When you need to work out those knots, aches, and tension throughout the body, the best massage balls can seriously work wonders. Massage balls come in different sizes, so before you buy, first consider where on your body you’d like to use them — smaller balls are best for pinpointing small areas like the balls of the feet, while larger balls can cover more surface area at once. Most balls are circular in shape (and therefore can be used on various sore body parts), but there are also peanut-shaped balls that are designed specifically to fit around the spine.

Size and shape are just the start when you’re looking for your perfect massage tools; density and texture are also significant factors to consider. Most massage balls are fairly firm, but if you want a really deep massage, you may want to look for ones that are extra-firm and dense (fair warning: some may find these balls a bit painful, especially when just starting out). You’ll also have to decide if you’d like to use a textured ball or not — raised bumps create a more intense massage since they dig in deep and can stimulate blood flow, while smooth, non-textured balls are still plenty effective, but also less intense. If you're not a fan of texture, you could also try adding intensity with massage balls that vibrate. These balls are often battery-operated and can be good options for extra relief, but they're also typically more expensive.

If you aren’t sure which type of massage ball will work for you or if you’d like to have multiple options at your disposal, consider purchasing a massage ball set. These sets often come with balls in a variety of sizes, firmness levels, shapes, and textures so you can see what's most effective.

These six massage balls and sets are all wildly popular on Amazon — and with thousands of positive reviews backing their effectiveness, you can be sure at least one that will be right for you.

1. A 2-Pack Of Fan-Favorite Massage Balls

With more than 9,000 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.7-star rating overall, these Kieba massage balls are a tried-and-true pick that have been used by thousands of people to relieve knots, aches, and tension. According to reviewers, the balls are approximately 2.5 inches in diameter — a pretty standard size that can work on most parts of the body — and are made from rubber. The firm (but not extra-firm) balls are completely smooth with no texture or nubs, so they shouldn't be overly intense.

The massage balls are identical except for color; one is red and the other is blue. You can also buy a pack with two orange balls, or a set with a green and yellow ball.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I LOVE THESE THINGS. I get a super tight neck and upper shoulders from working out and sitting at a desk all day. I use the balls to massage out my shoulders and upper back all the time and it does wonders for me!!! they have saved me a lot of money because I don't need massages nearly as often. When I get stiff I can work it out."

2. A Variety Pack Of Massage Balls

If you aren’t sure which massage ball is ideal for your needs, or if you’d like a variety of options to use on different areas of the body, this massage ball set from Deep Tissue is your best bet. The variety pack comes with four different massage balls — a 2.5-inch rubber non-textured ball, a 3.5-inch spiky ball, a 5-inch high density foam ball, and a peanut-shaped ball — so you're ready for anything.

This pick comes with a convenient carrying bag.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "After embarking on a walking regime of several miles a day, I began to develop painful feet, ankles, calves, and thighs. Aside from getting different shoes with more stability for my ankles, I needed something to help massage those overworked muscles. I really like that this set has a variety of sizes and hardness so that I can vary the pressure and coverage to suit the area I want to work on."

3. A 3.2-Inch High-Density Massage Ball

Great for deep tissue massages, this high-density massage ball from Epitomie Fitness is both super firm and textured to effectively iron out knots, relieve tightness, and even potentially improve blood flow. Made from rubber, the 3.2-inch ball is larger than most, so it will cover more surface area at once. Use it on your back, shoulders, quads, glutes, or even your feet — wherever it feels good.

This pick comes with a handy travel bag. Choose from two colors — navy blue or red.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Very solid, great for getting down deep into the muscle tissue to work out knots and soreness. The little raised areas, bumps and ridges seem to me to make it more productive than a smooth round ball. I would definitely buy one again."

4. A Peanut-Shaped Massage Ball To Target Your Spine

This peanut-shaped massage ball from 5BILLION will hug your spine perfectly, allowing you to roll it down the center of your back to gain relief in those hard-to-reach muscles. Made from 100% natural rubber, the massage ball is 5 inches in length, and is described by the manufacturer as "firmer than a tennis ball."

This pick comes with a carrying bag, so it’s easy to tote with you if needed. Choose from four colors — blue, black, purple, and red.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Fantastic product. Use all the time to break up stiff muscles along spine and trigger points. The product can [withstand] intense pressure weight and I’ve had mine for almost two years with almost daily use and still looks brand new. Works awesome for fascia mobility."

5. An Extra-Small Massage Ball For Hands & Feet

For smaller areas like your hands or balls of the feet, this Gaiam massage ball is perfectly sized. The ball measures approximately 1.5 inches in diameter, which is about the size of a standard golf ball. Amazon reviewers indicate that this pick can help to relieve foot pain, since it’s made from firm rubber and it’s textured for a deeper massage.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Great foot massager. Perfect density [and] the nubs are just right. Use it daily to relax my problem feet. It definitely helps and is also small enough to travel with"

6. A Vibrating Peanut-Shaped Massage Ball

With its high intensity vibration, this peanut-shaped massage ball from Rolling With It will feel absolutely amazing after a long day, relieving tension, aches, and knots, some of which you maybe didn’t even realize you had. It's shaped perfectly to address muscle tension around your spine, but can be used in problem areas all over the body. The massage ball has four vibration intensity levels with different speeds to choose from according to your liking.

This pick is powered by a rechargeable battery, but it has automatic shut-off after 10 minutes to help preserve its charge. The massage ball is waterproof, and reviewers on Amazon confirm that it operates super quietly. This pick is 3.75 inches by 6.75 inches in size. Choose from two colors — black or blue.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I just started working from home and am on my laptops...yes, laptops...6 straight hours which has been horrible for my neck, shoulders and back. Thankfully my friend, who is a PT, told me to check out this massager to help with the pain. WOW! I can't believe how quickly this peanut worked. I sat on the couch, turned it on, put it between my shoulders and the cushion, then leaned into it. The power that this thing exudes is pretty amazing, but I probably should have known that by how heavy and sturdy it is built. Five minutes in and the pain in my neck and shoulders disappeared. Then I let it drop down to my lower back and what I thought was just regular old age pain disappeared too. I feel like a new person and I'm not thinking about quitting my job due to the pain anymore. This is definitely a good investment in my health."