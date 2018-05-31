These 'Love Island' Celebrity Lookalikes Have Been Pointed Out By Twitter & It's Actually Kind Of Creepy
The Love Island line-up is out and the first episode is just around the corner. But excitement levels for the new series are so high that it still feels like an eternity before we get to see the contestant crackin' on. So how to while away the hours before the new series starts? There are a few ways. You could watch the previous two series on Netflix (props to anyone who can fit in that much telly in less than a week) or, instead, you could join me in a game of Love Island lookalikes. You in? Excellent.
Ever since the full line-up was announced, fans have been matching the soon-to-be islanders with their celebrity doppelgängers and some are very familiar. So familiar, in fact, I could swear I'd seen them in a massive house in Majorca before... That's right, while producers have insisted they aren't trying to find contestants who'll recreate the stand-out moments of previous series, they may have accidentally stumbled across some singles who are the spitting image of contestants from 2016 and 2017. As one clever soul pointed out on Instagram, it would seem that the Love Island producers certainly know their type on paper.
So are you ready? Let's play!
1Laura Anderson and Olivia Attwood
Olivia Attwood provided a good chunk of the drama in last year's series. Who could forget her and then boyfriend Chris' daily shouting matches? So could the Love Island producers be hoping that Laura Anderson, who bears more than just a passing resemblance to the 2017 runner-up, will be just as addictive viewing? Well, she's certainly got the same long blonde locks Olivia, but whether Laura will be recreating her signature hoops and high ponytail look or channelling Olivia's no-nonsense approach remains to be seen.
2Eyal Booker and Kem Cetinay
While Kem Cetinay mostly wore his hair sleek and straight during his time in the villa, his au naturel curly mop looks a lot like Eyal Booker's own bouncy hairdo. Plus the boys' shared brown eyes have got me seeing double. This could get confusing especially as it's been confirmed by ITV that last year's winner Kem Cetinay will be part of the show this year, hosting the official podcast alongside presenter Arielle Free. Let's hope he won't be venturing into the actual villa otherwise I won't know what's going on.
3Kendall Rae-Knight and Kady McDermott
A petite brunette, Kendall Rae-Knight looks set to be this year's "pocket rocket." Last year it was eventual winner Amber Davies and the year before that, it was Kady McDermott. The fiery brunette had many a memorable melt-down, so does Rae-Knight have the potential to set just as many sparks flying? Maybe. She has admitted to being an "open book" when it comes to her emotions, but says she wants to bond with the other girls rather than bicker as she's hoping they'll give her some "dating tips."
4Jack Fincham and Nathan Massey
If Jack Fincham follows in Nathan Massey's footsteps, he could win the whole show. In 2016, the Essex lad triumphed with partner Cara De La Hoyde and the couple now have a baby son, Freddie George. Fincham and Massey certainly share some features — similar hairstyles, similar eye colour, and Kent is quite near Essex right? Don't ask me, geography was never my strong point. Plus, Fincham appears to have the same slapstick sense of humour as Massey, with the stationery salesman (no, I'm not sure either) admitting he's seriously clumsy. "When I walk into a room I always make a statement. Not necessarily on purpose, I’m just so clumsy so I’ll walk in and knock something over. Everyone knows ‘Jack is here!’," he said. Dear, oh dear.
5Dani Dyer and Danny Dyer
Sorry we couldn't resist! Dani Dyer might be the daughter of TV's favourite hard man and pub landlord Danny Dyer — who admittedly hasn't been on Love Island... yet — they actually don't look all that much alike. She seems to take after her mum, Joanne Mas, a lot more. Not that we're going to let that spoil our fun, or stop us hoping that Danny will storm into the Love Island villa to give any of the lads who dare cross his daughter a good talking to. Although judging by her entrance interview Dani isn't interested in getting her dad too involved, she explained how a date once embarrassed her by revealing her dad's identity to the waitress at a restaurant. Here's hoping any potential villa love interests learn from his mistake.
So what do you reckon? Separated at birth or simply nothing in common? Either way, we're sure there'll be more celebrity lookalikes to spot as the show goes on and new housemates are introduced to the villa. Plus, if last year's guest appearance from Stormzy is anything to go by, there may even be a real life celebrity cameo to look forward to. Surely Danny Dyer could find a gap in his EastEnders' filming schedule for his beloved daughter. Surely?