Everything To Know About Apple's New Virtual Workout Service

Fitness+ will be just $9.99 a month.
During Apple’s annual September keynote, showcasing the products the tech giant is rolling out for the year ahead, one new launch had streaming-workout fans reeling: Fitness+, a virtual fitness service built around Apple Watch.
Fitness+ will offer 10 different kinds of workouts at launch: yoga, cycling, dance, treadmill walking and running, strength training, core, HIIT, rowing, and mindful cool downs. The service will recommend new videos you might like based on past workouts you've done.