Wanna Go Around Back? Try These Toys & Training Kits

Sex toys aren’t just for the front door. Come around to the back, where there’s a whole range of entertainment waiting for you: butt plugs, vibrating wands, prostate massagers, and beyond. Unlike toys designed specifically for vaginas and penises, anal sex toys can be enjoyed by anyone, and they deliver an added punch for people with prostates.

If you’re interested in anal play, it’s especially important to work up to full penetration in stages. A training kit (like the one recommended below) is a smart way to ease yourself into things. And just FYI, if you plan to insert anything, make sure it has T-shaped arms so nothing gets lost.

And on that note, a very important reminder: When it comes to your butt, never skip lube. While you don’t necessarily need it for vaginal penetration, your tush doesn’t self-lubricate. You’ll want to use a product to help avoid tears and make the experience more comfortable. If you’re using toys solo, any kind of lube is fine, but if condoms are involved, make sure it’s water-based since oil-based lube degrades latex.

Bustle asked a group of experts — including a pro sex toy reviewer, a founder of a sex toy boutique, a sex educator, and a sexologist — for their best anal sex toy recommendations. Here’s what they had to say.

Ready, Set, Go

There are certain lessons you don’t get in schools (sigh). Luckily, you can homeschool yourself in hands-on Sex Ed with this anal training kit. This particular set includes butt plugs in three different sizes, a charger, an enema, lube with an applicator, and even a product manual that walks you through using and cleaning your toys.

“b-Vibe is the expert in all things anal and it shows,” says Taylor Nolan, PhD, sexologist and Bachelor cast member. Gabrielle Kassel, a queer sex educator and journalist, concurs. “The brand is as well-known for butt plugs as Brooklinen is for sheets,” she says. In other words: trusted, modern, simple, and sleek.

Best For Beginners

This torpedo-shaped butt plug comes in five sizes, so there’s a comfortable fit for everyone. And though it vibrates in six patterns on four intensity levels, you can also use it without movement. “People who are brand new to anal play can enjoy the toy without turning on its motor, while those looking to graduate can power this puppy up,” says Kassel.

Thanks to its flexible neck, you can use it in all sorts of positions — even while going about daily life, if you’d like to wear it for an extended amount of time.

For Prostate Play

Make room in your top drawer for this firm, bulbous plaything, especially if you’re venturing into butt play for the first time. “I will always carry a torch for the Aneros Helix Syn,” says Zoë Ligon, founder of sex toy shop Spectrum Boutique. “It is the prostate massage toy, and I love how the size, shape, and rigidity make it approachable for those new to anal play.”

Sources:

Taylor Nolan, PhD, sexologist and Bachelor cast member

Gabrielle Kassel, queer sex educator and journalist

Zoë Ligon, founder of sex toy shop Spectrum Boutique