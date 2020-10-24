If you are one of 10% of people who have dry mouth, a common condition that's officially known as "xerostomia," brushing your teeth may exacerbate your symptoms and cause further irritation if you aren't using the right toothpaste. That's why, according to dentist Dr. Lewis Chen, DDS, FICOI, FIADFE, of Advanced Dental Group of Hoboken, the best dry mouth toothpastes contain ingredients that help cultivate a healthy level of saliva and are notably absent of ingredients known to exacerbate dryness. Plus, he adds, people with dry mouth should also avoid toothpaste with sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), as that's another ingredient that can further increase dryness.

"Key ingredients to help someone tackling dry mouth would be sorbitol, xylitol, and fluoride," explained Dr. Chen, who is also the co-founder of Beam Street. "Sorbitol and xylitol are carbohydrates that bacteria cannot process to harm teeth and because of this, these compounds help stimulate saliva to create a moist oral environment. Fluoride is another key ingredient that helps manage the subsequent outcomes for those experiencing xerostomia by reducing the rate of demineralization and increasing remineralization of the tooth."

Dr. Chen points out that there are some ingredients to watch out for, as well. Specifically, SLS and alcohol can be irritating if you already have dry mouth and may even further increase oral dryness.

Now that you know what ingredients to look for and which to skip, take a look at the best dry mouth toothpastes below, all of which are highly rated by Amazon reviewers with xerostomia.

1. The Overall Best Dry Mouth Toothpaste

Formulated with dry mouth sufferers in mind, this Biotene fluoride toothpaste contains the right mix of ingredients to help moisturize and soothe a dry mouth while you brush, in addition to fighting cavities and freshening breath with its bright mint flavor. Its formula boasts sorbitol and fluoride, ingredients Dr. Chen and other dentists believe are beneficial for dry mouth while avoiding SLS, alcohol, and sugar. Plus, with more than 1,700 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star average rating, it's clear that Amazon reviewers love this option.

Helpful review: “Excellent toothpaste recommended by my dentist. I have dry mouth issues and this works very well.”

2. The Best Fluoride-Free Dry Mouth Toothpaste

If you want a fluoride-free formula, NOW Solutions Xyliwhite gel toothpaste is a fantastic option. It boasts It boasts 25% xylitol, which will help ease symptoms of dry mouth. Plus, it's free of other things (like SLS and alcohol), that can cause further dryness, as well as parabens and phthalates. Instead, it relies on tea tree leaf oil, peppermint oil, and spearmint oil among other ingredients to provide a fresh, clean feeling and mild mint flavor that users described as "refreshing" and "gentle."

Note: NOW Solutions also offers a very similar version with cinnamon or coconut oil.

Helpful review: "This is the best toothpaste! It smells and tastes good. It doesn't leave a sharp minty after taste in your mouth. It is also not drying like a lot of toothe pastes are. I really like that it doesn't contain sodium laurel sulfate (SLS)."

Also Nice: An Alcohol-Free Mouthwash For Dry Mouth

If you want to add a non-irritating mouthwash to your dental care regime, this mint-flavored ACT Total Care dry soothing mouthwash is a great choice that's backed by more than 860 five-star reviews from Amazon users. It's 100% alcohol-free so it won't burn or irritate sensitive areas of the mouth. Plus, it's SLS-free and includes beneficial ingredients like sorbitol and xylitol to aid in dry mouth relief, in addition to cavity-fighting sodium fluoride for good overall dental health.

Helpful review: “I am always plagued with a very dry mouth. I can supplement that problem in the daytime, but at night, it is almost impossible. I wake up during the night with such a dry mouth that sometimes I find it stuck together! So, I tried this mouthwash, and I use it as directed twice a day. It gets me through the night without having to wake up and find water for my dry mouth.”

Also Consider: These Saliva-Stimulating Tablets That Melt In Your Mouth

Another solution for dry mouth that's also very highly rated on Amazon (with a 4.6-star rating after 2,400 reviews) are these xylitol-infused OraCoat XyliMelts, which several fans mentioned are very effective at keeping their mouth moisturized throughout the night (though they are safe for daytime as well).

To use, stick one or two of the oral tablets on a comfortable spot along your upper or lower gum line and then let them gradually dissolve on their own. A few users reported that the application will likely take some trial and error, but point out that you will know it's locked in place because it shouldn't budge. "If it comes loose, you either didn't have a good spot or it isn't wet enough to adhere," writes one. You'll get about four to eight hours of coverage from one dose, and you can choose from three flavors — mild mint (pictured), slightly sweet, or sweet cinnamon.

Helpful review: "These are better than the rest on the market in my opinion. The others are 'huge' in comparison to these. The taste is mild and enough for me. I used get dry mouth from my CPAP machine while I’m sleeping, not anymore."

Dr. Lewis Chen, DDS, FICOI, FIADFE, of Advanced Dental Group of Hoboken