When you’re cruising down the mountain, having clear vision is crucial — few things are more frustrating than goggles that are constantly fogging up or restricting your field of view. If you're on a budget, the best ski goggles under $50 will offer good visual clarity at a reasonable price. You'll want to consider the following elements when shopping around:

Frame: In addition to being durable, the frame should provide a wide field of vision so you can see properly and avoid collisions. Frames typically come in two styles: cylindrical or spherical. The latter tends to offer better peripheral vision and reduce glare; however, they're often more expensive, too.

Also, think about size and compatibility. If you wear glasses, you'll want to look for an over-the-glasses (or OTG) model for a comfortable but secure fit.

Below I've listed the best budget-friendly ski goggles — all of which are available on Amazon.

The Overall Best

What's great about them: With spherical frames for a wider field of vision, these Retrospec G2 ski goggles feature strong yet flexible thermoplastic polyurethane. They have have triple-layer foam to prevent fogging while offering a comfortable, sealed-in feel, and they're available in an OTG option. As a bonus, the lenses are interchangeable for easy change-outs on the slopes (some are magnetic and some simply snap out). Each pair of "Complete Goggles" comes with one lens and you can purchase additional tints by selecting "Lens Only."

One reviewer wrote: "Love these goggles. I didn’t have any problems with fogging [...] I got tons of [compliments] on these! Have already recommended them to several people."

The Runner-Up

What's great about them: Constructed with single-layer compression-molded foam and a strong cylindrical frame, the Smith Vogues rank among the best ski goggles on the market, particularly at the budget price point. They goggles boast impact-resistant, anti-fog lenses with excellent airflow and soft, comfy foam. The dual-slide straps have nonslip silicone backing and they're super easy to adjust. The goggles are offered in five frame colors and five lens tints.

One reviewer wrote: "Very comfortable and fit my small head. Clear lens made me feel like i wasn't even wearing goggles."

The Fan Favorite

What's great about them: These cylindrical ski goggles are tough and durable, with an anti-fog coating and a smooth scratch-free design. They have great visual clarity and the sturdy lenses are double-paned with strong UV protection for sunny days on the hill. The well-vented frames have fantastic airflow, and the snug straps are fully adjustable. These goggles come in four lens tints (in addition to an assortment of frame and strap styles).

One reviewer wrote: "Pleasantly surprised with the comfort and quality of these considering the low price. No issues with misting up after a few days solid use on the Scottish hills in tricky conditions."