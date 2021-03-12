As women around the world continue to process the tragic story of Sarah Everard, an important conversation about male violence and harassment has begun to take place online.

In the days since Sarah’s disappearance, women have taken to social media to share their own experiences of harassment and gender-based violence and plan vigils across the country to #ReclaimTheNight. Here’s how you can support the vigils safely.

One of the most important takeaways from these conversations, however, has been that the emphasis should not be placed on what women can do. Women should not have to change their behaviour to ensure their safety. Instead, it is men who should be questioning their actions and starting conversations with one another about what they can do to help.

This is a message we can all get behind, and one we will continue to advocate for fiercely. Sadly, however, as recent findings from the UN has shown, almost all women in the UK (97%) have experienced sexual harassment of some kind. And for trans women and women from other marginalised backgrounds, we know the statistics can be even more shocking. This problem is deeply entrenched in our society and, right now, we don’t have a roadmap that will solve it fast enough.

With this in mind, what follows is a list of tips and resources that offer advice on personal safety. While we are all dreaming of a future where these tools are no longer necessary, hopefully they can offer support until we reach that goal.

Apps & Technology That Can Help There are a few apps and appliances available that may help you in dangerous situations. These include – Hollie Guard, which activates with a shake or tap and immediately notifies your emergency contacts, giving them your location and also sends audio and video directly to your phone. – Parachute, which you tap to activate. The app will then stream a live feed of video and audio to your emergency contacts and provide a location to your emergency contacts. It will save this data directly to the cloud rather than on your phone. That way, if your phone is stolen, lost, or damaged, the evidence can be accessed. – iPhone users can set up an Emergency SOS feature through their settings. Once activated, you can make an emergency call by rapidly pressing either the volume or lock buttons five times. – WhatsApp also allows users to share their live location with a group or an individual, which updates a map as you move, per Business Insider.

Organisations For Personal Safety Workshops & Resources

The Suzy Lamplugh Trust Established in 1986 following the disappearance of their 25-year-old daughter, the Suzy Lamplugh Trust was founded by her parents Paul and Diana to “offer personal safety training and advice to others, to help people be and feel safe.” As the Trust tells Bustle, they “work with victims to lobby for systemic change in policy and legislation to reduce violence and aggression in society and ensure victims are better supported in seeking justice.” This includes advice for victims through the National Stalking Helpline (0808 802 0300), as well as perpetrator intervention programmes.

Freedom Personal Safety Founded by personal safety experts, Freedom Personal Safety provides support and advice to the NHS and other organisations to “give women the skills, knowledge and confidence to keep themselves safe.” This includes courses, events, and workshops, as well as links to other charities and groups.

The Mix As the UK’s leading support service for those under 25, The Mix has a variety of tools and services to help with potentially harmful situations, including personal safety. They also have a tool that provides information about services in your local area through a database consisting of over 16,000 organisations.

Solace Solace is an organisation dedicated to tackling all forms of male violence against women and girls. The organisation has an extensive resource library as well as advice, support, training, and therapy services. As Solace says, “We need a zero-tolerance to violence against women and it will take all of us to commit to a lasting change and invest in the resources for education to change attitudes and a criminal justice system that protects women.”

Five Rings Training x Personal Safety London During the month of March for International Women’s Month, Five Rings Training in association with Personal Safety London are offering a free personal safety eBook for women’s safety. It is available to download here.

Take Part In The UN Women UK’s Safe Spaces Now Initiative Throughout 2021, UN Women UK has been conducting research to establish how pervasive the issue violence and harassment is for women and show the government that systems they currently have in place are not working. They have also written an open letter that demands change by establishing safe places and workshops through their Safe Spaces Now initiative. You can take part in their research here, sign their open letter here, and donate to the Safe Spaces Now initiative here.

Contributions from Sophie McEvoy.