recognize the costume immediately.

A Bunny Ardene Bunny Onesie Costume Ardene Sizes S-XL $28 See on Ardene If you're going to be home for Halloween, you might as well wear your pajamas. The cute bunny ears will make this look Zoom-appropriate.

Britney Spears from 'Oops!...I Did It Again' Pretty Little Thing Red Backless Vinyl Long Sleeve Jumpsuit Pretty Little Thing Size 0-12 $28 See on Pretty Little Thing One of the OG pop stars in the best music video of all time is the perfect costume to choose. Go for the vinyl jumpsuit or a red leather jacket to get the look.

Britney Spears from 'Oops!...I Did It Again' Patent Padded Headband In Blush My Kitsch $19 See on My Kitsch Finish it off with teased blonde hair and a muted headband to really lean into the early '00s vibes.

Where's Wenda Spirit Halloween Wenda Plus Size Kit Spirit Halloween Size 18-20 $40 See on Spirit Halloween The best part of this costume is, arguably, the top and accessories, meaning that even though your friends won't be able to see your bottom half, they can totally appreciate the whole costume this year.

Winifred Sanderson from Hocus Pocus Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Halloween Costume Dress Target Size S-L $35 See on Target Go as Bette Midler's forever alter ego. Some iridescent eyeshadow and bright blush will help you nail this look to perfection.

Flapper Hot Topic Plus Size Roaring Roxy Sequin Dress Hot Topic Sizes 1X-4X $56 See on Hot Topic Accessories are very Zoom-worthy and this headband and necklace are no exception to the rule.

Queen of Hearts H&M Queen of Hearts Costume H&M Sizes XS-XL $35 See on H&M If you're going to be celebrating Halloween eve on Zoom, you might as well be comfortable in a spandex jumpsuit.

A Cheerleader from Cheer Fila Cheerleader Dress with Logo ASOS Size XS-XL $35 See on ASOS Channel the Netflix show you still watch on repeat with this Fila cheerleader dress. Extra points for unmuting yourself and randomly mat talking your fellow Zoom partiers.

David Rose from Schitt's Creek Schitt’s Creek David Rose Lightning Bolt Sweatshirt Etsy Size XS-4X $35 See on Etsy Schitt's Creek might be over, but you can still take a deep dive into David Rose's closet. And the good news is this look begs to be repeated post-holiday.

A Leopard Forever 21 Leopard Print Jumpsuit Forever 21 Size S-XL $25 See on Forever 21 The classic cat look that never goes out of style! And all it requires is a leopard outfit (a catsuit if you're feeling extra festive) and a cat ear headband.

A Skeleton Urban Outfitters Skeleton Catsuit Urban Outfitters Size S-L $69 See on Urban Outfitters As simple as it may be, you can take the skeleton costume to the next level with inspired makeup. Get creative on YouTube with nothing more than black eyeliner and white face paint.

The Twins from The Shining Dolls Kill Come Play with Us Costume Dolls Kill Size XXS-XXL $48 See on Dolls Kill A spooky costume to plan with your bestie. To really nail the look at a virtual party, Photoshop a picture together and make it your Zoom background.

Catwoman Fashion Nova Cat Fight Costume Fashion Nova Size XS-3X $70 See on Fashion Nova Another excuse to be clad in all-black — and put your cat ear headband to use. You can easily create this look with a zipped-up leather jacket, or splurge on the full costume with gloves included.

A Witch Plus Size Witch Costume Halloween Costumes Size 1X-6X $65 See on Halloween Costumes There's nothing quite like the official mascot of All Hallow's Eve. Splurge for this full look or throw a witch hat on with a prairie dress, and you're done!

Wednesday Addams Torrid Plus Size Halloween Costume Goth Girl Dress Torrid Plus Sizes 00-6 $66 See on Torrid For those looking for a costume that works for everyday Zoom calls, a white and black collared Wednesday Addams look fits the bill perfectly.

1960s Poodle Skirt Spirit Halloween Plus Size Soda Shop Sweetie Costume Spirit Halloween Size 16W-24W $40 See on Spirit Halloween The glasses make this look totally Zoom-worthy. And, when you ditch the costume post-Halloween, you might even want to slip the accessory on from time to time.