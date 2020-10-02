Halloween might look very different this year, with much of the world still social distancing, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t slip into your finest costume and hit a Zoom party in style. Sure, you can always opt for Halloween classics — like a skeleton, witch, pumpkin, or the like — but you don't have to. Why not go for some of your favorite on-screen characters that take nothing more than an iconic top or a wig to pull off? Not convinced? Scroll through the below Zoom Halloween costumes for proof.
What exactly does it take to nail a Halloween costume on Zoom, you might ask? Well, besides incorporating makeup and hair into your look, you want to pay extra attention to your accessories. Think a cat-ear headband, a Wonder Woman-themed cuff, or a witch hat. They will all make a bold statement, even through your computer screen. Also, look for costumes that you can nail with just a top like Britney Spears from the "Oops!...I Did It Again" music video or a skeleton with a glow-in-the-dark, X-ray shirt.
You can even wear a Zoom Halloween costume inspired by current popular culture. There’s David Rose from Schitt’s Creek, Carole Baskin from Tiger King, and any one of your favorite characters from Cheer.
Shop all that and more, ahead.
