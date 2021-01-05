Health

Why Being Constantly Online Stresses You Out, According To A New Study

It’s not just the number of notifications.

Ziga Plahutar/E+/Getty Images
By JR Thorpe

Alex Potemkin/E+/Getty Images

Prone to checking your phone constantly, diving for your laptop at the ding of an email, or refreshing Insta over and over just in case you get a notification? The habit's called "online vigilance"— and a new study says it’s bad for your brain.

Grace Cary/Moment/Getty Images

The study, published in Human Communication Research, looked at over 1,800 people across three studies. It found a big link between how much the subjects monitored their online lives and how stressed they were.

