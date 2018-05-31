The Love Island line-up is out and the first episode is just around the corner. But excitement levels for the new series are so high that it still feels like an eternity before we get to see the contestant crackin' on. So how to while away the hours before the new series starts? There are a few ways. You could watch the previous two series on Netflix (props to anyone who can fit in that much telly in less than a week) or, instead, you could join me in a game of Love Island lookalikes. You in? Excellent.

Ever since the full line-up was announced, fans have been matching the soon-to-be islanders with their celebrity doppelgängers and some are very familiar. So familiar, in fact, I could swear I'd seen them in a massive house in Majorca before... That's right, while producers have insisted they aren't trying to find contestants who'll recreate the stand-out moments of previous series, they may have accidentally stumbled across some singles who are the spitting image of contestants from 2016 and 2017. As one clever soul pointed out on Instagram, it would seem that the Love Island producers certainly know their type on paper.

So are you ready? Let's play!

1 Laura Anderson and Olivia Attwood Love Island/ITV; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olivia Attwood provided a good chunk of the drama in last year's series. Who could forget her and then boyfriend Chris' daily shouting matches? So could the Love Island producers be hoping that Laura Anderson, who bears more than just a passing resemblance to the 2017 runner-up, will be just as addictive viewing? Well, she's certainly got the same long blonde locks Olivia, but whether Laura will be recreating her signature hoops and high ponytail look or channelling Olivia's no-nonsense approach remains to be seen.

2 Eyal Booker and Kem Cetinay Love Island/ITV; ITV/REX/Shutterstock While Kem Cetinay mostly wore his hair sleek and straight during his time in the villa, his au naturel curly mop looks a lot like Eyal Booker's own bouncy hairdo. Plus the boys' shared brown eyes have got me seeing double. This could get confusing especially as it's been confirmed by ITV that last year's winner Kem Cetinay will be part of the show this year, hosting the official podcast alongside presenter Arielle Free. Let's hope he won't be venturing into the actual villa otherwise I won't know what's going on.

3 Kendall Rae-Knight and Kady McDermott ITV/Love Island; Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A petite brunette, Kendall Rae-Knight looks set to be this year's "pocket rocket." Last year it was eventual winner Amber Davies and the year before that, it was Kady McDermott. The fiery brunette had many a memorable melt-down, so does Rae-Knight have the potential to set just as many sparks flying? Maybe. She has admitted to being an "open book" when it comes to her emotions, but says she wants to bond with the other girls rather than bicker as she's hoping they'll give her some "dating tips."

4 Jack Fincham and Nathan Massey Love Island/ITV; ITV/REX/Shutterstock If Jack Fincham follows in Nathan Massey's footsteps, he could win the whole show. In 2016, the Essex lad triumphed with partner Cara De La Hoyde and the couple now have a baby son, Freddie George. Fincham and Massey certainly share some features — similar hairstyles, similar eye colour, and Kent is quite near Essex right? Don't ask me, geography was never my strong point. Plus, Fincham appears to have the same slapstick sense of humour as Massey, with the stationery salesman (no, I'm not sure either) admitting he's seriously clumsy. "When I walk into a room I always make a statement. Not necessarily on purpose, I’m just so clumsy so I’ll walk in and knock something over. Everyone knows ‘Jack is here!’," he said. Dear, oh dear.