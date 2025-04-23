From Basic To Luxurious, Here Are The Best Lubes You Can Buy

If your medicine cabinet is stocked with skin care, you already know that a few dabs of product can be life-changing. Now, it’s time to bring that same energy to your nightstand by keeping lube within arm’s reach. No judgment here — it simply makes sex better. From simple to lavish, there’s a bottle to help you fulfill all of your needs, whether that includes partnered play or individual pleasure.

And, just as you would with serums and toners, take note of the ingredients. Do you want something all-natural? Something great for those prone to urinary tract infections? A product that works with condoms and is compatible with your favorite toys? Figure out what you need before adding any lube to the cart. Not quite sure what it is that you need? Fortunately, Bustle has tapped our go-to sexperts to recommend their tried-and-true favorites below.

Every pick is less than $25, and some are packaged so luxuriously that they look tasteful on display — seriously, no one will be able to tell them apart from a fancy hair oil or serum. Read on for the six best lube recommendations, whether you’re new to the game or want another product to add to your rotation.

A Beloved Basic

“Sliquid is by far my favorite lube brand,” says Stella Harris, certified intimacy educator, coach, and author of Tongue Tied: Untangling Communication in Sex, Kink, and Relationships. It’s water-based and has very few ingredients, making it body-safe and compatible with condoms and toys.

Sex-toy reviewer Miss Ruby also raves about the product. “It’s basic but good quality and comfortable,” she says.

Add Some Sizzle

Also from Sliquid, the Sizzle version is formulated with food-grade menthol, so it goes on cool and warms up with friction. It’s also water-based, gluten-free, hypoallergenic, and pH-balanced. “Basically, it is the best lube ever,” says Moe Ari Brown, LMFT, love and connection expert at Hinge, who’s been using the product for a decade.

“It’s the only lube I recommend to people concerned about their pH and what goes into their products,” he says. “It mimics the body’s natural lubrication and is never sticky.”

Be A Smooth Operator

Zoë Ligon, founder of sex-toy shop Spectrum Boutique, recommends this product for its “gorgeous glass bottle and packaging, and super reliable, slippery formula.” It’s water-based and compatible with natural rubber, latex, and polyisoprene condoms and sex toys. It also boasts 100% natural ingredients like hyaluronic acid while mimicking natural vaginal pH levels for maximum comfort.

Allergy Tested, Sexpert Approved

Made without glycerin, parabens, fragrances, or alcohol, Astroglide is also allergy tested to make it a great option for those ultra-sensitive in their most intimate areas. “It’s thick and long-lasting. It’s gentle but beautifully slick,” says Jess O’Reilly, Ph.D., M.Sc., and sexologist.

For Extra Sensitive Bodies

This water-based lube will be a favorite for anyone who tends to be infection-prone down there. “The formula was made to match the pH of the vaginal canal, which decreases the risk of infections caused by bacterial imbalance, such as bacterial vaginosis or yeast infection,” says Gabrielle Kassel, queer sex educator and journalist.

It is fragrance-free, contains vitamin E, and is safe to use with latex barriers and sex toys.

Uber Luxe

“This silicone-based lube is silky, long-lasting, and so chic it feels right at home on your nightstand,” says Irma Garcia, certified sex educator. “No sticky residue, no weird smells — just pure, high-quality glide that works solo, with a partner, or even underwater.”

Its versatility doesn’t end there, since the product can also tame frizz and prevent chafing, meaning you have every reason to leave it out for easy access.

