Tea tree oil is a great way to go if you want a single essential oil that can be used for everything from beauty treatments to cleaning around the house to relieving cold symptoms. The best tea tree oils come in multiple forms, so you can get quality, versatility, and convenience from one of nature's best remedies. There are tons of tea tree oil benefits, and what you plan to be using it for can help inform your shopping decision:

Skin care: Tea tree oil benefits for skin are numerous, since it has natural antimicrobial properties that some believe can help with acne, dandruff, and foot and nail fungus. And while you can add it to your own shampoo or lotion, you may want to consider taking a shortcut by purchasing a tea tree oil acne treatment or dandruff-fighting shampoo.

Tea tree oil benefits for skin are numerous, since it has natural antimicrobial properties that some believe can help with acne, dandruff, and foot and nail fungus. And while you can add it to your own shampoo or lotion, you may want to consider taking a shortcut by purchasing a tea tree oil acne treatment or dandruff-fighting shampoo. Cleaning: Once again, tea tree oil's natural germ-fighting power comes into play here. You can mix a few drops with water and vinegar to formulate an all-purpose cleaner, and in this case, you can get away with an affordable version, since you won't be applying it to your body.

Once again, tea tree oil's natural germ-fighting power comes into play here. You can mix a few drops with water and vinegar to formulate an all-purpose cleaner, and in this case, you can get away with an affordable version, since you won't be applying it to your body. Chest congestion: If you're looking to help clear your sinuses and relieve coughing, many people opt for a tea tree oil blended with other ingredients like eucalyptus, and — for even more feel-better benefits — peppermint, believed to help reduce nausea.

If you're looking to help clear your sinuses and relieve coughing, many people opt for a tea tree oil blended with other ingredients like eucalyptus, and — for even more feel-better benefits — peppermint, believed to help reduce nausea. Antiseptic: To soothe minor cuts and prevent infection, choose a pure essential oil that can be diluted in a carrier oil, like coconut or jojoba. But if you're applying it to your skin, you'll want to be sure to dilute it first with a carrier oil to prevent irritation.

For ultimate versatility, a 100% pure essential oil is your best option, since you can switch it up add to a shampoo, lotion, bathwater, or your favorite aromatherapy diffuser, depending on your needs. No matter how you prefer to use the versatile essential oil, these are the best tea tree oils on Amazon for healing your skin and sanitizing your home.

1. A Certified Organic Oil That’s Great For Your Face, Skin & Scalp

Although it's the priciest pure oil option on the list, this Eve Hansen organic tea tree oil is USDA-certified organic and comes in a large bottle. The undiluted oil a great all-around option for creating DIY acne masks, dandruff-fighting shampoos, foot fungus treatments, and more. Before applying it directly to your skin, be sure to dilute it with a carrier oil, or — if you like — you can add it to your favorite lotion, body wash, shampoo, or even bathwater, for a relaxing night in. And if you want to reap the aromatherapy benefits, add two or three drops to a diffuser.

According to a fan: “Very high quality tea tree oil. I'm very happy I purchased this brand. I use it in skincare applications and it has worked wonders. Both my daughter with acne and me with dermatitis have found it to be very effective, potent and gentle on the skin. Generous amount in the bottle too! It's a great value - huge bottle for the price paid."

2. An Affordable Oil That’s Great For Cleaning

Because tea tree oil is naturally antibacterial, it’s a great ingredient for DIY cleaning solutions. This 2-ounce bottle of undiluted tea tree oil is super affordable, and since a small amount goes a long way, it should last a while, too. To make an all-purpose cleaning spray, add five drops of tea tree oil, 1 cup of water, and 0.25 cup of vinegar to an amber glass spray bottle (the dark color will help preserve the integrity of the tea tree oil), and shake well to combine.

According to a fan: “I'm using it with water and vinegar for cleaning and it makes everything smell wonderful!"

3. A Tea Tree Oil Roll-On You Can Apply Directly To Your Skin

The doTERRA tea tree oil roll-on comes pre-diluted in fractionated coconut oil, making it a convenient way to soothe minor irritations on your skin, face, and nails. Plus, the 10-milliliter bottle (about 1/3 of an ounce) is compact and great for stashing in your bag or jacket, so you can always have it on hand. While this option isn’t organic, doTERRA uses a meticulous testing process to ensure each batch is pure therapeutic grade and free from harmful contaminants and synthetic fillers.

According to a fan: “This works well on burns, cuts, scrapes, bug bites, itching from healing wounds, basically anything.”

4. An Essential Oil Blend That Relieves Congestion

If you're feeling under the weather, this essential oil blend may be an effective way to target multiple symptoms at once: Eucalyptus can help relieve coughing and clears chest congestion; tea tree oil soothes the sinuses; and spearmint and peppermint may reduces nausea and indigestion — in other words, this is great to have in your medicine cabinet when flu season rolls around. To use it, add a few drops to an essential oil diffuser or bathwater and inhale deeply.

According to a fan: “I had a lingering cold/cough that's been going on for the past six weeks. I just couldn't finalize the cold and get back to feeling fully better. I tried this as a last resort and I'm glad I did, it opened up my sinuses and within two days I felt the remaining congestion loosen up and finally go away. Great product."

5. An Acne Spot Treatment With Tea Tree Oil

If you're looking for an easy way to use tea tree oil for acne, look no further than this blemish cream that gets consistently high ratings from reviewers. Along with tea tree oil, it's formulated with hydrating vitamin E and aloe vera — one of nature's best ingredients for combatting redness and irritation, and which also happens to be a popular ingredient to target acne. To further prevent irritation, the natural, non-GMO cream is free of fragrances or artificial colors.

According to a fan: “Just started using it 12 hours ago and it has significantly reduced the redness in my acne. Also, it smells very faintly like mint: a nice clean smell.”

6. The Best Tea Tree Oil Shampoo That Treats Dandruff & Itchy Scalps

The best tea tree oil shampoo is a popular pick for all hair types because it can help reduce dandruff and soothes dry, itchy scalps. In addition to tea tree oil, the shampoo contains moisturizing argan and jojoba oils, along with rosemary, which may boost circulation and help promote hair growth. The shampoo is hypoallergenic and sulfate-free, so it’s gentle on color-treated hair and those with sensitive scalps.

According to a fan: “I've been having dry, itchy scalp and having flaking. I tried other OTC dandruff shampoos which did not work for me. This shampoo soothes my scalp and clears the dryness. I will continue to use this product!"

Also Great: A Carrier Oil

Before applying pure essential oils to your skin, they should be mixed with a carrier oil like this lightweight, fractionated coconut oil. The fragrance-free, non-greasy oil is absorbed quickly, and it can also be used as an all over moisturizer or massage oil, too. Plus, it comes with a convenient no-drip pump, so it’s easy to dispense into your hand or a mixing bowl as needed.

According to a fan: “I add a drop or two of my favorite essential oil, and apply to dry skin. Love this stuff!”