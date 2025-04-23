The Best Dual-Stimulation Sex Toys For Double The Fun

Why stick to one kind of pleasure when you can have two? ICYDK, people with clitorises and G-spots can orgasm when both areas get a little love at the same time — a phenomenon referred to as a “blended orgasm.” That’s where dual-stimulation sex toys come into play. One half vibrates or air-pulses, while the other penetrates (and typically buzzes, too).

You might be familiar with the classic Rabbit, a vibrating dildo with fast-moving bunny ears poised against the clitoris. Today’s new toys take that same framework and modernize it by way of air-suction features, adjustable parts, and way more vibration patterns. Unique shapes are also in the mix, including a snail — yes, really.

A word of warning: “Dual stimulation toys are really tricky, because everyone’s body is different,” says Stella Harris, certified intimacy educator, coach, and author of Tongue Tied: Untangling Communication in Sex, Kink, and Relationships. “If the distance between the G-spot and clitoris isn’t exactly what the manufacturer had in mind, the toy can be next to useless.” So don’t get discouraged if something isn’t a perfect fit for your body.

Want a helping hand to reach your peak? Below, sexperts recommend four toys that can double your bedroom bliss.

Slow & Steady Wins The Race

The “shell” will uncoil to stimulate the clitoris while the bulb at the end offers penetration. “This shape is designed to stay in constant contact with your clit as it’s moved in and out,” says Zoë Ligon, founder of sex-toy shop Spectrum Boutique. Both halves vibrate independently, so you can customize the exact nature of your stimulation.

Suction Seduction

If colorway is important to you when choosing a sex toy, you’ll be happy to know this one comes in black, burgundy, lilac, blue, and teal. That said, the Womanizer Duo 2 delivers on far more than just aesthetic appeal.

“This is like a very upgraded Rabbit, which creates a very unique sensation as it offers two layers of blended stimulation,” says Jess O’Reilly, Ph.D., M.Sc., and sexologist. There’s internal vibrations for your G-spot and air-pulse technology for your clitoris. The result? Intense, buildable fun.

Double Duty

We-Vibe’s Nova 2 is adjustable, so you can make the distance between the two arms fit your own anatomy. Though the customizable toy has a bit of a learning curve, along with a bendy, dramatically curved external piece, sex-toy reviewer Miss Ruby thinks it’s worth the extra time to get it right.

Blended Bliss

Available in hot pink, rose, and blue, the Womanizer Blend offers air-pressure clitoral massage and internal vibrations. “The curve fits so perfectly for G-spot stimulation,” says Taylor Nolan, Ph.D., sexologist and Bachelor cast member. “You can control the dual stimulation separately, giving you flexibility.” That means the pleasure is entirely on your terms.

