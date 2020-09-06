When you're shopping for hemp oil, there's a lot of consider — things like taste, texture, and concentration are all important factors. But there's also an easy way to narrow down your selection: look at the source of the seeds. Generally speaking, the best hemp oil on Amazon comes from seeds grown in Canada. This is because Canadian regulations are typically more stringent, resulting in higher-quality, better-tasting hempseeds. Not only that, but Canadian hemp is 100% non-GMO, too. If you go with an option that's not made from Canadian-grown seeds, you may want to check that it's organic to ensure it's still high-quality.

But first, what is hemp oil?

Before getting into the benefits of hemp oil, it's helpful to define some terms more clearly. The term "hemp oil" can be confusing because it's often used interchangeably to describe hempseed oil and hemp extract. Hempseed oil (the product we're talking about in this article) is derived exclusively from the seeds of the cannabis plant. It doesn't contain any stalks, stems, or flowers, nor does it have THC or any other psychoactive ingredients.

The benefits of hempseed oil

Commonly used as a topical treatment for skin and hair, as well as an ingredient in smoothies and salad dressings or even as a cooking oil, hempseed oil is chock-full of potential health benefits. This is largely due to hempseed's nutrient-rich profile, which includes minerals, antioxidants, and a balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

Possible health benefits of hempseed oil include things like lowered blood pressure and the improvement of inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema. Of course, if you're looking to start taking hempseed oil orally, be sure to you talk to your doctor first (especially if you're pregnant or breastfeeding).

Now that you know the basics, take a look at the best hemp oils on Amazon below.

1 The Overall Best Nutiva Organic Unrefined Hemp Seed Oil, 24 fl. oz. Amazon $18 See On Amazon This Canada-grown Nutiva hempseed oil is an excellent all-around choice with a high-quality taste and texture. The USDA-certified organic, unrefined oil is food-grade so you can add it to smoothies or drizzle it on meats and vegetables. It is cold-pressed with a nutrient-rich formula that's compatible with vegan, gluten-free, paleo, raw, and ketogenic diets. It has the mildly nutty flavor hempseed oil is known for — a taste that some Amazon reviewers loved, while others reported that it needs to be balanced out with other ingredients. "I find this brand of hemp oil to be a wonderfully rich product with a marvelous, yet delicate taste that is perhaps just a tad 'nutty.' [...]" wrote one Amazon reviewer. "The flavor is very mild and makes an absolutely terrific salad dressing when mixed with a super-light olive oil, vinegar and whatever else (spices) you might choose to add."

2 The Convenient Jug Verdana Organic Canadian Hemp Seed Oil, 32 fl. oz. Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you already know you love hempseed oil and plan to be using it for awhile, this large container of Canada-grown Verdana Organic hempseed oil is a fantastic option. It comes in a 32-ounce jug that's easy to pour into smaller bottles or jars. This hempseed oil is cold-pressed, unrefined, and USDA-certified organic. Like the previous option, this one is food-grade with a mild, fresh taste, according to reviewers. It's also vegan, gluten-free, paleo, and keto as well. "Very high quality hemp seed oil," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "Extremely low smell and very mild taste. Doesn't get sticky when used as massage oil."