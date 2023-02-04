If you experience pain in your hips, you know how uncomfortable it can be to sit for extended periods of time at a desk, behind the wheel of a vehicle, at the dinner table, or anywhere else. Luckily, using one of the best pillows for hip pain while sitting may actually help to alleviate some discomfort by “providing support and helping to maintain proper alignment,” according to orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dilip Mehta. They can also “take pressure off of the hips and distribute weight more evenly.” That said, in order for a pillow to be effective, you’ll want one that’s firm yet comfortable, and features a supportive shape.

The Experts

Dr. Veera Gupta, DC, CCSP, is a licensed chiropractor at Optimum Health Chiropractic located in New Jersey. She has more than 265,000 followers on TikTok.

Dr. Dilip Mehta is an orthopedic surgeon with more than 15 years of experience. He serves as a consultant for ClinicSpots, a website that allows you to search for and compare clinics and physicians. He’s located in Jaipur, India.

Dr. Richard Yoon, MD, FAAOS, FIOTA, is an orthopedic surgeon and the director of orthopedic research at Jersey City Medical Center. He’s located in New Jersey.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Pillows For Hip Pain While Sitting

To find the pillow that’ll be most effective for your hip discomfort, consider these factors:

For hip pain, Dr. Mehta recommends a seat cushion with a contoured design. He also notes that many cushions feature a cutout, which can be helpful because it “cradles the hip, providing support and relieving pressure.” In addition to sitting on top of a cushion, chiropractor Dr. Veera Gupta, DC, CCSP, notes that a lumbar pillow behind your back may also help to relieve hip pain because, “it keeps the spine at the proper angle and in doing so, keeps the hips from getting more irritation.” Additional features: Beyond ensuring the pillow can help with the discomfort of hip pain, there’s also a variety of other functional features to take into consideration. To prevent a seat cushion from sliding around as you use it, choose one with a non-slip bottom. And lumbar back pillows should have straps to hold them in place. If you plan on taking your cushion with you on the go (like to your office or on a trip), one with a carrying handle makes for easier transport. For convenience, all of the picks below have removable machine-washable covers.

Shop The Best Pillows For Hip Pain While Sitting

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best pillows for hip pain while sitting:

Read on to learn more about the six best pillows for hip pain while sitting — Amazon reviewers confirm they make a big difference!

1. A Fan-Favorite Contoured Pillow

Pros:

More than 98,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star rating overall

Molds to the shape of your bottom

With more than 98,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.4-star rating overall, this seat cushion from Everlasting Comfort is a cult favorite for many reasons. For one, the pillow is made from thick, yet firm memory foam with heat-responsive technology to mold to the shape of your body as you use it. The ergonomic, U-shaped cutout can relieve pressure and pain — specifically in your lower back, hips, sciatic nerve, and more — plus it improves your overall posture. Additionally, a non-slip rubberized bottom ensures this pick stays put wherever you decide to use it. It’s also certified for the Standard 100 label by OEKO-TEX to be free of many harmful substances. This seat cushion comes with a removable cover that’s machine washable. Choose from four color options.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I've been working from home for some time now, and sitting in my office chair for so many hours a day has really made my hip stiff and painful. I finally decided to give this product a go. What a difference! The cushion is thick and firm, and the tightness in my hip has lessened. Great product.”

Type: Contoured seat cushion | Made From: Memory foam | Size 17.5 x 14 x 2.8 inches (length x width x height) | Weighs: 1.5 pounds

2. An Expert-Recommended, Contoured Pillow That’s Thicker Than Most

Pros:

Expert recommended

Extra thick and firm

Dr. Gupta specifically recommends this contoured pillow from Cushion Lab (paired with the lumbar pillow from the same brand) for hip pain. “I like this combination set because it is durable, versatile, machine washable, breathable, molds to the person, and has a reasonable price point,” she commented. And Amazon reviewers? They love it too, describing it as thicker and firmer than most thanks to the extra-dense memory foam that it’s made from. The contoured shape of the seat cushion cradles your thighs and hips (this specifically helps with posture), and the split design distributes your weight, taking pressure off your body. The exterior cover is a velvety material that’ll wick away moisture — it’s removable for machine washing. And the anti-slip, grippy bottom keeps this pick secure on chairs and other surfaces. Choose from two color options — gray or black.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I have only had this cushion for a few days but it has already given me so much relief from my sciatic and hip pain! I have a desk job and was suffering every day due to the pain, but this cushion has nearly eliminated that pain. I cannot believe what a miracle this cushion is! I highly recommend it!”

