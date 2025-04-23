The 6 Most Orgasmic Sex Toys In The World

As the great Cher Horowitz once said, “You see how picky I am about my shoes and they only go on my feet.” Alas, the stakes are even higher when shopping for sex toys.

When it comes to such a personal product, you want to make the right decision on the first go, but that’s trickier than it sounds. Reading the reviews can only take you so far — Sarah W. in Ohio may have left a five-star rave on Amazon, but no two bodies are alike. (You might prefer a lighter or more intense touch, for example.)

High-quality sex toys can be just as pricy as designer jeans, but for obvious reasons, you can’t typically return intimate items. So, in an overwhelming sea of options, how do you know what’s really worth the hype?

Bustle turned to a trusted council of sexperts for recommendations across a slew of categories, including clitoral and G-spot TLC, toys for couples, sexual wellness products, and more. Below, they narrow their picks to their all-time favorites.

Ahead, meet the gold medalists of pleasure, the naughty equivalent of EGOTing, the... you get the idea.

The Range Rover Of Vibrators

Let’s get this out of the way: Yes, this thing is expensive. However, if you want to splurge, you can’t do any better than the Die Cast. Blogger Miss Ruby has reviewed hundreds of sex toys, and according to her, this takes the top spot.

“It’s out of this world. It’s heavy and big, but it is so powerful and makes me feel like a goddess,” she says. (It’s 13” long and weighs just under two pounds.) “Everyone needs a Doxy!”

The corded wand features a bendable neck and is beloved for creating deep, muscle-shaking vibrations. It’s available in nine colors and patterns — swingers, FYI, there’s a pineapple print — and custom color combos begin at $259. A butt plug attachment comes separately.

Budget-Friendly Bliss

On the opposite end of the price spectrum, rose-shaped toys have gone viral over the past few years for creating sweet waves of pleasure. “The vibration and focused but gentle suction are the perfect orgasmic combo,” says Candice Nicole Hargons, PhD, author of Good Sex: Stories, Science, and Strategies for Sexual Liberation. “It’s amazing and never misses.”

This vibe delivers a unique fluttering sensation, and most people find the curved shape easy to hold.

The Icon

When this toy hit the market in 1968, it was meant to soothe sore muscles. Really. Luckily, people quickly realized it could be used for something else — excellent orgasms. “The Magic Wand is probably the best sex toy of all time,” says Stella Harris, certified intimacy educator, coach, and author of Tongue Tied: Untangling. “It’s a classic for a reason!”

Famous for its rumbly vibrations, the toy provides intense clitoral stimulation. It’s strong enough that it can be used over clothing, plus you can add dozens of attachments, including dildos, belts, and covers that create different sensations.

Harris recommends holding it against other toys (like butt plugs) to make them buzz, and says, “The long handle makes it easy to use during partnered sex, or for people in larger bodies or with mobility issues.”

If you like the concept but not the size (12” long with a 2.25” head), the company makes variations. “I personally like the Plus and Mini models the best,” says Zoë Ligon, founder of sex toy shop Spectrum Boutique. There’s also a plug-in version if you’re craving extra power.

Bulbs Of Steel

This double-ended dildo offers seriously strong G-spot stimulation. “Stainless steel is a heavier material compared to other body-safe materials like glass and silicone, which enables the toy to produce more pressure on your internal hot-spots,” says Gabrielle Kassel, a queer sex educator and journalist.

The bulbs on either end are two different sizes, and it can also be used for anal and/or prostate play.

Tired Girls, This One’s For You

Though this vibrator is only four inches long, it’s seriously strong. Self-proclaimed “lazy masturbator” Taylor Nolan, PhD, says, “I like that I can use it over my underwear if it’s late and I don’t want to wash it. It still gets the job done quick.” The sexologist and former Bachelor cast member says it works equally well for solo and partnered play, and she even uses it to melt her tense trap muscles.

Plus, even when maxed out at its eighth level of intensity, this toy stays whisper-quiet.

Your Trustiest Friend

“This wand is a total luxury experience,” says Irma Garcia, a certified sex educator. With 20 vibration patterns and 10 intensity levels, you’re in full control. Its three-hour run time means it’s pretty much always ready to go. “It feels amazing and never fails.”

It’s not just for your clit, either. “The broad head makes it great for all kinds of body stimulation,” she says. Think outside the box: nipples, thighs, and even achy muscles.

Sources:

Miss Ruby, sex toy reviewer

Candice Nicole Hargons, PhD, author of Good Sex: Stories, Science, and Strategies for Sexual Liberation

Stella Harris, certified intimacy educator, coach, and author of Tongue Tied: Untangling

Gabrielle Kassel, queer sex educator and journalist

Taylor Nolan, PhD, sexologist, and Bachelor cast member

Irma Garcia, certified sex educator