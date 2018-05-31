7 Signs You're Being Facebook Stalked, Because OMG There Are So Many Clues

Is there anyone among us who hasn't used Facebook once or twice to snoop on somebody? An ex perhaps? An old friend or relative? Let's face it, the site is the first place most people turn to when they want to get the lowdown, and the sheer number of users means it's essentially a worldwide directory. But there is a difference between having a cheeky nose and obsessive monitoring, which is not OK. With that in mind, there are a few warning signs that you're being Facebook stalked to keep an eye out for

As of April 2018, the social media giant reported that there were 2.2 billion active Facebook users every month, which means that chances are, if someone wants to keep an eye on you, this is where they will turn. And I'm not just talking about exes. Even employers have admitted to using the social networking site to recruit new employees, according to a report in The Telegraph. Given the amount of information people share on social media, from relationship statuses to personal pictures and your exact location, recognising the warnings of when somebody is shadowing your profile is more important than ever. But how can you tell if there is someone out there obsessed with your profile? Here are some red flags that could give the game away.

1 The Obvious First Sign Giphy Get a friend request from somebody you don't know? It happens often. Maybe a guy you've seen on your commute or at your coffee shop, or a friend of a friend of a friend? It sounds obvious, but it's probably best to avoid accepting people you don't know. If you do want to make new friends, perhaps accept but with limited profile visibility.

2 Your Friends List Giphy When you check out your own profile, the selection of friends that Facebook displays as a preview to your entire friends list is not random but actually part of an algorithm that may give you insight into who has recently visited your profile, according to a report by Vice. As this algorithm also brings up friends who you've contacted recently, spotting a name among pals who you haven't talked to recently could be a sign they are Facebook stalking you, with the app placing them there as encouragement for you to reach out.

3 They're Obsessed With Your Old Photos Giphy Look, it's happened to the best of us. You're two years deep in your ex's new girlfriend's profile and then accidentally tag yourself in her Tenerife With The Gals photo album and liked her graduation pics. It can happen easily. When it happens a lot, however, you know something is up. Notifications from someone on old posts and photos is a dead giveaway they're spending WAY too much time on your Facebook.

4 A Third Party App Giphy If you really want to check if somebody is stalking your Facebook page, the Daily Star reports that you could use a third party app. But given recent privacy breaches, this is not always secure. Apps like these claim to give you the lowdown on who has been visiting your profile, how often, and often what they've been hovering over. Yikes.

5 Blast From The Past Giphy If you have a friend request you didn't accept or maybe even someone you blocked, there's a reason you did it. And the average person can take a hint and know when they're not wanted. However when someone reappears with a new profile with the intention of connecting despite previously being rejected, it's a definite warning sign that they're paying too much attention to your Facebook.

6 Next Level Snooping Giphy If somebody wants to take Facebook stalking to the next level and actually log into your account, the scary thing is that it's very possible. Scouring your profile's contact details as well as checking against your other social media presences can make tracking down a login email and resetting your password, well, not entirely difficult. Hackers can also use so-called "scraping tools" to mine for more information. Currently logging off forever.

7 Log Off ASAP Giphy If somebody has tried to log in to your account, you will receive an email saying just that. Another useful feature to keep an eye on if you feel somebody may be stalking you, is Active Sessions, which lets you see a comprehensive list of where and when your account is signed in. It also allows you see what device was used, just so you can be extra sure.