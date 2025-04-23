Here’s how sex has worked since the dawn of time: Two humans get up close and personal. Maybe there’s an orgasm or two; maybe they procreate. It can be fine! Sometimes, it’s even excellent. But thanks to the advent of capitalism, mass production, latex, silicone, the women’s and gay liberation movements, etc., the art form has soared to even higher heights.

I’m not just talking about sex toys. No, there’s a whole slew of other items that deserve space in your top drawer — or proud placement on your nightstand. Sex accessories are designed to level up the fun in a variety of ways, and they certainly deliver.

Handcuffs, blindfolds, and rope make BDSM more visceral. Serums boost sensation, gummies relax the mind. Gender-affirming items make people feel seen. And of course, mankind has benefited quite a bit from condoms and lube.

While you certainly don’t need to bring these items into the bedroom, they can make your intimate moments hotter, kinkier, safer, and more pleasurable.

The sexual wellness market has boomed in recent years, so it can be tricky to figure out what’s worth your hard-earned money. That’s why Bustle surveyed a range of sexperts (think: therapists, educators, sex toy boutique owners, and more) about their favorite add-ons. Keep reading for their top recs.

The World’s Best Condoms

Consider this: Sex is highly personal. No two bodies or minds are exactly alike, which is why there’s a whole range of preferences out there.

And yet, Bustle’s panel of sexperts overwhelmingly favored one condom brand: SKYN. Shadeen Francis, LMFT, certified sex therapist, likes that they’re widely available in most stores and come in three sizes.

“Their larger condoms are especially useful for stretching over the head of a Magic Wand (or other sex toys) if you’re sharing with a partner,” says Stella Harris, certified intimacy educator, coach, and author of Tongue Tied: Untangling Communication in Sex, Kink, and Relationships.

They transmit body heat better than other condoms, according to Zoë Ligon, founder of sex toy shop Spectrum Boutique. And if you purchase the 24-pack, they’re 55 cents a pop.

Another major perk? They’re non-latex. “Even if you aren’t allergic, it helps [keep] things sexy without that latex scent,” says Taylor Nolan, Ph.D., sexologist and Bachelor cast member.

The Slipperiest Lube

“Sliquid, hands down!” says Moe Ari Brown, LMFT, love and connection expert at Hinge. “It ensures that the lubrication is not sticky, is ultra-realistic, and continues to last without having to reapply constantly.”

Anyone can use it. “For folks who use dildos or other prosthetics for play, this is the best on the market,” he says. Plus, this water-based lube is body-friendly with a limited list of ingredients, Harris says.

For An Extra Kick

This one’s a double whammy: enhanced desire plus extra sensation wherever you rub it in. “It’s top-notch for those looking to heighten pleasure,” says Jess O’Reilly, Ph.D., MSc., sexologist.

It’s a luxe treat. “The oil has a silky, smooth texture that isn’t too thick or greasy, making it feel natural on the skin. It has a light, subtle scent that’s not overpowering, so it won’t interfere with the mood,” says certified sex educator Irma Garcia. Just be careful — this can’t be used alongside latex or silicone.

A Vacation For Your Brain

Want to actually relax? These gummies are packed with CBD, maca root, ashwagandha, and — yes — horny goat weed to boost arousal, improve blood flow, and make touch feel even hotter.

“They take the edge off and make it easier to just feel good and let the night unfold,” Garcia says. “I’ve popped one, and next thing I know, I’ve completely lost track of time — in the best way.”

Lock In

These restraints are stretchy and comfortable, and the pale blue silicone offers an alternate style if the BDSM look isn’t your thing.

“They can lead to so many new and exciting explorations as you play with deprivation, sensory play anticipation, submission, dominance, and more,” O’Reilly says.

Spikes Of Pleasure

Once used by doctors to test reflexes, creative souls have discovered an alternate use. “Designed to fit in your palm like a pen, this toy has a row of rotating spikes that move back and forth over your skin and nerves. It can transform any body part into an erogenous zone, as well as sensate as the nerves lining your typical hot-spots,” says Gabrielle Kassel, queer sex educator and journalist.

If you’ve never tried sensation play, this 7-inch toy might look intimidating at first. But per Kassel, “The pain it delivers is really customizable.” Adjust the pressure and enjoy.

For Gender Affirmation

Brown recommends this dildo for trans masc folks for its supple silicone, 7-inch insertable length, and realistic look (it’s available in four shades). “When paired with the C-Ring with movable balls, it adds a little extra gender euphoria for the wearer and additional pleasure for the receiver,” he says.

It can be worn with a harness or used solo thanks to its suction cup. “The phallus is posable so it can be flexed in different ways to make it versatile for different sexual positions,” he says.

