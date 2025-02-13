In theory, a five-minute workout is a no-brainer to fit into your day. In reality, it’s a whole other story: Though you had those virtuous plans, you got stuck going through your inbox, scrolling TikTok, or marathon-watching The Sopranos for the third time. It’s easy for healthy plans to be the first to fall by the wayside in lieu of other tasks and temptations.

The thing is, mini wellness breaks can have a major and positive impact on your day, both from a physical and mental standpoint. Whether you step away from your desk to move your body, take a few deep breaths, or get outside, you’re doing yourself a favor — and you’re more primed to return to your task at hand feeling refreshed and energized.

Take it from fitness instructors who basically live and breathe wellness. Below, Bustle spoke with 10 exercise pros to get their tips on prioritizing movement and mindfulness amid a busy schedule. Keep reading for little ways to level up your wellness routine, courtesy of the experts.

Take An Exercise Snack

“I hung a pull-up bar over my bathroom door, and each time I use the restroom I either do three to five pull-ups or leg raises. Even without incorporating pull-ups into my workout, they’ve gotten so much better from this movement ‘snack.’ Getting my blood flowing for a few seconds while working from home is a nice way to re-energize without breaking a sweat.” — Jess Hiestand, NASM-CPT and manager of training and experience at Rumble Boxing

“I keep a set of light weights in my bathroom, so getting my arms in becomes as automatic as applying SPF or brushing my teeth. The key to staying consistent is setting yourself up for success by removing as much friction as possible. When your tools are readily accessible, you don’t have to rely on willpower — it’s already part of your routine.” — Hilary Hoffman, founder of Soto Method

“Pressing play on your favorite song and moving to the beat of the music is an instant serotonin boost and gets your heart rate up in a very short period of time. You don’t need any equipment to dance and you can literally do it anywhere.” — Sydney Miller, fitness trainer and founder of HOUSEWORK

“Set timers throughout your day to remind yourself to get up. I set one for an hour and power through work, and when it goes off, I get up and move around.” — Raven Ross, trainer and founder of Pilates Body by Raven

Turn Your Step Count Into Social Hour

“I love going on a post-meal walk with my daughters. It’s a great way to help with digestion, but also a beautiful way to reconnect with my kids through movement.” — Kirsten Ferguson, Peloton instructor

“If I take any of my calls or edit on my phone while I walk, that is ideal for me — it keeps me less anxious, too.” — KA

“In the evening, if I want to add some more steps, I’ll call my favorite person and yap while I walk.” — RR

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Stocksy

Every Minute Is An Opportunity

“If a conference call ends early, use that time wisely. My calls are usually scheduled in 30-minute increments, so anytime it ends at 11:22 instead of 11:30 I’ll stand up and move.” — Katie Austin, fitness trainer and founder of the Katie Austin App

“The key is to pair movement with moments that are already part of your day — before your morning shower, after your last Zoom call, or while waiting for water to boil for dinner.” — HH

“Take an extra loop around the block. In the morning, I grab my coffee and walk a little extra before I head back home. It all adds up.” — RR

Zone Out

“My moment of Zen if I’m working from home is making my lunch or snack. Cooking is meditation to me, so if I can take a beat to make something nutritious and simple, I love to.” — KA

“If you’re like me and hit a wall in the early afternoon, take a 15-minute brain break to do something completely off topic. You’ll come back to it feeling much better.” — RR

Make Fitness A Non-Negotiable

“I think of workouts like taking a shower or brushing my teeth. It’s part of my every day to stay healthy and focused. When you reframe movement as one of your daily tasks, it doesn’t become something that’s ‘another thing you have to do’ that day — it is something you do every day.” — Amanda Kloots, fitness trainer and founder of Proper

“My training sessions are pre-scheduled into my week, usually in the mornings. This helps me avoid the risk of work taking over.” — Emily Schoefield, fitness trainer at Ultimate Performance in Los Angeles

“It’s so easy to get caught up in work at your desk for hours or even just sitting on the phone, so on days when I know I’ll be really busy I’ll add walk reminders in my calendar.” — JH

Center Yourself

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Stocksy

“Every day involves some sort of breathing exercise or meditation. It’s a tangible and practical goal that gives me an opportunity to feel centered and grounded.” — Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts, Peloton instructor

“I always love to start or end my day with a five or 10-minute meditation. This allows me to get centered and prepare myself for the day or unwind from a busy schedule where I’m pulled in a million directions.” — KF

“I pause for deep breathing or light stretches. Just a minute of mindfulness can ground me and reset my focus.” — Carrie Minter Ebers, founder of Carrie’s Pilates Plus