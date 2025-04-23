These Expert-Approved Sex Toys Are Perfect For Couples

Here’s a secret: Bringing toys into your bedroom isn’t a sign that your sex life is in trouble. It simply means that you’re open to new thrills and comfortable enough to explore them with your partner(s). And whether you’re in your hookup era or in a long-term relationship, there’s never a bad time to switch things up.

Couples toys don’t have to be intimidating or complicated, either. Below, a variety of sexperts recommend their favorite items to share, and you may be surprised just how seamlessly you can work them into your sex life.

They also go beyond your standard vibrators. For example, you might be into placing a remote-controlled toy in one partner’s underwear while the other controls its vibrations and power via an app or cleverly disguised clicker. You’ll find unsuspectingly sexy items, too, like a wedge-shaped pillow designed to deepen penetration and make certain positions more comfortable. (It also happens to blend in with your bedding.)

If you aren’t sure how to bring up the subject of toys with your partner, feel free to use this story as an icebreaker — you may be surprised by how open your other half might be to trying something new.

Plush Pleasure

Perhaps one of the most discreet sex toys out there, this angled pillow comes in 18 colors and is available in microfiber and faux leather, so you can match the rest of your bedding — or choose to make it stand out.

“They help position you and your partner in a multitude of different ways that are geared toward both comfort and pleasure,” says Zoë Ligon, founder of sex-toy shop Spectrum Boutique.

For example, you can use it under your hips for deeper penetration or rest on top of it to achieve a different angle for rear-entry positions.

Queer Couple Approved

Available in three sizes, this strap-on toy has a grinding base to make magic for both the wearer and the receiver. “As a queer person, this is my favorite dildo,” says Irma Garcia, certified sex educator. It’s bendable, has 10 speeds, and operates via remote control.

Hands-Free Fun

If you’re in a slump, you need to try this vibrator. One person wears it, the other’s in charge. (It stays in place with a magnet on the other side of your underwear.)

“Whether you’re sitting together at the dinner table or looking to connect from a distance, it’s the best panty vibe on the market, and the fact that it’s app-enabled makes it all the more enticing,” says Jess O’Reilly, Ph.D., M.Sc., and sexologist.

It works long-distance, too, and for something so small, it goes a long way.

Cleverly Disguised

The remote for this vibrator could be clipped to your keychain, and nobody would ever be the wiser. The device attaches to the wearer’s underwear with a magnet and features five speeds.

“It’s great because it lets you play as a couple, both with exhibitionism and power dynamics, and brings some fun to the average date or chores of loading the dishes at night,” says Taylor Nolan, Ph.D., sexologist and Bachelor cast member. Similar to the Moxie, the keychain appearance means you can use it on the DL in public.

Sources:

Zoë Ligon, founder of sex-toy shop Spectrum Boutique

Irma Garcia, certified sex educator

Jess O’Reilly, Ph.D., M.Sc., sexologist

Taylor Nolan, Ph.D., sexologist and Bachelor cast member