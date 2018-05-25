It's the news Michelle Keegan fans have all been waiting for. BBC bosses have confirmed when Our Girl Series 3 is returning. Corporal Georgie Lane will be back on the nation's screens on Tuesday June 5 at 9 p.m. This season of the BBC drama has been divided into three blocks, each a sort of mini series unto itself, containing four episodes. This next instalment is the second leg, in which Keegan will reprise the lead role alongside Ben Aldridge as Captain James as the team are sent into Nigeria on a training mission. Read on for everything you need to know about Our Girl: Nigeria Tour, but a disclaimer, there are some spoilers.

The end of the last episode saw her back in Manchester with her mum. Now, Georgie Lane is off overseas again but is still grieving the death of her fiancé Elvis Harte (played by Luke Pasqualino), who was killed by an explosion in Kabul in the first instalment of series three. The BBC has revealed that Part two is set in a Boko Haram-controlled Nigeria, where the team are on a mission to help teach local forces how to combat terror and train up local medics. As usual, Lane throws herself into the project while also overseeing a local women’s health initiative.

Sadly though, tragedy soon finds 2 Section when they encounter a local crime boss while working hard to try and equip the Nigerian Army. Lane and her colleagues are horrified when they discover a group of school girls have been abducted by a seemingly ruthless band of mercenaries in the village. Of course, 2 Section waste no time in trying to help the local families find their missing children, but they may end up having to pay the ultimate price for their good deed when Lane accidentally places herself and the others in grave danger by going off grid.

Commenting on what's in store for viewers, Our Girl creator Tony Grounds told Radio Times: "When they arrive in this village, some schoolgirls have been taken. So they go there and are embroiled in a situation that tries to free the schoolgirls." With drug lords and dangerous jungle scenes aplenty, it's a terrifying parallel to the widely reported real-life actions of the terrorist organisation that abducted more than 200 Nigerian schoolgirls back in 2014.

BBC on YouTube

Fans will be excited to welcome back characters Captain James, played by Aldridge, Private Maisie Richards (Shalom Brune-Franklin) and Private Rab Kalil (Harki Bhambra).For those wondering about Maisie and Rab's love story, Grounds promised the Radio Times that the romance will definitely blossom. On a sadder note, he also revealed that Captain James is becoming battle-weary. "He certainly continues for the next two tours but Captain James will be doing a lot of self-reflection and therapy after the final tour, and then… is he somebody who would want to take a desk job in Whitehall? Because he’s had a career in the army. Or is he someone who would like a fresh start? He doesn’t know yet." Gripping stuff indeed.

Also look out for Bones, the new character replacing Elvis, who is in charge of a unit that is sent in to rescue 2 Section. It's not yet been confirmed who is playing him just yet, but the BBC is expected to make an announcement any minute now.

The second and third blocks of Our Girl Series 3 will run back-to-back, meaning there will be eight episodes with no break. I may or may not have absolutely zero social life for the next few Tuesdays... but with a military drama this good, who can blame me? Our Girl: Nigeria Tour is coming soon, and the countdown is on.