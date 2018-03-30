Feet don't exactly get an off-season. From winters too often spent crammed in heavy boots to summers in nothing but sandals, they really take a beating regardless of the time of year. That's why it's so important to pamper your feet with the best moisturizing socks for dry feet, which contain moisturizing serums within their linings that help soften calluses, heal cracks, and restore your skin's suppleness overall.

As an at-home spa treatment, moisturizing socks are fantastic because you don't have to put your day on pause to use them: All you need to do is slip on a pair and then you can jump right back into your routine, which helps set them apart from other time-consuming solutions for dry skin and cracked heels. Pro tip: Even though these socks already contain moisturizing ingredients, for best results, you can slather your feet in another lotion before you slip them on — try a foot cream for calluses, or even a hand cream for dry, cracked hands, which will work just as wonderfully on your heels and feet. The socks will create a snug yet breathable environment for that lotion to better penetrate your skin.

Don't let painful cracked heels keep you from flaunting your favorite footwear. Instead, just put your feet up and let this round-up of the best moisturizing socks for dry feet be your ultimate guide to smooth, hydrated skin you’re after.

1 These Cult-Favorite Heel Socks For Dry, Cracked Heels ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks Amazon $13 See On Amazon Specifically designed to target dry heels, these heel socks by ZenToes work best when paired with your lotion of choice, to infuse even the coarsest heels with calming relief. Made from a cotton-blend fabric that adds soothing compression and support, these socks are one of the most popular options available on Amazon — they’ve earned a 4.4-star average out of over 10,000 ratings thus far. The toeless design allows your toes to breathe while your heels are being moisturized, and their durable yet stretchy material won't slip or bunch. Take your pick from seven color options, including pink, gray, and kelly green. Rave review: “For years I have had an excruciating problem with deep, bloody cracks on my heels. I have tried just about every cream and lotion I could get my hands on as well as an assortment of pumice stones and rasps. Then I tried these socks for three nights and my heels are now smooth and soft as a baby's bottom. It is a miracle. [...] My pain has been gone for the last few weeks and looks to be a thing of the past.”

2 These Gel Socks That Moisturize Between Your Toes Codream 5-Toe Moisturizing Gel Socks Amazon $7 See On Amazon This set of gel toe socks is the best you can find if you're looking for allover moisture from your heels to between your toes. Nourishing and squishy to the touch, the deep moisturizing gel infused into these socks is formulated with vitamin E and a blend of oils, including jojoba oil, grape seed oil, and olive oil, that work to nourish and enrich your skin. And because all five toes are enclosed, they each get targeted treatment for maximum relief from dryness, plus cushioning to prevent the formation of calluses. Rave review: “I have had major issues with my feet for a while including cracked heels. These socks are great!! I actually put aquaphor on my feet and slip these bad boys on for the whole night. Lifesaver!!!!”

3 A Pair Of Comfy, Grippable Moisturizing Socks You Can Wear Around The House BelleSha Spa Moisturizing Gel Socks Amazon $10 See On Amazon One of the major benefits of gel moisturizing socks is that you don't have to stop what you're doing to start moisturizing. This is never more true than with these BelleSha gel socks, which have gripped bottoms that prevent you from slipping when you pad around the house. These socks work best paired with a lotion of your choice; and for supercharged results, wear them overnight to give the lotion plenty of time to work its skin-softening magic. Rave review: “My feet were so dry by the end of winter! These gel socks locked in the lotion I used on my feet and I woke up with much softer and smoother skin...especially on my heels! The gel on the inside of the socks felt soothing on my tired feet. I especially liked the nonskid bottoms that prevent slipping on slick floors. No more sand paper feet for me!”

4 A Pair Of Breathable Heel Socks That Prevent Sweaty Feet NatraCure Vented Gel Heel Sleeves Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you've ever tried gel moisturizing socks, you'll know that many of the most popular options are often made out of thick cotton fabric, which doesn't offer a lot of breathability. Enter these vented heel sleeves, which are made of a stretchy, breathable fabric that keeps your feet comfortable, not sweaty. They’re formulated with replenishing vitamin E, shea butter, and soothing aloe vera, and the gel lining is delightfully cushy. Rave review: “I have been having trouble with badly cracked heels and I have tried vaseline in my socks overnight, but I would get hot and end up taking them off. These provided great breathability all night and in the morning, my cracked heels already looked a million times better. If you are looking for a product that softens your heels and starts working away at those dry, cracked areas immediately, I would recommend these.”