Type: Contoured seat cushion | Made From: Memory foam | Size: 18 x 16 x 4 inches inches (length x width x height) | Weighs: 2.6 pounds

3. An Expert-Recommended, Compact Lumbar Pillow

Pros:

Expert recommended

Available in two density options

Dr. Gupta specifically recommends this lumbar pillow from OPTP for those with a smaller stature, though it’s also an excellent choice if you’re looking to take a cushion with you on the go due to its compact size and light weight. The roll-shaped lumbar cushion conforms to your back, and it helps to properly align your spine and improve your posture while sitting. It’s made from high-quality foam, and it’s actually available in two different density options — the “standard” density is said to be suitable for most, while the “firm” density provides more support. It can be secured to nearly any chair using the adjustable elastic strap. For cleaning, remove the moisture-wicking polyester cover and toss it in the wash.

One Reviewer Wrote: “[A] friend recommended this product to me. I am glad she did. I use it at work. It helps me to be able to sit at my desk without discomfort. It diminishes [my] back and hip pain. The thing I like the most, is that I am sitting at my desk with a better posture while talking to students.”

Type: Lumbar back pillow | Made From: Polyurethane foam | Size: ‎11 x 4.8 inches (length x width) | Weighs: 0.4 pounds

4. A Larger Lumbar Back Pillow That’s Super Supportive

Pros:

Contoured shape to support your spine

Features dual adjustable straps to fit virtually any chair

Some of the experts that Bustle reached out to noted that pairing a lumbar support pillow like this one from Everlasting Comfort with a contoured seat cushion can be a good combination to help with hip pain. Made from memory foam, this back pillow is comfortable, yet firm with a shape that follows the natural curve of your spine — this offers support and helps to prevent poor posture as well. Utilize the dual straps to attach the cushion to chairs with up to 32-inch backs using the included strap extensions. The cushion’s cover is machine washable for your convenience, and is available in five color options.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This back cushion gives me the support I've been looking for while sitting in front of the computer at the office. It definitely helps me to sit upright without slouching. It feels great against my lower back which I've been experiencing low back and hip pain lately. This cushion is well made, not too soft, not too hard and still leaves room to sit comfortably. Love the two-straps design which keeps the cushion in place.”

Type: Lumbar back pillow | Made From: Memory foam | Size: 13 x 4 x 13 inches (length x width x height) | Weighs: 1.5 pounds

5. A Seat Cushion & Lumbar Pillow Set For Less Than $45

Pros:

Budget-friendly

Includes a seat cushion and a lumbar pillow

This set from FORTEM is a budget-friendly buy — it comes with both a chair cushion and a lumbar support pillow for less than $45! Amazon reviewers are big fans of the cushion set for helping with hip pain. One reviewer wrote, “Both cushions really give me the support and comfort I was looking for and NEEDED!”

The cushions are both made from firm yet comfortable memory foam for support, and feature removable, machine-washable covers in a breathable polyester mesh. The seat cushion specifically is contoured with a U-shaped cutout and an anti-slip bottom, while the lumbar pillow is curved with adjustable elastic straps that’ll hold it in the ideal spot on your chair. The set is available in a few different color options.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Best cushions ever [...] ergonomic shape of the seat cushion really helps with my hip and back pain, lumbar support is just right, excellent value.”

Type: Contoured seat cushion, lumbar back pillow | Made from: Memory foam | Cushion size: 18 x 14 x 3 inches (length x width x height) | Lumbar pillow size: 14 x 5 x 12 inches (length x width x height) | Weighs: 1.5 pounds

6. A Popular Contoured Pillow With A Cooling Gel Layer

Pros:

Features gel to help you stay cool

Has a carrying handle for easier transport

This incredibly popular seat cushion from ComfiLife features a gel layer to keep you from overheating. Beyond that, the contoured cushion is made from memory foam, and it’s described by many Amazon reviewers as having a “middle firmness.” The anti-slip bottom ensures it stays in place on chairs, and the handle on the machine-washable velour cover makes for easier transport. Choose from three color options.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I need a hip replacement, and have not been able to sit in a desk chair for more than an hour or two without considerable discomfort. The gel provides excellent support, and using this seat cushion allows me to get through an entire work day without pain. This product has earned my first full 5 star review.”

Type: Contoured seat cushion | Made From: Memory foam, gel | Size: ‎17.6 x 13.8 x 2.8 inches (length x width x height) | Weighs: 1.5 pounds

