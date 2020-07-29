Founded in 1946, mental health charity Mind aims to advise, support, and empower anyone experiencing mental health issues. Singer-songwriter Anne-Marie was announced as Mind’s newest Ambassador earlier this year, and during an interview with the charity, the "2002" singer opened up about her own experiences with mental health as a teenager, and discussed the organisation's peer support service.

In a conversation with charity volunteer Aashni over video chat, Anne-Marie explained how she was diagnosed with anxiety at a young age.

“[my mental health] got so bad when I was in my late teens that I almost have memory loss from those years because my anxiety was so high. I have a whole patch of my life that I don’t remember."

The Brit Award-nominee further divulged what inspired her to discuss her experiences publicly, revealing how seeing others talk about mental health online had helped her in the past.

"That’s what makes me want to keep fighting for everything online, because I never would have actually come to grips with my mental health if it wasn’t for seeing people talking about it. I try and speak about it every day, whether it’s in a song or to my friend or anywhere. I try and speak about my mental health every day," Anne-Marie commented.

Offering advice to anyone struggling with mental health issues, the singer encouraged people to talk openly about it, recalling how she couldn't believe "how much it helps as soon as you open your mouth."

The interview, which can be viewed in full on Anne-Marie's Instagram profile, was recorded to shed light on the services offered by Mind during the pandemic, including the charity's online peer support network Elefriends — a digital community in which users can enjoy a safe space to listen, share, and be heard.

"It’s definitely been challenging, because you are forced to be on your own," Anne-Marie explained, commenting on her own experience of lockdown. "It’s something that I haven’t done in so long. I’ve never liked being on my own. I’ve always loved being around people. So I found the lockdown really hard and, now it’s starting to go back to normal, now I feel the pressure and anxiety coming in about going back to normality and actually being around people again," she added.

The "To Be Young" singer was announced as a Mind Ambassador earlier this year, a role which she feels "very lucky" to have acquired. "I have been on a massive journey with my own mental health in the past two to three years. So just to be part of something that helps other people for that is just so special to me," Anne-Marie concluded, reflecting on her position.

If you or someone you love have been affected by any of the issues mentioned in this piece, contact Mind by phone on 0300 123 3393, email on info@mind.org.uk, or text on 86463.