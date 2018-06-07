Love Island is back on our screens, with two scorching installments of the series, setting Twitter ablaze and being the crux of many a water-cooler conversation. There are eleven new contestants on the island, vying for love and the £50,000 prize, or both. Host Caroline Flack has been overseeing the antics, delivering some twists and turns along the way. If you're craving a little more Love Island in your life, then you can duly stalk all of the islanders on social media — it is 2018 after all. So if you want the deets on how to find all the islanders, here are the Love Island contestants' Snapchat and Instagram handles.

Only two episodes in, it seems Love Island's hotting up for a vintage year already. When the show returned to screens on Monday June 4, ITV reported that it pulled in a massive 2.9m viewers, all eager to get the latest on the happenings on the Island. This year's contestants are also especially eclectic, with everyone from an Accident & Emergency doctor through to Instagram influencers and models, in the line-up. It promises to be another sensational season of television, so fully commit to a summer of Love Island by following all the main players on social media.

Adam Collard

Love Island/ITV

Adam Collard is the 22-year old Personal Trainer from Newcastle and a late addition to the villa. He has already made waves on the Island after choosing Kendall Rae-Knight to couple-up with, in one of the season's most nail-biting cliffhangers. You can find him on Twitter @theadamcollard and Instagram @adamcollard. He hasn't shared any content on Twitter pre-Love Island but on Instagram you can she shots of him working out, and lots and lots of pictures of his torso.

Dr. Alex George

Love Island/ITV

Dr. Alex George is a physician at London's University Hospital Lewisham, who got to appear on Love Island due to the nature of his zero hours contract. He recently caused controversy after his attempt to kiss fellow islander Hayley Hughes was dodged during a challenge. You can find Dr. Alex George on Instagram @adlgeorge1. If you want to dig deeper, you'll find pictures of snowboarding holidays, fishing in Wales, and the A&E department in which he works.

Dani Dyer

Love Island/ITV

Dani Dyer is no other than actor Danny Dyer's daughter, and has been the subject of many a meme since entering the villa. Her stint on the Island has been something of an emotional rollercoaster so far, as she's already cried on hearing Jack cheated on her. Dyer is active on Twitter @dan_masdyer and Instagram @danidyerxx. On Twitter she talks about everything from her acting career through to unruly skin woes. On Instagram you'll find lots of outfit shots and car selfies.

Eyal Booker

Love Island/ITV

Eyal Booker is a model, actor, and singer for London, who has reportedly previously dated former Love Island contestant Tina Stinnes during his pre-Island days. You can find Eyal on Instagram @eyalbooker where lots of pictures from his admittedly very glamorous-seeming and globe-trotting life. There's paddle-boarding in Tel Aviv, back-packing in Cape Town, and casually hanging out on the back of yacht in Capri.

Georgia Steel

Love Island/ITV

Self-determining "party animal" Georgia Steel is a performing arts student who also works at a bar is Chelsea. She is also a new addition to the villa, looking for long-term love on the Island, according to The Sun. Steel is on Instagram at @geesteel1, posting pictures of her performance arts training plus an awful lot of holidays.

Hayley Hughes

Love Island/ITV

Hayley Hughes is a model based in Liverpool, who has come under fire for not kissing Dr. Alex during a game on the villa — despite the fact she is, you know, her own person, who is fully entitled to do whatever she wants with her body. Hayley is on Instagram at @hayleyhughes.xx and shares lots of behind-the-scenes photos from her modelling career, plus images from some of the campaigns she has been featured in. She's also reportedly on Twitter at @hayleyhughes13 but her account is private.

Jack Fincham

Love Island/ITV

Jack Fincham is a Sales Manager, who caused Dani Dyer some heartache after revealing he cheated on his previous girlfriends. Fincham is on Instagram at @jack_charlesf, with photos of everything from nights out to dinner with the family. He's also on Twitter at the same handle.

Kendall Rae-Knight

Love Island/ITV

Kendall Rae-Knight, unlike the swathes of models and influencers on the island, works in the shoe shop Clarks, according to the Radio Times. She has found herself at the heart of a love triangle during her stay in the villa, culminating in tears during the last episode. Rae-Knight can be found on Twitter at @_kendallrknight and Instagram at @kendallraeknight, sharing some smiley selfies and generally upbeat posts from her life. She's also on Snapchat at @kendallknightx.

Laura Anderson

Love Island/ITV

Laura Anderson is an air hostess, originally from Scotland but currently living in Dubai. She recently caused controversy after viewers have accused her of lying about her age. She is on Instagram at @lauraanderson1x sharing photos of the high life in Dubai, inspirational quotes, and holiday snaps.

Niall Aslam

Love Island/ITV

Niall Aslam is quickly becoming a fan favourite, not least because he boasts a tattoo based on Hermione-from-Harry-Potter's wand and has struck up a mutually supportive bromance with fellow contestant Dr. Alex George. Aslam has been busy on Instagram at @niallaslam where you will find him partying on the beach and also feeding a tortoise a slice of cucumber. There's his Twitter account too, which uses the same handle.

Rosie Williams

Love Island/ITV

Rosie Williams is a new arrival on the island, who when she gets out hopes to return to her legal career. She also once dated Ex On The Beach contestant Jordan Davies. Williams is on Instagram @rosieawilliams and shares pics of herself floating around an indoor pool and at her graduation ceremony.

Samira Mighty

Love Island/ITV

Samira Mighty is an actress already prolific on the West End, with stints in Dreamgirls and Mamma Mia. It recently came out that she reportedly previously dated Star Trek actor Chris Pine. You'll find Mighty on Instagram at @samiramighty where she posts some stylish selfies and pictures on nights out in London clubs. On Twitter, she's at @MightySamira, too.

Wes Nelson

Love Island/ITV

Wes Nelson is a design engineer and boxing-devotee, who is dedicated to his strict exercise regime, and according to Radio Times claims to have joined the show in search of a "cougar."

Wes Nelson has a big following on Instagram at @wes.nelson thanks to a couple of boxing-training videos he made that went viral. You'll find lots of those kinds of training videos plus pictures of his everyday life, too, while you can find him on Twitter at @weslnelson.

So there you have it. Time to get scrolling.