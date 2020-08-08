You’re all set up with your new treadmill, but you realize that it's vibrating, thumping, and making tons of noise every time you run, and you're also beginning to worry about any permanent dents in your carpet, to boot. That’s where the best treadmill mats for carpets come in. Made from durable materials, they're thick enough to absorb vibrations from repeated impact and to keep your machine from slipping. Just as important: they keep permanent carpet indentations at bay.

Most mats are made from dense foam or rubber, materials which work to evenly distribute the weight of the machine to prevent shaking and carpet indentations. And while you'll get more shock absorption from thicker pads (up to 0.5 inches thick in some cases), most runners say even 0.1 inches will offer some protection.

The next thing to consider is size. The dimensions of most treadmills measure about 50 to 60 inches long (or 4 to 5 feet) and 20 to 22 inches wide (just under 2 feet), but you'll want to measure your own machine first to be sure you're getting enough coverage. And keep in mind: You can opt for a smaller mat if you have a compact, fold-up treadmill, while a larger mat will give you space for floor workouts. As an alternative, you can forego traditional mats altogether in favor of small, discreet pads that can be placed directly under the feet of the machine.

Ready to protect your floors and put an end to those annoying vibrations? Check out the best treadmill mats for carpets below.

1. The Overall Best

This lightweight exercise treadmill floor mat is made from 4.2 millimeters (about 0.15 inches) of high-density EVA foam to shield your carpet from impact and reduce vibrations. It has an anti-slip base to keep it securely on your carpet, and since it's waterproof, you don't have to worry about breaking a sweat or spilling your water bottle. It's the thinnest option on the list, but reviewers report that it still does a great job of preventing carpet indentations. The mat is available in three sizes, so you can tailor it to fit a full-size treadmill or a compact, portable one.

Available sizes: 4 x 2 feet, 6.5 x 3 x feet, 7.5 x 3.3 feet

According to one reviewer: “I am loving this mat for under my treadmill. It stays in place, cleans very easily with a damp cloth and keeps my carpet from getting dented and ruined."

2. The Best Interlocking Exercise Mats

If you're looking for versatility, these 24 by 24-inch exercise mats made from EVA foam are a great option that allows you to customize your home workout space. At a full 0.5 inches each, they're one of the thicker options on the list and hence may offer a greater amount of protection from shaking and indentations. And since you likely won't need all 12 tiles that come with each set under your treadmill, you can use the others in different areas for yoga, weightlifting, sit-ups, and more. The waterproof tiles interlock tightly to prevent them from coming loose during high-intensity exercise, but since they may be more likely to slip around, one reviewer recommended adding Velcro for extra security on carpets, and strong tape may also be an option. Choose from, black, gray, or a combo of both colors.

Available size: 2 x 2 feet (in sets of 12 or 24)

According to one reviewer: “Good mats for an apartment or room. I suggest getting adhesive velcro strips so they do not move around. Got carpet? So do I. Ignore the fluffy side and just use the hook strip of the velcro. It will hold easily.”

3. The Best Small Pads For Treadmill Feet

If you want something a little more subtle than a full-size mat, these small mats fit under your treadmill legs or wheels. Another thick option at 0.5 inch each, they're made from high-density rubber to absorb shock, distribute the weight of your treadmill, prevent indentations, and keep your machine from sliding around. Of course, since these are smaller, they won't protect your floor from water spills or sweat. But here's a perk to make up for it: You can also use them to keep washing machines, dryers, furniture, and more securely in place.

Available size: 4.7 x 3.2 inches (in a set of six)

According to one reviewer: “I wanted to find a floor mat that would protect my carpet from marks and stains that my treadmill may leave on light gray carpet. I was pleasantly surprised how well these worked. Not only did they keep my carpet clean, they provided a much cleaner sleek look than a large full workout mat would. The pads also help absorb the sound."

4. The Best Oversize Mat

Go big with this extra-large workout mat for carpets that can turn your whole basement into an at-home gym. While it's definitely the most expensive item on this list, it gives you tons of space for stretching, weightlifting, yoga, and, of course, your treadmill. Made from high-density micro-foam material, it's 0.3-inches thick and features double-sided, non-skid surfaces to protect your body, treadmill, and carpet from abrasions, shaking, slipping, and dents. And just as importantly, reviewers say the waterproof mat stays securely in place over carpet. Choose between black and purple.

Available size: 6 x 8 feet

According to one reviewer: “It is heavy and seems well built, it bounces back to its shape after setting dumbbells, kettlebells, etc on it. It is thicker than expected and thicker than other mats I have purchases to put under spin bike and treadmill. So far positive experience."