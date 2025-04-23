These G-Spot Toys Quite Literally Hit The Spot

Ah, the G-spot. A mystery, a marvel. Some swear that it’s the key to sexual nirvana. Others, including many researchers, say it doesn’t exist — or if it does, its exact size and location aren’t clear. Which is strange, because across 31 studies, 62.9% of women say they’re acquainted with theirs.

With all due respect to the scientific community, who cares about the absolute truth when you could be having magnificent orgasms? If G-spot stimulation makes you feel good, incredible. And if that alone doesn’t get you off, you have plenty of company. One 2015 study found that just 18% of women report climaxing solely from penetration.

Regardless of whether the G gets you to the big O, you might enjoy giving it a little extra attention. That’s why there’s a huge market of sex toys designed to, well, hit the spot. While there are a range of styles — vibrating, double-sided, strap-on, and more — most of these products have one thing in common: They’re angled, curved, or bendy enough to hit the upper front wall of your vagina.

Bustle polled a panel of sexperts (educators, therapists, pro sex toy reviewers, and more) to find out which G-spot tools are truly worth adding to your shopping cart.

A Vibe Like No Other

What can’t this toy do? For starters, this vibrator is ultra-customizable: Choose between using one motor or two, and bend the shaft to your liking. Instead of thrusting it in and out, it’s meant to be used with a twisting motion so it never loses contact with your G-spot. It’s also waterproof.

“The Rave’s asymmetrical design and pleasure edges make G-spot stimulation more varied, rich, and intense,” says Jess O’Reilly, PhD, MSc., sexologist. “You can squeeze it between your legs or use it in a rocking motion to build to a more full-bodied sensation.”

While you can adjust the experience by pressing the buttons on the handle, you — or a partner — can also take control using an app.

Best For Queer Couples

This strap-on toy creates pleasure in two ways. While the receiver gets intense G-spot stimulation from the smooth, bendable, six-inch shaft, the wearer can enjoy grinding against the sculpted, vibrating base. It has 10 buzzy settings and comes in three sizes.

This is certified sex educator Irma Garcia’s favorite dildo to use with her partner. “I definitely recommend it if you’re into smooth vibes and want something that hits all the right spots,” she says.

Steel Yourself

Two sexperts sung the praises of this double-ended wand. “It has two ball-shaped ends in different sizes so you can pick how ambitious you’re feeling,” says sex toy reviewer Miss Ruby. “This thing effortlessly finds the G-spot and presses against it hard.”

Don’t sleep on the importance of the stainless steel. “The smooth metal makes it comfortable for penetration and easy to clean, and it can also be warmed up or cooled down for temperature play,” says Stella Harris, certified intimacy educator, coach, and author of Tongue Tied: Untangling Communication in Sex, Kink, and Relationships.

Best For Beginners

This G-spot toy is ultra-simple, rotates through 10 vibration settings, and clocks in at just under $35 — proof that you don’t necessarily need all the fancy bells and whistles to have a good time. If you’re just starting your collection, this one’s a no-brainer.

“It’s sleek and gets right to the spot,” says Taylor Nolan, PhD, sexologist and former Bachelor cast member. What more could you ask for?

Simple Perfection

One side vibrates on three settings, while the other is ideal for penetration and pressure. “It’s a solid, no-fuss option that lets you explore without overcomplicating things,” Garcia says. “The variety in sensation makes it more than just a basic bullet vibe.” Plus, it’s waterproof and has a travel lock.

When compared to similar toys, this price tag is on the friendlier side. Beyond vaginal and G-spot use, it’s also fun for anal and P-spot play.

Hands-Free Dual Stimulation

This hands-free vibrator has a lot going on: The insertable piece is designed to massage your G-spot, while the top portion has 10 levels of suction intensity that mimic the feel of oral sex. You can use one at a time, or fire up both.

“The silicone is soft, it’s easy to clean, charges quickly, and maintains its battery life well,” says Mike Johnson, certified sexologist and Bachelorette cast member.

Bright & Budget-Friendly

For under $35, this banana lookalike packs a lot of punch. “It’s coated with buttery silicone, has stimulating ridges that run up and down its shaft, and has a unique ergonomic curve designed with G-spot stimulation in mind,” says Gabrielle Kassel, queer sex educator and journalist.

One nice touch? The loop handle doesn’t buzz, which keeps your hand from going numb during long sessions. It’s also waterproof and has 12 vibration patterns.

XL & Excellent

At 9.25” long, 1.6” wide on the thinner end, and 2.1” wide on the thicker end, this double-sided wand is no joke. “This is only going to be amazing if you like girthy toys,” says Zoë Ligon, founder of sex toy shop Spectrum Boutique.

If that’s you, step right up. It’s nice and hefty, each end has seven modes that can be controlled separately, and there’s a travel lock so you can avoid awkward incidents at the airport. “The shape and vibrations are really incredible,” she says.

Sources:

Jess O’Reilly, PhD, MSc., sexologist

Irma Garcia, certified sex educator

Miss Ruby, sex toy reviewer

Stella Harris, certified intimacy educator, coach, and author of Tongue Tied: Untangling Communication in Sex, Kink, and Relationships

Taylor Nolan, PhD, sexologist and Bachelor cast member

Mike Johnson, certified sexologist and Bachelorette cast member

Gabrielle Kassel, queer sex educator and journalist

Zoë Ligon, founder of sex toy shop Spectrum Boutique