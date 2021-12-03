Boots Faces Backlash For Its Morning After Pill Black Friday Sale

Women’s health campaigners and a handful of Labour MPs have called out Boots after they announced a Black Friday sale on emergency contraception. Brought to public attention by a tweet on Nov. 26, the health and beauty retailer offered a 50% discount on the morning-after-pill. The hormonal contraception – Levonorgestrel 1500mcg – which normally costs £15.99, was reduced to just £8 during the deal.

The morning-after-pill is a form of contraception that can be taken after unprotected sex or when another method of contraception has failed in order to prevent a pregnancy from occurring.

In a letter penned to Sebastian James, the CEO of Boots UK, Labour MPs wrote “Until the Government addresses the chronic underinvestment in sexual and reproductive healthcare, pharmacy access to emergency contraception will be many women’s only option.” The letter – which was posted to Twitter by Diana Johnson – urged Boots to maintain the price at the discounted level. The contraception returned to £15.99 from Dec. 1.

This form of contraception can prove even more expensive for some women. The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) explained that “women needing levonorgestrel EC who have a BMI of over 26, weigh more than 11 stone, and those on certain medications, must purchase a double dose pack.” This amounts to £31.98 for the generic version and £56.50 for the branded version, Levonelle.

In a statement to the BBC, Boots UK responded, “We sometimes offer short term promotions in order to raise awareness of certain services but it is not usually possible to sustain significant discounts in the long term.” They also confirmed their prices are in line with other high-street retailers.

Speaking to The Tab, pharmacist Abbas Khani explained, “One of the reasons why emergency contraception is priced considerably high is because of the consultation which comes with the purchase. When bought at a pharmacy, you’ll receive a real-time, face-to-face consultation with a pharmacist.”

Khani went on to add, ““If the cost of emergency contraception is lowered quite considerably, it could cause the concern that it will be treated the same as regular contraception, and not as an emergency option.”

However, the The Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists (RCOG) has previously said that there is “no evidence” of the morning-after-pill being misused in the almost 20 years it has been available over the counter in the UK.

This issue has highlighted an ongoing campaign by women’s rights activists about the difficulty accessing emergency contraception. BPAS have since set up a petition urging Boots to not restore the original price. Their petition said, “tell Boots that women need access to affordable healthcare all year round.”

The high price of emergency contraception has been dubbed a “sexist surcharge” by BPAS and Labour MPs. Campaigners have also pointed to the fact that emergency contraception is available for free through your GP. A 2020 all-party parliamentary group on sexual health and reproductive services found significant challenges in accessing these services.

If you want to back the BPAS’ campaign, you can sign their petition and find out how to voice your support on Twitter here.