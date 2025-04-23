When you first heard about sex toys, you probably learned about products designed for clitoral stimulation before anything else. Remember Charlotte York’s beloved Rabbit? Or the classic Magic Wand? Their popularity makes sense, being that 70% of people with vaginas can reach orgasm by stimulating their clitoris.

No two bodies are exactly alike, so the ideal vibrator looks a little different for everyone. But these eight sex toys below offer broad appeal. Each was nominated by sex educators and other intimacy experts, including two former Bachelor franchise cast members turned sexologists. Here’s just a taste of their recs...

If you want something that packs power, the iconic Le Wand could be the one for you — just clear out some space in your nightstand first.

Love variety? You’ll never be bored with FemmeFun’s Ultra Bullet, which lets you play with 20 different patterns and intensity settings.

If convenience is a big selling point for you, the 4-inch We-Vibe Touch X can easily be stashed in your purse or a roomy pocket.

Regardless of your needs and preferences, rest assured the list below has you covered when it comes to clitoral stimulation. Read on, and prepare your shopping carts for gifts that keep on giving.

A Lazy Girl’s Dream

The Sona 2 Cruise is ideal for direct clitoral stimulation. “Whether solo or with a partner, this stimulator delivers extreme pleasure with 12 intensity settings for maximum control,” says Moe Ari Brown, LMFT, love and connection expert at Hinge.

The best part? It has built-in cruise control. It knows when you’re close (it senses when you press it harder against your body) and kicks the energy back up by 20% if it starts to falter. The beloved toy has an impressive 4.5-star rating from nearly 3,500 reviews on Lelo’s site.

Small But Mighty

This toy was designed with a variety of preferences in mind. “It’s perfectly shaped for both pinpointed pleasure (for the head of the clitoris) as well as diffused vibes to stimulate the internal clitoral bulbs and shaft via the lips,” says sexologist Jess O’Reilly, Ph.D., M.Sc.

Consider this a must-have item if you’re on the go. “It’s small but powerful, can fit perfectly in a purse, and looks discreet,” says Taylor Nolan, Ph.D., sexologist and Bachelor cast member. It’s rechargeable, quiet, and has a travel lock, so you don’t have to worry about it accidentally buzzing in your bag or drawer.

Budget-Friendly Euphoria

Choose from 10 different vibration settings to guarantee a “blissful session with your partner or self,” says Mike Johnson, certified sexologist and Bachelorette cast member. PlusOne’s Soft Touch Wand is cordless, waterproof, budget-friendly, and easy to clean.

“The Beyoncé Of Sex Toys”

“This is the Beyoncé of sex toys — sleek, multi-talented, and always delivering,” says certified sex educator Irma Garcia. The ultra-soft device can suck, buzz, or do both at the same time — all hands-free. “And that magnetic charging base doubling as a mood light? She’s setting the scene and serving orgasms.”

Zoë Ligon, founder of sex-toy shop Spectrum Boutique, adds that it’s your best bet if you’re looking for serious strength. “It has the most intense suction that provides deep stimulation without being uncomfortable or overwhelming,” she says.

A Bendable Bullet

“What really sets [this] apart from other bullet vibrators that have just one or two vibration settings is that this one has an impressive lineup of 20 patterns and intensities,” says Gabrielle Kassel, queer sex educator and journalist. She likes its silky-smooth, body-safe silicone and flexible head, which lets you hit exactly the right spot.

As a bonus if you’re in the mood to spice up a bath or shower: It’s waterproof.

For A Romantic Getaway

“It’s super bendy, soft, and has rumbly vibrations,” says Ligon, which makes it an excellent choice for solo play. But it’s also ideal for couples: “The slim, tapered shape makes it fit between bodies effortlessly.”

It also packs a punch — five levels, seven patterns, and less than $30. Plus, its small size, discreet shape, and quiet volume make it a great toy to bring on vacation.

A Tried & True

This luxe vibrator boasts 20 patterns and 10 levels of intensity. “The power, build quality, and versatility make it a solid choice if you’re looking for something durable and effective for both solo and partner play,” says Garcia. “Whether you’re using it for clitoral stimulation, a full-body massage, or bringing it into partner play, it adapts well to different uses.

Unlike some wands, this one is cordless (as opposed to plug-in only), but you won’t need to refuel often — it runs for nearly three-and-a-half hours.

Pinpointed Pleasure

Don’t underestimate the size of this vibrator. “It looks small and simple, but it packs a lot of power in its little body,” says Miss Ruby, a sex-toy reviewer. “It has a narrow, tapered tip to give pinpoint stimulation, and it’s small enough to fit in a pocket.” Sold.

Sources:

Moe Ari Brown, LMFT, love and connection expert at Hinge

Jess O’Reilly, Ph.D., M.Sc., sexologist

Taylor Nolan, Ph.D., sexologist and Bachelor cast member

Mike Johnson, certified sexologist and Bachelorette cast member

Irma Garcia, certified sex educator

Zoë Ligon, founder of sex-toy shop Spectrum Boutique

Gabrielle Kassel, queer sex educator and journalist

Miss Ruby, sex-toy reviewer