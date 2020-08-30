There’s no debate about it: Long walks make for great low-impact exercise, but if you have flat feet, it can be harder to find a comfortable pair of shoes for hoofing it. With low or no arches, it's not uncommon to experience pain or fatigue from the bottoms of your feet all the way up to your lower back, which is why it's important to search out the best walking shoes for flat feet, which will have adequate arch support, wide toe boxes, and thick, durable heels to prevent strain. When you're shopping for the best shoes for flat feet, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Many people with flat feet experience over-pronation when they walk; this means your foot rolls inward when you step, which can increase the likelihood of sprains, tendinitis, heel spurs, and plantar fasciitis. To prevent injury, the best walking shoes for flat feet and over-pronation will keep your foot stabilized with the help of a cushioned, reinforced heel. Wide toe box: This is a great feature for any type of foot. Wide toe boxes reduce pressure and squeezing, which can help prevent pain and the development of bunions.

You may also want to consider things like breathability to keep feet cool and dry, or bendable uppers that allow for freedom of movement, and of course — don't forget about style. Down to check out the best walking shoes for flat feet? Check out my selections below and shop your heart out.

1. The Fan Favorite

These ASICS for flat feet are a consistent hit with reviewers, having earned more than 7,000 five-star reviews, and it’s easy to see why: The shoe is designed with an extra thick and supportive heel, along with a gel cushioning system that softens impact when it hits the ground. The mixed-material synthetic upper is breathable and durable, and the reversed lugs on the outsole provide traction for uphill and downhill walks on all terrains. The toe box is roomy, and reviewers report that this option offers decent arch support, but if you find you need more in the future, the sock liner is removable, so you can insert your own medical orthotic.

Available colors: 28

Available sizes: 5 - 11 (wide options available)

Glowing review: “Finally! I wear 11.5 & have a severe flat left foot like literally entire foot is flat to floor. I googled shoes for flat feet and these were one that showed up. So glad I ordered! Feet don’t hurt at all and do not feel exhausted!”

2. The Runner-Up: Fewer Reviews But A Little Cheaper

These New Balance sneakers are another crowd-approved pick, with more than 6,500 five-star reviews. With a breathable knitted mesh upper, this flexible, bootie-style shoe slips right on for a snug fit, but still features laces if you want to tighten it up. The lightweight, cushioned midsole is lined with memory foam and features a defined arch, and the thick-heeled outsole offers great stability, while the toe box offers plenty of space.

Available colors: 39

Available sizes: 5 - 12 (wide options available)

Glowing review: “Super comfy shoes for my flat feet! They are my go-to shoes for sure, perfect fit and nice feel on the insole. Ties and tightens easily and securely. Good price. They look good too!"

3. A Podiatrist-Designed Walking Shoe

Comfort is king with these doctor-approved Vionic walking shoes that have been awarded the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance. This shoe features a wide toe box and is designed with an orthotic-grade arch support system that allows for proper alignment and pain reduction, while the thick rubber outsole cradles the heel and minimizes impact while walking. With a suede and synthetic upper, the shoe laces up, but also features a side zipper that makes slipping into the sneaker a breeze.

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5 - 12

Glowing review: “Great shoes!! They are true Vionic shoes with removable insoles. My heels usually hurt within 5 minutes of wearing tennis shoes and the support that they give is beyond superior !! So glad I ordered these!! No pain!!”

4. These Sock Sneakers With Memory Foam Padding

These sock sneakers — also known as "snockers" — are snug but stretchy, so you can put them on without having to deal with socks or laces. Made from lightweight, breathable material, this shoe is great for walking and other low-impact activities, and the cushioned memory foam padding provides shock absorption. The thick sole is both durable and nonslip, but it's worth noting that this sock-like option has a narrower toe box and will provide less support than other options on this list. Some reviewers have found the lightweight soles came at the expense of cushioning and arch support.

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 6 - 10

Glowing review: “There’s good arch support so I can comfortably wear them all day to work and my feet don’t bother me. I really like that I can just slip them on and that I don’t have to mess with shoe laces.”

5. A Pair Of Comfortable Mary Janes

If you want to look polished but still have to do a fair bit of walking, these Mary Janes by Vionic are a great pick. The leather shoe features a wide toe box, thick heel for stability and support, arch contouring, and a cushioned footbed to prevent fatigue and soreness. The elastic straps help keep your foot secure without digging in, and, unlike traditional Mary Janes, these are slightly treaded on the bottom, so you won't slide around on hard surfaces. And if you're still not convinced — this pair has been awarded the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 - 12 (wide options available)

Glowing review: “I have very sensitive feet including bunions and flat footed. Put these on and wore them in comfort from day 1. Marvelous!”

6. A Walking Shoe With An OrthoLite Insole

These ASICS shoes for flat feet combine a sleek, modern aesthetic with a built-in OrthoLite sole for totally stylish comfort. The rear of the shoe features gel cushioning for soft strides and the reinforced heel and treads on the outsole offer traction and stability. The lightweight mesh and synthetic upper features a wide toe box with seamless construction that helps eliminate rubbing and irritation with every step.

Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 6 - 12

Glowing review: “These fit great and feel great. I am flat footed and these are great not only for my feet but, my lower back as well.”

7. The Best Walking Shoes For Pain

The Orthofeet orthopedic walking shoes are designed specifically for anyone dealing with foot-related pain. The shoe features with a wide toe box and knitted fabric stretchy material that eases pressure on bunions and hammertoes, while the orthotic insole reduces strain. Furthermore, the smooth interior lining and extra padding help minimize any sensitivity associated with diabetes or arthritis while its lightweight sole offers multiple layers of cushioning for anatomical arch support.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 - 12 (wide options available)

Glowing review: “I LOVE these shoes!! I wished I had found them years ago - I could have avoided alot of pain & injury. I have flat feet, over pronation, & peripheral neuropathy and these shoes allow me to workout without pain."